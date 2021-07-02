APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: State Liners crush Doughboys, 20-14

BRISTOL, Va. – Bristol designated hitter Jack Tomlinson lived up to his first name on Friday night.
For that matter, so did Johnson City starting pitcher Walker Trusley.
Tomlinson jacked a no-doubt, three-run homer off the walk-prone Trusley and that got the Bristol State Liners rolling in their eventful 20-14 Appalachian League victory over the Doughboys at DeVault Stadium.
The game that took more than four hours to complete was tied at one run apiece in the bottom of the second inning when Tomlinson strolled to the plate to face Trusley, a right-hander from East Tennessee State University.
Trusley had walked the previous two batters – Grayson Preslar (UNC Asheville) and Matthew Golda (Oklahoma State) – and that prompted a visit to the mound from a member of Johnson City’s coaching staff.
Whatever advice the coach imparted didn’t work as Tomlinson crushed the first pitch he saw, blasting the offering over the fence in right-field as it landed on Division Street.
Tomlinson finished with six RBIs for Bristol (14-9), which built a 14-1 lead after five innings and then held off the Doughboys the rest of the way. Johnson City pulled within 15-12 in the top of the eighth inning, but got no closer.
The fireworks people were setting off outside the stadium two days before Independence Day paled in comparison to the fireworks inside the venue as Bristol scored the most runs by an Appalachian League team this season.
Each team used six pitchers and the clubs combined for 34 runs, 23 hits, 29 strikeouts, 23 walks, six errors and 465 pitches thrown. Bristol hitting coach Barbaro Garbey was also ejected in the eighth inning.
Trusley was tagged with the loss after allowing our runs and walking five over three inefficient innings.
NOTES: Starting pitcher Ty Floyd (LSU) crafted three hitless innings for the State Liners, while Jermaine White (Pasco Hernando College) reached base in each of his six plate appearances. … The game was so high scoring that Johnson City’s Chyran Cruse led off the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings. … Team USA’s Collegiate National Squad will play an intrasquad game on Thursday at DeVault Stadium. The crew of prospects began their 14-game summer tour on Friday in Danville with Virginia Tech’s Gavin Cross (Tennessee High) going 1-for-3 and scoring a run. … Speaking of Team USA, it was announced on Friday that Shane Baz would pitch for the U.S. Olympic Team in Tokyo. The Tampa Bay Rays prospect went 4-3 with a 3.97 ERA in 10 starts for the Appy League’s Bristol Pirates in 2018. … Bristol hosts the Elizabethton River Riders today at 6 p.m. It will be the final home game for the State Liners until July 10.
