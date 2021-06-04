APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Opening act by Hamlet is winning role for State Liners

To be or not to be the winning pitcher on opening night was a question that Bryson Hamlet answered emphatically on Thursday for the Bristol State Liners.
The left-hander from North Carolina Central University recorded five strikeouts in two scoreless innings and was rewarded with the victory in Bristol’s 7-6 triumph over the Johnson City Doughboys in what was the debut for the Appalachian League as an amateur wood-bat league for collegiate underclassmen.
The State Liners (1-0) host the Elizabethton River Riders (1-1) today at 6 p.m. Long Beach State University commit Zach Voelker from San Joaquin Delta College in California is scheduled to be the starting pitcher in Bristol’s home opener.
Hamlet is hoping to make a name for himself this summer and not just because he has the same last name as the principal character in one of the world’s most famous plays.
“Some of the Johnson City fans were calling me Shakespeare,” Hamlet said. “My college coaches always called me Hambone and that kind of stuck.”
Whatever you call him, Hamlet was impressive while on center stage Thursday.
After plunking the first batter he faced in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Greensboro, North Carolina, native responded by striking out Steve Odina (Florida International), Damani Thomas (Edward Waters College) and Jaxson Crull (Oklahoma State) to preserve the one-run lead.
“His fastball command really impressed me,” said State Liners catcher Matthew “M.J.” Lucas from UNC Asheville.
Hamlet was 0-1 with a 10.29 ERA in 11 relief appearances for North Carolina Central this season and that included two scoreless outings against Atlantic Coast Conference tournament champion and NCAA tourney participant Duke.
“I didn’t really pitch that much,” Hamlet said. “I was a damage control guy and usually came in for an out or two in a matchup situation. I was really excited last night when they told me I was going two innings.”
He wasn’t the only one feeling a high level of excitement playing in front of a crowd of more than 3,000. Bristol led 4-0, fell behind 6-5 and then rallied for the win.
“That’s the most people I’ve ever played in front of,” Lucas said. “A little pregame nerves but as soon as first pitch happened I was fine. It was the most fun I’ve had playing a baseball game in a while.”
Lucas drove in Bristol’s first run of the season and scored twice, while Jack Tomlinson (San Joaquin Delta College) and Chandler Blackwelder (Catawba Valley Community College) each supplied two hits. Flawless defense also helped.
Jake DeLisi, who spent the last two seasons pitching for the King University Tornado, notched the save by pitching a scoreless final inning.
It marked the first time a team known as the Bristol State Liners won an Appy League game since July 14, 1925.
“DeLisi really showed us something,” said State Liners manager Dave Trembley. “He wasn’t scheduled to pitch and [pitching coach] Larry [McCall] said he didn’t throw much on the side before the game, so he could come back and give us something. He sure did and made some good pitches.”
Bristol went through a workout session on Friday in preparation for Saturday’s game, while relishing the victory from the night before.
“I like the poise the guys showed,” Trembley said. “It was a good start. There’s room for improvement, but I liked what I saw.”
