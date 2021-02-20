APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Lebanon's Matthew Buchanan waiting to find out his destination

With his polished mechanics and strong repertoire of pitches, there is a good chance Buchanan could be selected in July’s Major League Amateur Baseball Draft.

“That has always been a thing I have thought about, ever since I was a kid,” Buchanan said. “Of course it is every kid’s dream who plays baseball, but all I can do is keep working hard and whatever happens, happens. I just have to control the things I can control. So, yes I think about the draft whether it be this year or three years from now, but MLB is where I want to be someday.”

Buchanan will likely be a late arrival to the Appy League, which opens its season on June 3.

The VHSL state finals are scheduled to be played on June 26 and the Buchanan-led Lebanon Pioneers plan to be a participant. Lebanon finished as Class 2 runner-up to Chatham in 2019.

“It has constantly been on our minds ever since we played our last game there two years ago,” Buchanan said. “To say we want to win is an understatement. It would be really nice to bring one back for the town, Coach [Doc] Adams and the team.”

Regardless of what happens during his senior season at Lebanon, Buchanan knows that he will have a place to play this summer.

“It is nice, because with the shorter season for high school, I will have more chances to get to play and get better against really good competition in the new league,” Buchanan said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.