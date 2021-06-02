APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Play ball!!! Bristol State Liners makes debut tonight in Johnson City against Doughboys in new-look Appalachian League

New team nicknames came with the overhaul and the Danville Otterbots, Princeton WhistlePigs and Pulaski River Turtles are among the most popular monikers that were adopted.

The old Bristol State Liners played in the Appalachian League from 1921-25 and that was also the name of the city’s semi-pro squad in the popular Burley Belt League

“I am extremely excited about it,” said Tyler Braswell, who was one of the most vocal supporters of the Bristol Pirates. “Honestly, just having some live baseball back in the area is great. I also love the fact that there will be an All-Star Game. All the new mascot names are also very cool.”

There are also plenty of different rules: No doubleheaders, seven-inning games on Sundays, games with the score tied after 11 innings are a draw and players can re-enter games.

Members of the State Liners reported Tuesday and the team held its first workout on Wednesday at DeVault Stadium. Dave Trembley – who managed the Baltimore Orioles for 470 games from 2007-2010 – will pilot the team with former big leaguers Larry McCall (pitching coach) and Barbaro Garbey (hitting coach) on his staff.

All three men were involved in the previous Appalachian League in some capacity.

Trembley is an old-school guy.