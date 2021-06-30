APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Malfunction; DeLisi has rare rough outing, but State Liners rally past Otterbots, 8-4

Count Bristol third baseman Cort Maynard among those impressed.

“The four scoreless was huge for us,” Maynard said. “It’s something that you didn’t really realize how well he did until [Bristol manager] Dave [Trembley] took him out during the inning and you look at the scoreboard and notice how many innings he was able to eat up.”

DeLisi has walked just one batter in 17 1/3 innings.

“What impresses me most is his ability to pound the strike zone and get outs,” Maynard said. “Not a big strikeout guy, but finds ways to miss barrels and get weak contact…. It seems like no matter the situation, he believes he’s one or two good pitches from getting out of an inning without a scratch. He doesn’t let anything get to him.”

That no-fear mentality emerged in part from his youth-league days in the baseball hotbed of Northern Virginia. He was a second-team selection on the VHSL’s Class 3 all-state squad in 2019 while pitching and playing shortstop at Brentsville District High School in Nokesville.

“I’ve played baseball my whole life and growing up in such a competitive are really helped to prepare me for college and to allow me to become the best player possible,” DeLisi said.