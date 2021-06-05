APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Ray Berry shines in State Liners loss to Elizabethton

BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol State Liners might have lost their home opener on Saturday night, but the dude on the roster who is considered the hometown guy helped make it a memorable occasion nonetheless.

Chilhowie, Virginia, native and rising King University sophomore Ray Berry struck out two batters in pitching two strong innings of relief for the State Liners in their 4-0 Appalachian League setback to the Elizabethton River Riders in front of 2,347 spectators at DeVault Stadium.

It was the first Appy League game in Bristol since Aug. 30, 2019, when the Bristol Pirates beat the Johnson City Cardinals in the first game of a playoff series.

The Appalachian League has morphed from a professional minor league to an amateur wood-bat circuit for collegiate underclassmen since then and Berry was picked to play for the team located just a short drive down Interstate 81 from his Smyth County home and just across town from where he goes to college.

He took over on the mound in the seventh inning to a nice round of applause and was actually pitching at DeVault Stadium for the first time in his life. The first professional game he ever attended was a Bristol White Sox Appy League contest at the facility years ago as a tyke.