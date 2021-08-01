APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: State Liners crush Burlington, 11-1

NOTES: Noah Mendlinger appeared in one game for the Bristol State Liners this season and struck out in his only at-bat, a July 13 contest at Elizabethton that was later halted due to rain. He will hold the distinction of being the first player from this incarnation of the State Liners to play pro ball as Mendlinger was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals as a non-drafted free agent out of Georgia College and made his debut on Sunday for the Low-A Palm Beach Cardinals. Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) also made his pro debut for Palm Beach on Sunday and went 1-for-3 with a run scored. … Bristol hitting coach Barbaro Garbey was forced to miss Sunday’s contest after being ejected on Saturday night in his team’s 3-1 setback to the Kingsport Axmen in the second game of a doubleheader. … The two losses to Kingsport on Saturday officially eliminated Bristol from the Appy League’s West Division title and a playoff berth. … A tribute and moment of silence was held prior to the game for Dotty Cox, the longtime front-office worker for Bristol’s Appalachian League club and the first female enshrined in the league’s Hall of Fame. … Deric Graham (Tennessee High), Parker Mumpower (Sullivan Central) and Bodhi Baker (Tennessee High) have been added to the roster of the Appy League’s Elizabethton River Riders. Graham went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Baker pitched a scoreless inning on Sunday in Elizabethton’s 10-0 win over the Kingsport Axmen. … Bristol hosts Burlington today at 7 p.m.