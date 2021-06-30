APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Malfunction; DeLisi has rare rough outing, but State Liners rally past Otterbots, 8-4

BRISTOL, Va. – Jake DeLisi’s summer in the Appalachian League will also double as a farewell to Bristol for the 20-year-old right-handed pitcher.
DeLisi put his name in the transfer portal after appearing in 17 games over the course of the 2020 and 2021 seasons for the King University Tornado on the Tennessee side of town.
“I mainly left to be closer to home,” DeLisi said.
DeLisi has been right at home on the mound for the Bristol State Liners as he’s performed to the tune of a 1-0 record, one save and 3.12 ERA. He had mixed results over two innings on Wednesday in Bristol’s 8-4 comeback win over the Danville Otterbots at DeVault Stadium.
Taking over on the bump for Michael Fowler of the LSU Tigers, DeLisi worked a scoreless fourth inning and then ran into trouble in the fifth.
The Otterbots scored three runs (two earned) on five hits, three of which were of the infield single variety.
That came on the heels of DeLisi’s finest outing of the season on June 25 at Danville when he allowed two hits in four scoreless innings to notch his first win of the summer.
“That outing gave me lots of confidence and helped me to realize that I’m in this league for a reason,” DeLisi said. “I feel like I have come out and competed against a majority of Division I guys and have pitched really well so far.”
Count Bristol third baseman Cort Maynard among those impressed.
“The four scoreless was huge for us,” Maynard said. “It’s something that you didn’t really realize how well he did until [Bristol manager] Dave [Trembley] took him out during the inning and you look at the scoreboard and notice how many innings he was able to eat up.”
DeLisi has walked just one batter in 17 1/3 innings.
“What impresses me most is his ability to pound the strike zone and get outs,” Maynard said. “Not a big strikeout guy, but finds ways to miss barrels and get weak contact…. It seems like no matter the situation, he believes he’s one or two good pitches from getting out of an inning without a scratch. He doesn’t let anything get to him.”
That no-fear mentality emerged in part from his youth-league days in the baseball hotbed of Northern Virginia. He was a second-team selection on the VHSL’s Class 3 all-state squad in 2019 while pitching and playing shortstop at Brentsville District High School in Nokesville.
“I’ve played baseball my whole life and growing up in such a competitive are really helped to prepare me for college and to allow me to become the best player possible,” DeLisi said.
Bristol sent nine men to the plate and scored five runs in the sixth inning to erase a 4-0 deficit as a two-run single by catcher Tommy Beres from UCLA put the State Liners ahead for good. A run-producing bunt by Grayson Preslar (UNC Asheville) and two-run double by Matthew Golda (Oklahoma State) accounted for insurance runs in the top of the ninth as the State Liners improved to 13-9.
NOTES: Lebanon High School graduate Matthew Buchanan joined the State Liners on Wednesday, ahead of schedule. Wearing No. 20, it will be a while before the University of Virginia signee takes the mound as the left-hander logged 14 innings in wins over Chatham and Poquoson in last week’s VHSL Class 2 state tournament. … Relief pitcher Wes Burton from Ole Miss has also reported to Bristol and is scheduled to make his debut for the club soon. … Bristol’s Matthew Golda (Oklahoma State) entered Wednesday with the second-best batting average in the Appalachian League at .415. His Oklahoma State teammate, Marcus Brown of the Elizabethton River Riders, had the top mark with a .467. … Bristol pitcher Fernando Medina (St. Thomas) has 31 strikeouts, which ranked second-best in the Appy League as of Wednesday. … Bristol visits the Johnson City Doughboys tonight and will host that same team on Friday.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570