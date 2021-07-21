APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: State Liners lose, but will play final 16 games at home

COLLEGE BASEBALL

State Liners to play final 16 games at home

The Kingsport Road Warriors recently joined the Appalachian League.

The Bristol State Liners could be referred to as the Bristol Hometown Heroes from now until the season’s conclusion.

Bristol dropped a 3-1 decision to the Greeneville Flyboys on Wednesday at Pioneer Park in what marked the team’s final road game of the 2021 season.

Due to USA Baseball canceling the Kingsport Axmen’s season and forming a team that will play only road games, Bristol (18-17) benefited as the team’s final 16 games will be played at DeVault Stadium.

Bristol didn’t have much luck on Wednesday as the lone run for the State Liners came in the third inning when Matthew “M.J.” Lucas (UNC Asheville) drove in Taylor “T.J.” Jackson (Illinois) via a RBI single.

Greeneville (23-13-1) received a solo home run from Jonathan Hogart (Wabash Valley), while Tayler Aguilar (Grand Canyon) was walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth inning to give Greeneville the lead for good.