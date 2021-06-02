APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Play ball!!! Bristol State Liners makes debut tonight in Johnson City against Doughboys in new-look Appalachian League

A milestone moment in the rich history of baseball in the Twin City occurs this evening as the Bristol State Liners hit the road to face the Johnson City Doughboys on opening night in the rebooted, reimagined and rebranded Appalachian League.
The previous iteration of the Appy League traced its roots to 1911 – Bristol was a charter member – and its minor league squads served as farm teams for Major League Baseball franchises.
When MLB restructured its player development system last year and cut 40 teams, it filled the void in those 10 Appalachian League cities and towns by teaming with USA Baseball to transform the ex-minor league circuit into an amateur wood-bat league for collegiate underclassmen.
There is indeed a new game in town as the Bristol Pirates are no more.
“People who only know pro baseball might be skeptical, but it’s going to be good,” said Will Geoghegan, author of the 2020 book “Summer Baseball Nation: Nine Days in the Wood Bat Leagues.” “There are varying degrees of quality across the summer collegiate landscape, but there’s talent everywhere, and with what the Appalachian League is aiming to be – a top destination for underclassmen – you can expect to see some future stars.
“I think it will also be a fun brand of baseball. While the minor leagues wrote the book on crazy promotions, summer ball isn’t far behind and has the benefit of players who are often more willing to have some fun than the pros might be. In-game chatter and dugout hijinks are a big part of college baseball, more than any other level and it extends to summer. Expect rally caps stacked 10 high and tarp slides during rain delays.”
Fans can still see first-round draft picks, it could just be a few years before they are selected instead of a couple of weeks afterward. The age of the players will be similar to those in the old version of the Appy League.
Summer baseball leagues have thrived in other localities with established summer-league circuits like the Cape Cod League (the most prestigious of them all), the Virginia-based Valley League, Coastal Plain League, Prospect League, Alaska Baseball League and many others.
The MLB Draft League debuted this season as well with a similar format to the Appalachian League, being played in localities that formerly housed minor league squads.
“Nobody liked the dramatic changes to minor league baseball, with franchises getting the rug pulled out from under them through no fault of their own, so it feels like the move to summer ball for the Appalachian League is starting on a bit of a sour note,” Geoghegan said. “Ultimately, I hope that feeling gets left behind and fans embrace these teams because summer ball is a great way for these towns to maintain their connection to baseball. I will also be curious to see how this impacts other leagues around the country. Building teams, especially a pitching staff, was already getting harder with so many teams and leagues around the country. Hopefully, there’s enough room for everyone.”
Bristol general manager/president Mahlon Luttrell said the feedback from loyal fans has been positive and State Liners shirts have recently arrived and are sure to be big sellers.
New team nicknames came with the overhaul and the Danville Otterbots, Princeton WhistlePigs and Pulaski River Turtles are among the most popular monikers that were adopted.
The old Bristol State Liners played in the Appalachian League from 1921-25 and that was also the name of the city’s semi-pro squad in the popular Burley Belt League
“I am extremely excited about it,” said Tyler Braswell, who was one of the most vocal supporters of the Bristol Pirates. “Honestly, just having some live baseball back in the area is great. I also love the fact that there will be an All-Star Game. All the new mascot names are also very cool.”
There are also plenty of different rules: No doubleheaders, seven-inning games on Sundays, games with the score tied after 11 innings are a draw and players can re-enter games.
Members of the State Liners reported Tuesday and the team held its first workout on Wednesday at DeVault Stadium. Dave Trembley – who managed the Baltimore Orioles for 470 games from 2007-2010 – will pilot the team with former big leaguers Larry McCall (pitching coach) and Barbaro Garbey (hitting coach) on his staff.
All three men were involved in the previous Appalachian League in some capacity.
Trembley is an old-school guy.
“I think what you want to see is improvement, you want to see guys playing fundamental baseball and I think you want to see them playing for the team,” Trembley said. “One of the alarming things that has occurred over the last few years is our game has seemingly moved to become somewhat self-centered, individual stats, individual accomplishments and we’ve kind of put the team aspect on the backburner. It’s the little things that are important, so I would hope the season goes on they learn the importance of fundamentals, show improvement and are coachable.”
Trembley is a baseball lifer and will still get the feeling tonight he’s gotten for years.
“Opening day only happens once a year,” he said with a smile.
And opening day in the Appalachian League in 2021 holds special meaning.
“This is a more direct minor league to summer collegiate transition, but I think the potential for success is the same,” Geoghegan said. “The move has worked really well in a lot of places. The Northwoods League sets attendance records every summer, with a lot of its teams replacing minor league clubs that left town. The Savannah Bananas have become a sensation as they replaced the minor league Savannah Sand Gnats. And one of the teams featured in my book, the Peninsula Pilots [in Hampton, Virginia], are now the longest-tenured team at a stadium that was home to a lot of minor league history. So there’s hope that this will go really well for the Appy League towns.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570