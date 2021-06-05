APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Ray Berry shines in State Liners loss to Elizabethton

BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol State Liners might have lost their home opener on Saturday night, but the dude on the roster who is considered the hometown guy helped make it a memorable occasion nonetheless.
Chilhowie, Virginia, native and rising King University sophomore Ray Berry struck out two batters in pitching two strong innings of relief for the State Liners in their 4-0 Appalachian League setback to the Elizabethton River Riders in front of 2,347 spectators at DeVault Stadium.
It was the first Appy League game in Bristol since Aug. 30, 2019, when the Bristol Pirates beat the Johnson City Cardinals in the first game of a playoff series.
The Appalachian League has morphed from a professional minor league to an amateur wood-bat circuit for collegiate underclassmen since then and Berry was picked to play for the team located just a short drive down Interstate 81 from his Smyth County home and just across town from where he goes to college.
He took over on the mound in the seventh inning to a nice round of applause and was actually pitching at DeVault Stadium for the first time in his life. The first professional game he ever attended was a Bristol White Sox Appy League contest at the facility years ago as a tyke.
“There were a lot of nerves,” Berry said. “There were a lot of people here, but I was really excited and really hungry to go. The coaches here have supreme confidence in me and it felt really good to go out there and throw.”
Berry worked a perfect seventh inning, getting two flyball outs and then notching an inning-ending strikeout of Robin Fernandez from St. Thomas University in Miami, Florida, getting the slugger looking on a 3-2 pitch on the outside corner.
“Just commanding the strike zone and competing,” Berry said. “That’s really all I wanted to do. I did a good job of that and hopefully, I’ll keep doing it.”
The eighth inning began with an error and walk, followed by a 5-4-3 double play started by State Liners third baseman Brian Perez from Bethune-Cookman.
“Brian Perez has got a lot of range over there,” Berry said. “Our infield is really solid. It’s nice to go on the mound when you know you have a great defense behind you.”
A two-out RBI single by Trey Hinton from Tusculum University accounted for Elizabethton’s fourth run (which was unearned) and Berry ended his outing by striking out Logan Estep to conclude the eighth inning. Estep happens to be an Elizabethton High School graduate who plays for Milligan University.
Berry’s final line: 2 I.P., 1 hit, 1 run (0 earned), 1 walk, 2 strikeouts.
Not bad. Not bad at all.
“It was fun to watch him pitch,” said Bristol manager Dave Trembley. “You can tell he has really good poise on the mound. He’s a strike thrower and he’s got an idea of what he wants to do when he’s out there.”
In the end, however, Elizabethton’s pitchers were just a tad better than Bristol’s on this night.
Manuel Rodriguez (Bethany College), Philip Berger (William Peace University), Jullian Clavelle (Sacramento City) and Chase Lorg (Bethany College) combined to pitch a four-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts for the River Riders.
“The key was they got four innings out of their starter,” Trembley said. “All their pitchers threw very well.”
UNC Asheville’s Grayson Preslar had half of Bristol’s hits with the others coming on Chandler Blackwelder’s first-inning infield single and Aaron Dolney’s second-inning double.
Rodriguez struck out six as the right-hander was particularly impressive.
“A shutout’s always good for sure,” Rodriguez said. “It’s been a long time since the college season ended, so I was excited to be here for the first outing.”
Probably not as excited as Berry.
“I thought he threw the ball well,” said Bristol pitching coach Larry McCall.
Watching Berry work probably brought back some memories for McCall, who pitched in the major leagues for the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers.
In 1974 and 1975, he logged innings for the Asheville Orioles of the Double A-Southern League. He is from … Asheville, North Carolina.
“Cal Ripken Sr. was the manager, Cal Ripken Jr. was the batboy and Billy Ripken was in the stands,” McCall said. “It was pretty tough pitching in my hometown and it seems I always pitched on 10 cent beer night.”
The crowd wasn’t too rowdy for Berry’s debut. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound right-hander was pitching in a live game for the first time since an April 29 outing for King against Mount Olive in the Conference Carolina tournament.
The former ace of the Chilhowie High School Warriors is relishing his experience with the State Liners.
“There were a couple of people chanting ‘Go Warriors’ for Chilhowie,” Berry said. “I thought that was funny and made me happy. I had a lot of people come down to watch and I hope they keep coming. Chilhowie’s my home and I love it. I’m going to continue to play as hard as I can.”
NOTES: D.J. Sullivan from Florence-Darlington Tech homered and scored two runs to lead the River Riders at the plate. Trey Hinton from Tusculum had three hits in the win. … Isabella Robb was the home-plate umpire for the contest. She is the first female ump in the history of the Appalachian League. … Bristol (1-1) hosts the River Riders (2-1) today at 6 p.m. in a seven-inning game.
