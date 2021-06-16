APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Life is good for State Liners pitcher Rhian Mann, a NAIA World Series champ and part of Bristol's no-hitter in his State Liners debut

Gudde has logged five scoreless innings thus far for the State Liners.

“ My fastball was working,” Gudde said. “I threw a couple of breaking balls, but mostly it was just trying to command the fastball and keep it in the zone. It was great to see us all come out and pitch like that.”

Bruder followed Gudde with a scoreless inning and the left-hander from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville needed the boost.

He had started for Bristol six days before in a loss to the Johnson City Doughboys and began that outing by throwing 17 straight balls. He did not survive the first inning in that initial appearance and his ERA was 99.00 entering Sunday.

He plunked the first Kingsport batter he faced, but that was followed by a textbook 6-4-3 double play.

“ The last few outings, including the last couple in college have been rough for me,” Bruder said. “I just wanted to come out and do better. Hopefully, from here on out I can build on this one.”

What did Trembley say to the pitcher after he put up a zero?