APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Pulaski downs State Liners, 12-7

NOTES: Matthew “M.J.” Lucas (UNC Asheville) went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Bristol, while Jack Tomlinson added two RBIs. … … Pulaski’s Cameron Leary (Boston College) was 0-for-5 with five strikeouts. …Head coach Logan Kemp and players Olivia DeLung and Bradlie Warner from the West Ridge High School volleyball team threw out the ceremonial first pitches. … Bristol skipper Dave Trembley will manage the West Division squad in Tuesday’s Appalachian League All-Star Game. In 1999 alone, Trembley coached and managed in the Southern League All-Star Game, Double-A All-Star Game and the inaugural MLB All-Star Futures Game at Fenway Park. … Former Sullivan East High School pitcher Hunter Stratton, who played for the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates in 2017, is now with the Indianapolis Indians, the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. … Bristol hosts the Greeneville Flyboys today at 6 p.m. Left-handed pitcher Matthew Buchanan (Lebanon) will be on the bump for the State Liners in his third start for the club.