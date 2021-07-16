APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: State Liners pound newly formed Road Warriors, 25-6

“Literally,” said Mike Guinn, the head coach at Pigeon Forge High School and now the boss of the Road Warriors. “I just met most of these guys today.”

There were some bright spots.

Luke Hale was the starting pitcher for the inaugural contest and the ex-Sullivan East High School star did a solid job over the course of the four innings he was on the mound. Hale was working at an Auto Auction in Bristol on Thursday morning when he received a call from his coach at King University, Blaine Brown, asking if he wanted to play in the Appy League.

Hale had a 3.30 ERA and struck out 73 batters in 46 innings during the 2021 season at Sullivan East.

He wholeheartedly agreed to join the Road Warriors and found himself on the mound Friday night wearing an orange uniform with Kingsport emblazoned across the chest. The 6-foot-2 right-hander allowed four runs on one hit, while walking five and striking out two. Hale retired the final seven batters he faced.

“At first, I felt like didn’t have a lot of control and was a little wild,” Hale said. “There were some nerves, but once I settled in I felt I did all right.”

Science Hill High School graduate Landon Slemp from Walters State Community College had two hits and drove in two runs.