APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: State Liners crush Doughboys, 20-14

NOTES: Starting pitcher Ty Floyd (LSU) crafted three hitless innings for the State Liners, while Jermaine White (Pasco Hernando College) reached base in each of his six plate appearances. … The game was so high scoring that Johnson City’s Chyran Cruse led off the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings. … Team USA’s Collegiate National Squad will play an intrasquad game on Thursday at DeVault Stadium. The crew of prospects began their 14-game summer tour on Friday in Danville with Virginia Tech’s Gavin Cross (Tennessee High) going 1-for-3 and scoring a run. … Speaking of Team USA, it was announced on Friday that Shane Baz would pitch for the U.S. Olympic Team in Tokyo. The Tampa Bay Rays prospect went 4-3 with a 3.97 ERA in 10 starts for the Appy League’s Bristol Pirates in 2018. … Bristol hosts the Elizabethton River Riders today at 6 p.m. It will be the final home game for the State Liners until July 10.