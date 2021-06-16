APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Life is good for State Liners pitcher Rhian Mann, a NAIA World Series champ and part of Bristol's no-hitter in his State Liners debut

BRISTOL, Va. – Ten days earlier, Rhian Mann was among the Georgia Gwinnett College baseball players piled in a sea of humanity near a pitcher’s mound in Lewiston, Idaho, celebrating a NAIA World Series triumph for the Grizzlies.
There he was on the mound at DeVault Stadium on Sunday night in his debut for the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners, pitching a perfect fifth inning and preserving what would turn out to be a four-man, six-inning no-hitter in a 2-0 triumph over the Kingsport Axmen in the second game of a doubleheader.
Man, life is good these days for Rhian Mann.
“ Honestly, if there was a cloud 10,” Mann said. “I’d probably be on it.”
Hunter Gudde, Griffin Bruder, Mann and Ray Berry were the crafters of a unique no-no that ended under odd circumstances. With one out in the bottom of the sixth inning at 9:27 p.m., umpires Brandon Tipton and Garret Griffin halted play after lightning flashed in the sky around the stadium.
Fifty minutes later, the seven-inning game was called prematurely and made official the first no-hitter for Bristol’s Appy League team since Tim Tisch tossed a seven-inning version on July 10, 2003 for the Bristol White Sox in the first game of a doubleheader against the Johnson City Cardinals.
A no-hitter is a no-hitter, no matter how it is achieved, right?
“ Exactly,” Bruder said. “You’ve got to count it.”
Berry was credited with the save after working a 1-2-3 sixth inning. The former Chilhowie High School star and rising sophomore at King University wasn’t aware he was in the midst of making some history.
“ I did not know it was a no-no going when I came in,” Berry said. “I had no idea.”
When were the words no-hitter finally discussed among those in the State Liners dugout and clubhouse?
“ We talked about it as soon as the game was called,” Berry said.
Bristol posted an 8-6 victory in an exciting first game that saw State Liners manager Dave Trembley get ejected in the third inning. However, the nightcap turned out to be even more memorable.
Gudde, a right-hander from Baker University in Kansas, got the start and needed just 33 pitches to breeze through three innings and rack up three strikeouts. He issued a harmless two-out walk in the first inning.
“ Gudde established the tempo of the game,” Trembley said. “He worked fast and he established his fastball. The other guys followed suit. That is what you have to do – you have to use your fastball and get ahead.”
Gudde has logged five scoreless innings thus far for the State Liners.
“ My fastball was working,” Gudde said. “I threw a couple of breaking balls, but mostly it was just trying to command the fastball and keep it in the zone. It was great to see us all come out and pitch like that.”
Bruder followed Gudde with a scoreless inning and the left-hander from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville needed the boost.
He had started for Bristol six days before in a loss to the Johnson City Doughboys and began that outing by throwing 17 straight balls. He did not survive the first inning in that initial appearance and his ERA was 99.00 entering Sunday.
He plunked the first Kingsport batter he faced, but that was followed by a textbook 6-4-3 double play.
“ The last few outings, including the last couple in college have been rough for me,” Bruder said. “I just wanted to come out and do better. Hopefully, from here on out I can build on this one.”
What did Trembley say to the pitcher after he put up a zero?
“ I told him he should be able to sleep a little better tonight,” Trembley said.
The next man up was Mann.
“ They let me know I would get a least one inning and I was mentally prepared for it,” Mann said. “The other guys set the tone, so it was easy to come in and throw strikes.”
Mann ended his outing by striking out Pablo Ruiz from Central Florida.
“ You can see he has an electric arm,” Trembley said. “He was dominant with his fastball to say the least.”
Berry, the local kid, polished things off and the right-hander has a 2.25 ERA in three appearances out of Bristol’s bullpen.
In a life spent in baseball, Trembley had witnessed such feats before.
While managing in the High-A Florida State League in 1996, his Daytona Cubs pitched two combined no-hitters with future MLB All-Star Kerry Wood starting both of them.
He’s been on the other side as well, like in 2007 when he was managing the Baltimore Orioles and his team was no-hit by Clay Buchholz of the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Coincidentally enough, there were two no-hitters thrown in the Appalachian League on Sunday and both were in the second game of a doubleheader.
The Greeneville Flyboys quartet of Cameron Wagoner (Eastern Michigan), Mason Turner (Lincoln Memorial), Cal Lambert (Grand Canyon) and Logan Peterson (Illinois Central) combined on a seven-inning no-hitter in a 4-1 win over the Johnson City Doughboys.
As for Rhian Mann, his first game with the Bristol State Liners was unforgettable and continued a year of baseball bliss.
“ I just love the sport,” Mann said. “Everything about it.”