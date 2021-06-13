APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: State Liners sweep Axmen in twinbill

Tomlinson later scored on a wild pitch and also hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.

Trembley wasn’t around for that last plate appearance, but he likes what he sees from Tomlinson.

“He’s very conscientious,” Trembley said. “He’s got a pretty good idea at the plate and doesn’t chase bad pitches. It’s been fun to watch him.”

Tomlinson also had a hit in the nightcap before play was paused.

“It’s exciting to be here,” Tomlinson said. “I just want to learn as much as I can and prove as much as I can. It’s a great opportunity to be seen and there’s a lot of stuff I’m going to learn.”

Cort Maynard from North Carolina Central University drew two walks and delivered a RBI single for the State Liners in Game 1. Yet, the biggest development was Trembley getting shown the door.

“I love Dave,” Tomlinson said. “It was very warranted what he was mad about. I’m learning a lot from Dave and he really cares about the players. I appreciate him a lot.”

NOTES: Georgia Gwinnett College won the NAIA World Series last week and two of the players from the school made memorable Appalachian League debuts on Sunday. Kingsport’s Nick Barnes homered in his first at-bat of the summer, going deep in the top of the first inning. Meanwhile, Bristol reliever Rhian Mann pitched a scoreless inning of relief in the nightcap. … King University pitcher Ray Berry (Chilhowie) pitched a scoreless sixth inning in Game 2 to keep the no-hitter intact and was credited with the save. … Bristol is off today, before playing road games at Greeneville on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.