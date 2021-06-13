APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: State Liners sweep Axmen in twinbill as Game 1 ejection, Game 2 no-hitter are the highlights

BRISTOL, Va. – Dave Trembley was ejected on Sunday, but the manager of the Bristol State Liners certainly wasn’t dejected.
Trembley emerged from his team’s locker room at DeVault Stadium sporting a big smile after the State Liners polished off an 8-6 victory over the Kingsport Axmen in the first game of an Appalachian League doubleheader and snapped a three-game losing streak.
The second game of the twinbill ended at 10:17 p.m. after a 50-minute lightning delay and that meant that Hunter Gudde, Griffin Bruder, Rhian Mann and King University’s Ray Berry (Chilhowie) combined on a six-inning no-hitter in a 2-0 triumph.
Trembley praised starting pitcher Fernando Medina’s work and lauded some of his hitters for knocking in runs in big moments following the first game. However, most of the talk among the crowd at DeVault Stadium and in the dugout was about the 69-year-old skipper getting the heave-ho for the first time in 2021 in the bottom of the third inning.
Controversy arose when Mykanthony Valdez (Hillsborough Community College) singled to left and Bristol baserunner Matthew “M.J.” Lucas (UNC Asheville) had his path to home plate impeded by Kingsport third baseman Cal Hejza, slowing him enough that the throw home from the outfield nabbed him by several steps at the plate Trembley immediately raised a fuss and was looking for an interference call with the two-man umpiring crew of Garrett Griffin and Brandon Tipton “They told me neither one of ‘em saw it,” Trembley said.
The two arbiters conferred for a brief moment on the infield grass and upheld the call.
Trembley wanted to plead his case some more, but Tipton – the base umpire – held up his hand, signaling to the home team manager that the argument was over.
“He said, ‘You take another step, I’m going to eject you.’” Trembley said. “I said, ‘What?’ “
Trembley was ejected 10 times during his tenure as manager of the Baltimore Orioles from 2007-2010 and had been shown the door by the likes of Joe West, Angel Hernandez and Ron Kulpa. Tipton can now add his name to the list of guys who have tossed Trembley.
The State Liners pilot had calmed down by the time the game ended.
“They’re young,” Trembley said of the umps in the amateur wood-bat league for collegians.
Trembley’s team of youngsters wearing Bristol’s white uniforms got the job done in the opener and it was Jack Tomlinson from San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton, California, who delivered the game’s biggest hit.
His three-run double off Kingsport reliever Ryan Munoz highlighted a six-run sixth inning as the State Liners turned a 2-0 deficit into a 6-2 advantage.
“They just brought in the new guy and it was first pitch I saw,” Tomlinson said. “It hung like a change-up over the middle of the plate. I was just looking for something over the middle to drive and get some runs in.”
Tomlinson later scored on a wild pitch and also hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.
Trembley wasn’t around for that last plate appearance, but he likes what he sees from Tomlinson.
“He’s very conscientious,” Trembley said. “He’s got a pretty good idea at the plate and doesn’t chase bad pitches. It’s been fun to watch him.”
Tomlinson also had a hit in the nightcap before play was paused.
“It’s exciting to be here,” Tomlinson said. “I just want to learn as much as I can and prove as much as I can. It’s a great opportunity to be seen and there’s a lot of stuff I’m going to learn.”
Cort Maynard from North Carolina Central University drew two walks and delivered a RBI single for the State Liners in Game 1. Yet, the biggest development was Trembley getting shown the door.
“I love Dave,” Tomlinson said. “It was very warranted what he was mad about. I’m learning a lot from Dave and he really cares about the players. I appreciate him a lot.”
NOTES: Georgia Gwinnett College won the NAIA World Series last week and two of the players from the school made memorable Appalachian League debuts on Sunday. Kingsport’s Nick Barnes homered in his first at-bat of the summer, going deep in the top of the first inning. Meanwhile, Bristol reliever Rhian Mann pitched a scoreless inning of relief in the nightcap. … King University pitcher Ray Berry (Chilhowie) pitched a scoreless sixth inning in Game 2 to keep the no-hitter intact and was credited with the save. … Bristol is off today, before playing road games at Greeneville on Tuesday and Wednesday.
