APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Luttrell feels good about the new format for 2021

“There was just so much being said back during all the contraction talks and all the arguing and posturing back and forth. They said all along there would be something for everyone, but they never did really say what that something might be,” said Luttrell, who said Dan Moushon would continue serving as president of the Appalachian League. “I told a Major League Baseball representative that if we had known more about what you were talking about then we may not have been as harsh on you as we were.

“They chuckled on that, but I said take that as a positive because you saw how hard we were fighting to keep what we had. If this things works the way that it appears it can, you will see us fight just as hard to make it work so they were very pleased with that.”

There is still much to do be done, including devising team nicknames and logos for all 10 clubs that will comprise the Appalachian League. Luttrell has submitted Bristol’s choice, with hopes for approval and release late next month.

“We are going through the legal process now,” Luttrell said. “I think most everybody is trying to pick up on something with a local identity, something that really ties their towns to the team.”

The rosters will be comprised of freshmen and sophomore baseball players.