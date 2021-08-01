APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: State Liners crush Burlington, 11-1

BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol State Liners made quick work of the Burlington Sock Puppets on Sunday and one of the primary reasons was because the starting pitcher was working quick.
RJ Kuruts crafted four scoreless and efficient innings to keep his ERA at 0.00 in Bristol’s 11-1 beatdown of Burlington at DeVault Stadium.
The 22-year-old right-hander generously listed at 6-foot and 180-pounds yielded only two singles, issued one walk and notched five strikeouts. His slider and fastball were subduing the Sock Puppets and manager Dave Trembley enjoyed every minute of the performance.
“He’s a strike-thrower,” Trembley said. “He uses both sides of the plate, doesn’t walk very many people and throws all his pitches for strikes. He’s come up big for us and saved us a few times because he has given us quality innings.”
A total of 11 2/3 innings without an earned run to be exact and the stat line also includes 17 strikeouts and only four walks.
“I just want to fill up the strike zone and throw as many strikes as I can and let it play,” Kuruts said.
Kuruts wasn’t added to Bristol’s roster until July 16.
“I got the call a little late,” he said. “I was just on a long-toss program at the time. This was something I couldn’t turn down. Thankfully, everybody here was super welcoming and it all clicked the first day.”
The results Kuruts gets on the bump provide confidence for the rest of the squad.
“We seem to hit well when he pitches, because he works fast and throws strikes and gets [the defense] off the field,” Trembley said. “We make the plays behind him, because of the tempo of the game as well.”
Tommy Beres, Jermaine White and Cort Maynard each had three RBIs for Bristol (23-22), while Mykanthony Valdez went 3-for-3. Tate Kight and Jermaine White added two hits apiece as the State Liners did not commit an error.
Bristol reliever Seth Masters tossed the final three innings in what turned out to be a four-hitter. The Sock Puppets (17-30-2) avoided being blanked with one out in the top of the seventh inning on a RBI single by Nick Winklelmeyer from the University of Tampa.
Kuruts compiled a 22-7 record on the mound over the last four seasons at NCAA Division III St. John Fisher College in Rochester, New York, and will pitch for NCAA Division II West Chester University in Pennsylvania in 2022.
His stint with the State Liners should certainly help in his development.
“It’s gone well,” Kuruts said.
NOTES: Noah Mendlinger appeared in one game for the Bristol State Liners this season and struck out in his only at-bat, a July 13 contest at Elizabethton that was later halted due to rain. He will hold the distinction of being the first player from this incarnation of the State Liners to play pro ball as Mendlinger was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals as a non-drafted free agent out of Georgia College and made his debut on Sunday for the Low-A Palm Beach Cardinals. Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) also made his pro debut for Palm Beach on Sunday and went 1-for-3 with a run scored. … Bristol hitting coach Barbaro Garbey was forced to miss Sunday’s contest after being ejected on Saturday night in his team’s 3-1 setback to the Kingsport Axmen in the second game of a doubleheader. … The two losses to Kingsport on Saturday officially eliminated Bristol from the Appy League’s West Division title and a playoff berth. … A tribute and moment of silence was held prior to the game for Dotty Cox, the longtime front-office worker for Bristol’s Appalachian League club and the first female enshrined in the league’s Hall of Fame. … Deric Graham (Tennessee High), Parker Mumpower (Sullivan Central) and Bodhi Baker (Tennessee High) have been added to the roster of the Appy League’s Elizabethton River Riders. Graham went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Baker pitched a scoreless inning on Sunday in Elizabethton’s 10-0 win over the Kingsport Axmen. … Bristol hosts Burlington today at 7 p.m.
