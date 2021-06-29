APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Save the date; Lebanon state champion pitcher Buchanan to join Bristol State Liners by July 8

Matthew Buchanan is a newly-minted state champion and he will soon be pitching for the State Liners.
Buchanan said on Tuesday that the plan is for the recently graduated left-hander from Lebanon High School to officially join the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners a few days before their July 8 road game against the Pulaski River Turtles.
A University of Virginia signee, Buchanan was 7-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 2021 as the Pioneers went 19-0 and won the VHSL Class 2 state championship for the first time in program history. He yielded only 15 hits and struck out 87 batters in 51 2/3 innings.
He struck out 14 in pitching a complete-game four-hitter in Saturday’s 10-1 pounding of Poquoson in the state finals as he polished off a career in which his final record was 24-0.
“It pretty much set in almost immediately after,” Buchanan said. “It was probably one of the coolest things I’ve ever been a part of. I was on cloud nine for probably three days after, but I’m starting to come down a little bit and starting to get focused for the Appalachian League.
“I have been to the lake a couple of days and whenever I’m not on the lake I have been driving around on my scooter I got to take to UVa.”
Once the rest and relaxation is over, what is he hoping to gain from the Appy League?
“Mostly experience,” Buchanan said. “And to get used to what college ball will be like.”
Bristol will likely get some higher attendance at its games when Buchanan is on the mound.
“We’re looking forward tremendously to watch Matthew play here,” said Bristol president/general manager Mahlon Luttrell. “We’ve seen him in high school play here [at DeVault Stadium]. Fans are asking about him and so are his fellow players. Everybody’s excited.”
