On the eve of the 2023 Appalachian League season opener, Bristol’s DeVault Stadium will be the site for “Meet the State Liners” on Monday from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Cade Davis is a dude suiting up for the Bristol State Liners this summer that fans should get to know.

A native of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, Davis is a two-way player who just completed his freshman season at George Washington University.

“I’m looking to both hit and pitch this summer, but my main priority and focus will be pitching,” Davis said.

The left-handed Davis had an 11.93 ERA in seven appearances on the mound this spring at GW.

“I’m looking to further develop myself as a player both on the mound and in the batter’s box,” Davis said. “Also getting a feeling of what minor league baseball feels like since this is so similar.”

New Bristol skipper Bill Kinneberg arrived in town Thursday and is enthusiastic about his assembled squad.

“There’s all kinds of things I want the players to take from this,” he said in his office on Sunday before the team went through a workout. “This is a little bit of a minor league set-up they are gonna experience with how we go about it – the day-to-day schedule, a little taste of going to the ballpark six out of seven days ready to play; how the body works and mind works doing that.

“I want each of these kids to get better this summer in some aspect of game; all aspects of their game, really. I want them to come and give a great effort for two months and get better and go back to their colleges healthy.”

The following is a look at the players currently on the roster for the State Liners, who open the season on Tuesday at Princeton:

PITCHERS

Gage Allen: He had one save and a 9.53 ERA in 13 relief appearances at Polk State College in Florida.

Harold Baez: The right-hander appeared in nine games for NCAA Division II Pittsburg State in Kansas and had an 8.76 ERA.

Sebastian Bentz: The Siena College southpaw was 3-7 with a 10.53 ERA in 16 appearances in 2023 and had outings against the Miami Hurricanes and Florida Gators.

Canaan Clayton: He is a player to keep an eye on for the State Liners after a promising freshman season at the University of New Orleans. The native of New Orleans crafted a 3.86 ERA and recorded one save in 19 appearances out of the bullpen and had scoreless outings against the LSU Tigers and Texas Longhorns.

Jack Clemente: The 21-year-old righty reliever is in the transfer portal after previous stints at Florida International and LaSalle.

Cade Davis: A two-way player from George Washington University.

Brandon Decker: The righty returns to Bristol, where he was an Appy League All-Star in 2022. He carried that momentum into the spring at Oakland University in Michigan as he was one of the Horizon League’s top relief pitchers as evidenced by an 8-3 record, five saves and 4.39 ERA.

Anthony Gonzalez: He made one appearance in his first season at Lehigh, working 1 2/3 innings against Villanova.

Michael Lorenzetti: The native of another City of Bristol (the one in Connecticut), the 6-foot-9 right-hander went 1-3 with an 11.08 ERA in his freshman season with the Iona Gaels.

Shane O’Neill: Another promising arm on the State Liners staff as he was 3-1 with a 3.81 ERA over 17 outings covering 26 innings at Lehigh. He earned Patriot League pitcher of the week honors after one impressive stretch in particular.

Nic Smith: The left-hander who attended high school at the Alvin C. York Institute in Jamestown, Tennessee, was 1-0 with a 5.27 ERA in 15 games with the Missouri Tigers in 2023. In a start against Texas A&M, he did not yield an earned run in 5 2/3 innings of work.

Noah Stants: The 6-foot-3, 241-pound righty had two saves and a 4.62 ERA in 18 outings for Oakland University of Michigan.

Johnny Stevens: The slender righty-hander from Ashland, Kentucky, struck out 13 batters and issued just one walk in 8 2/3 innings this season for the powerhouse program at Walters State Community College.

Ryan Szczepaniak: A member of the Big Ten Conference’s 2022 All-Freshman Team at Michigan State, he was 1-3 with an 8.04 ERA this past spring in 16 outings for the Spartans.

Trey Usey: He notched two saves and a 6.30 ERA in 14 appearances for New Orleans.

Sadier Vicioso: An 0-1 record and a 7.78 ERA in 10 relief outings appeared on his stat line at Stony Brook.

POSITION PLAYERS

Nick Arias: The infielder hit .182 in eight games at Grand Canyon University. He is the son of former MLB player George Arias.

Jordan Austin: The speedy outfielder did not get in a game this spring for Indiana State University after transferring from Missouri.

Dalton Bargo: The catcher is a serious prospect and hit .279 with five home runs and 23 RBIs in 2023 for the Missouri Tigers. One of those blasts came off Tennessee’s Chase Burns in a Southeastern Conference game on March 19.

Seth Buchanan: When the State Liners open the season on Tuesday in Princeton, Buchanan will be playing in a VHSL Class 1 state quarterfinal game for the Lebanon High School Pioneers. The Virginia Military Institute signee will join Bristol shortly after his senior season at Lebanon ends.

Joe Cardinale: The outfielder is from the University of Utah.

Derek Cease: A two-way player from Penn State who can play anywhere on the diamond, Cease has compiled a .232 batting average in 60 games over two seasons with the Nittany Lions and has also pitched in one game.

Jake Cooper: The third baseman hit .200 with four RBIs in 13 games at Penn State.

Tariq Freeny: The Arizona native is bound for Cisco College in Texas this fall after starting his collegiate career at Grand Canyon University.

Aries Gardner: After hitting .306 in 2022 at Grambling State, the utility man had a sophomore slump in 2023 as his batting average dipped to .128.

Aiden Heberlie: The outfielder appeared in two games during his freshman season for Missouri.

Joe Kinneberg: The son of Bristol State Liners skipper Bill Kinneberg hit .442 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 14 games for NCAA Division II Newman University in Kansas. He played for the Appy League’s Pulaski River Turtles last summer.

Trey Oblas: The outfielder recently transferred from Utah to Grayson Junior College in Texas.

Easton Rulli: He did not get in a game as a freshman at the University of Utah, so he’ll be getting some valuable reps this summer for the State Liners.

Nick Strong: The big, strong catcher returns to the State Liners for a second straight year and is coming off a spring in which he hit .250 with two home runs and 15 RBIs for the Illinois State University Redbirds.

Blake Wood: A holdover from the 2022 State Liners, the diminutive outfielder hit .272 with one home run and 42 RBIs during his sophomore season at Florida State College at Jacksonville.

COACHING STAFF Chris Kennedy, Bench Coach: He is the head baseball coach and an assistant football coach at Ardmore High School in Alabama

Bill Kinneberg, Manager: He returns to the Appalachian League, where he served as the pitching coach for the Bristol White Sox in 2003 and 2004. He compiled a 625-717-1 record in 26 seasons as a collegiate head coach during stops at Texas-El Paso (1985), Wyoming (1986-1992) and Utah (1996, 2005-2021).

Tommy Murphy, Hitting Coach: He’s an assistant at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Ted Power, Pitching Coach: A baseball lifer who pitched in the majors for eight teams over 13 seasons from 1981-1993 and has since coached at different levels.