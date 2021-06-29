APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Save the date; Lebanon state champion pitcher Buchanan to join Bristol State Liners by July 8

Matthew Buchanan is a newly-minted state champion and he will soon be pitching for the State Liners.

Buchanan said on Tuesday that the plan is for the recently graduated left-hander from Lebanon High School to officially join the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners a few days before their July 8 road game against the Pulaski River Turtles.

A University of Virginia signee, Buchanan was 7-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 2021 as the Pioneers went 19-0 and won the VHSL Class 2 state championship for the first time in program history. He yielded only 15 hits and struck out 87 batters in 51 2/3 innings.

He struck out 14 in pitching a complete-game four-hitter in Saturday’s 10-1 pounding of Poquoson in the state finals as he polished off a career in which his final record was 24-0.

“It pretty much set in almost immediately after,” Buchanan said. “It was probably one of the coolest things I’ve ever been a part of. I was on cloud nine for probably three days after, but I’m starting to come down a little bit and starting to get focused for the Appalachian League.

“I have been to the lake a couple of days and whenever I’m not on the lake I have been driving around on my scooter I got to take to UVa.”