APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Luttrell feels good about the new format for 2021

That was a definite positive sign that the Appalachian League will live on in 2021 as a college wood-bat summer league.
“The schedule was a very important part of the continued efforts of putting all this together,” said Marlon Luttrell, the president and general manager of Bristol Baseball Inc. “There are still some other details everybody is trying to work out. We are currently working on branding and logos, there are still other details that have to be worked out.
“Obviously it is a big change from what we were doing and everyone is just trying to be very methodical about putting all this together. It is one of those things where you only got one shot at it to make it right.”
The Appalachian League, which was created in 1911, had been a Minor League Baseball short-season rookie league since 1957, but that run came to end in September. However, the league will live on in a different form as part of a partnership between Major League Baseball and the Prospect Development Pipeline.
“The general reaction has been very positive,” Luttrell said. “For one we have got a lot of folks around here that would like to continue just watching baseball. There are a lot of people that like the college aspect of it as well, probably even more than some who liked the professional aspect of it.”
A 54-game schedule for each of the 10 existing Appalachian League clubs was released last week. The season will begin on June 3 and run through Aug. 7, with games being played six nights a week. A one-game championship will be held on Aug. 9.
“Mondays are going to be an off night for the kids. There is more work on the schedule that will be coming out as far as times of the games,” said Luttrell, who said early preliminary discussions have games starting at 5 or 6 o’clock, and Sunday games could be limited to seven innings. “It is kind of different. That is just one of the details when we were first going through this and trying to write everything down that needed to be worked out.”
The league will shut down from July 7-9 to allow teams to reset their rosters after the college baseball postseason comes to an end. A first-ever Appalachian League All-Star game will also be held on July 27 at an undisclosed location.
“They are also talking about potentially doing a Game of the Week on the MLB [Network] channel so they are going to be pushing and promoting this thing real heavily,” said Luttrell, who added that MLB Network personality Harold Reynolds has pledged to visit each club during the season. “That is the caliber of people that is behind this thing working with us on it.”
These plans have helped alleviate some of the stress that developed last summer when it became apparent that Major League Baseball was planning to cut around 40 affiliate clubs, which included the Appalachian League.
“There was just so much being said back during all the contraction talks and all the arguing and posturing back and forth. They said all along there would be something for everyone, but they never did really say what that something might be,” said Luttrell, who said Dan Moushon would continue serving as president of the Appalachian League. “I told a Major League Baseball representative that if we had known more about what you were talking about then we may not have been as harsh on you as we were.
“They chuckled on that, but I said take that as a positive because you saw how hard we were fighting to keep what we had. If this things works the way that it appears it can, you will see us fight just as hard to make it work so they were very pleased with that.”
There is still much to do be done, including devising team nicknames and logos for all 10 clubs that will comprise the Appalachian League. Luttrell has submitted Bristol’s choice, with hopes for approval and release late next month.
“We are going through the legal process now,” Luttrell said. “I think most everybody is trying to pick up on something with a local identity, something that really ties their towns to the team.”
The rosters will be comprised of freshmen and sophomore baseball players.
“USA Baseball will be handling all of the players and the coaching staffs coming in. That will be through their program,” Luttrell said. “Major League Baseball, their big purpose in it is providing the financial support as far as feeding the kids, getting the kids their transportation, lodging, things of that nature, no salaries or nothing though.
“They don’t get paid any stipends where minor league baseball kids were paid a stipend.”
Where those players are found remains to be seen. Luttrell said once players join a team, they would remain through the season, with the possible exception of injuries or being selected in the amateur draft.
“The way I understand it, they are going to be from all over the place,” he said. “There could be some kids from the region involved with it, which I hope there are because that means you get to see these kids continue their growth as well.”
One of the attractions of the Appalachian League has long been the opportunity to see future major leaguers start at the lowest levels of the game and move their way up. Luttrell said that could continue into the future, with professional scouts expected to be regulars at games.
“You should still be able to do that as well with these kids,” he said. “They are redoing the entire minor league system and we still consider this part of the minor league system because Major League Baseball is still supporting it.”
Bristol will open its season on June 3 at Johnson City, and will then welcome the same team to DeVault Stadium for their home opener the next night. Luttrell said the purpose of Bristol Baseball Inc. wasn’t expected to change.
“Our role is still going to be pretty much the same,” said Luttrell, who is looking for additional volunteers, along with hiring a few paid positions, such as batboys and groundskeepers. “Our objective is to secure the facilities for them to play in, trying to find housing for the kids and just the normal day-to-day operations that we were currently involved with.”
Of course, all of this depends on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the entire minor league season to be canceled last year, while limiting major league baseball to a 60-game regular season.
Luttrell is hopeful that won’t be an issue in 2021, but reality has to be faced.
“That is still a major concern. I echo that and convey that all the time when we have our meetings that even though the vaccine starts coming like they are saying in December and January, it is still going to be a long time before the masses are vaccinated,” Luttrell said. “Even the time you get that first shot and you go get another booster after that and all these other safety protocols will have to remain in place until they are going to have the vaccination.
“Dr. [Anthony] Fauci, he is a pretty smart man. He seems to indicate that it could be late-spring to mid-summer before enough people are vaccinated out there to have an impact. That could still shut us down again.”
Admission will be charged to games. Currently, Virginia can only have a limited number of spectators at an event due to the coronavirus, but Luttrell is hopeful that requirement is lifted by June. In addition, the Virginia High School baseball season could run into late-June, and the Bearcats have first preference for use of the stadium.
“We are in Virginia for our home games, we will travel to other places. Currently in Virginia you can only have 25 people at an event. You can’t operate that way, you can’t afford to,” he said. “We have to [charge] because we still have league deals, insurances, leases and everything.
“There is a lot of expense we have. A lot of people don’t realize what it really takes to put this on. It is very expensive.”
While there are many questions to be answered, Luttrell acknowledged that the release of the schedule last week was a good thing for the future of the “new” Appalachian League.
“Each release and each announcement of these things is going in the right direction for sure,” Luttrell said.
“The overall reaction has been pretty positive,” he added.
