APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Opening act by Hamlet is winning role for State Liners

To be or not to be the winning pitcher on opening night was a question that Bryson Hamlet answered emphatically on Thursday for the Bristol State Liners.

The left-hander from North Carolina Central University recorded five strikeouts in two scoreless innings and was rewarded with the victory in Bristol’s 7-6 triumph over the Johnson City Doughboys in what was the debut for the Appalachian League as an amateur wood-bat league for collegiate underclassmen.

The State Liners (1-0) host the Elizabethton River Riders (1-1) today at 6 p.m. Long Beach State University commit Zach Voelker from San Joaquin Delta College in California is scheduled to be the starting pitcher in Bristol’s home opener.

Hamlet is hoping to make a name for himself this summer and not just because he has the same last name as the principal character in one of the world’s most famous plays.

“Some of the Johnson City fans were calling me Shakespeare,” Hamlet said. “My college coaches always called me Hambone and that kind of stuck.”

Whatever you call him, Hamlet was impressive while on center stage Thursday.