APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: State Liners pound newly formed Road Warriors, 25-6

BRISTOL, Va. – A bizarre week in the Appalachian League got even more funky late Friday night.
The Kingsport Road Warriors’ first game as a member of the league was eventful to say the least as the team suffered a 25-6 loss to the Bristol State Liners in a contest that reached its conclusion in the middle of the eighth inning after a thunderstorm left the field wet and unplayable.
A rag-tag team that didn’t even exist 24 hours earlier, the Road Warriors held their own for a bit while being outmanned, outclassed and overpowered in what was a soggy chapter in an ongoing saga.
After USA Baseball decided to cancel the remainder of the Kingsport Axmen’s season on Thursday following a tense situation in which former pitcher Matt Taylor made death threats against some members of the club, a squad comprised mainly of local players was hastily thrown together to fill out the remainder of the Appy League schedule.
The Road Warriors were thus born and held a workout at Hunter Wright Stadium on Thursday before arriving in Bristol for their debut.
Some success in the early going resulted in Kingsport grabbing a 5-4 lead in the top of the fifth inning.
However, too many walks (13), errors (seven) and mental gaffes proved to be their undoing as the team was forced to use five of the eight pitchers on the roster.
“Literally,” said Mike Guinn, the head coach at Pigeon Forge High School and now the boss of the Road Warriors. “I just met most of these guys today.”
There were some bright spots.
Luke Hale was the starting pitcher for the inaugural contest and the ex-Sullivan East High School star did a solid job over the course of the four innings he was on the mound. Hale was working at an Auto Auction in Bristol on Thursday morning when he received a call from his coach at King University, Blaine Brown, asking if he wanted to play in the Appy League.
Hale had a 3.30 ERA and struck out 73 batters in 46 innings during the 2021 season at Sullivan East.
He wholeheartedly agreed to join the Road Warriors and found himself on the mound Friday night wearing an orange uniform with Kingsport emblazoned across the chest. The 6-foot-2 right-hander allowed four runs on one hit, while walking five and striking out two. Hale retired the final seven batters he faced.
“At first, I felt like didn’t have a lot of control and was a little wild,” Hale said. “There were some nerves, but once I settled in I felt I did all right.”
Science Hill High School graduate Landon Slemp from Walters State Community College had two hits and drove in two runs.
Preston Steele, who was the starting shortstop for 2021 VHSL Class 2 state champion Lebanon High School, grounded out in his only plate appearance as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning.
He did so against Ray Berry, his future King University teammate.
“You can’t turn this down,” Steele said. “It’s baseball.”
Bristol (18-14) just had too much more talent.
Jack Tomlinson (San Joaquin Delta College) drove in seven runs, Matt Golda (Oklahoma State) smacked out five hits, Cort Maynard (North Carolina A&T) cranked a two-run homer, Mykanthony Valdez (Hillsborough Community College) tallied six RBIs, St. John’s University signee Jermaine White reached base in all six of his plate appearances and King University relief pitcher Ray Berry (Chilhowie) tossed two hitless innings of relief.
During a 13-run seventh inning, Bristol sent 20 men to the plate.
Bristol pushed across 20 runs in a win over Johnson City on July 2 and topped that mark on Friday. Those happen to be the two highest-scoring totals in the Appalachian League this summer.
Meanwhile, the fledgling Road Warriors hope that history doesn’t repeat itself tonight when they travel to Elizabethton to face the River Riders.
“I think once we come together and merge as a team,” Hale said. “We’ll win some games and do a lot better than we did tonight.”
NOTES: A crowd of 1,735 was in attendance. … Security was beefed up around DeVault Stadium as a precaution after Taylor’s threats. … Pitchers RJ Kuruts (St. John Fisher College) and Seth Masters (Illinois-Springfield) have joined the State Liners. Pitchers Zach Voelker (0-1, 4.24 ERA) and Jordan Davis (0-1, 12.46 ERA) are no longer on the State Liners’ roster, nor is infielder Noah Medlinger (Appalachian State). … It wasn’t the most lopsided contest Bristol manager Dave Trembley has been a part of. He was the skipper for the Baltimore Orioles in 2007 when his team dropped a 30-3 decision to the Texas Rangers. … Bristol plays a doubleheader at Johnson City today, beginning at 6 p.m. Lebanon High School graduate Matthew Buchanan (0-0, 3.00 ERA) will start the first game on the bump for the State Liners.
