APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Lebanon's Matthew Buchanan scheduled to make debut for Bristol State Liners tonight

A large crowd gathered at DeVault Stadium on May 25 to see Matthew Buchanan of the Lebanon Pioneers pitch against the Virginia High Bearcats.
The uniform, opponent and league will be different this evening, but Buchanan will still be the prime attraction at the venue located at 1501 Euclid Avenue.
Buchanan’s long-awaited debut for the Bristol State Liners is scheduled to occur tonight in the second game of an Appalachian League doubleheader against the Princeton WhistlePigs. The first game of the twinbill begins at 5 p.m.
How is the left-hander who has signed with the University of Virginia feeling about the opportunity?
“Mostly excitement and anxiousness,” Buchanan said on Wednesday night. “It’s been great to be a part of the team and Appy League, but the anxious part comes from wanting to get on the mound and start playing again and the unknown of how I will fare against this competition.”
Buchanan’s last appearance was against the Poquoson Islanders on June 26 in the VHSL Class 2 state championship game as he spun a four-hitter with 14 strikeouts in a 10-1 triumph.
It capped a season in which he went 7-0 with a 0.00 ERA and struck out 87 batters in 51 2/3 innings, while allowing just 15 hits. Buchanan’s career record on the varsity level was a perfect 24-0.
Buchanan is one of 2,908 players listed on MLB.com’s Draft Tracker in advance of the 25-round Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, which begins on Sunday.
He joined the State Liners on June 30.
Buchanan threw some bullpen and side sessions earlier this week under the watchful eye of Bristol manager Dave Trembley and pitching coach Larry McCall.
“I thought they went OK,” Buchanan said. “I threw one Tuesday and it’s not where I would like to be, but that is expected after taking a little time off. Just a few adjustments and I will be ready to go.”
Sharing a clubhouse with players from LSU, Oklahoma State, Mississippi and UCLA has been enjoyable thus far for Buchanan.
“My first impressions were great,” Buchanan said. “To get the chance to play in a league such as this is exciting enough as it is, but on top of that the hospitality and team feeling that comes from playing with these guys has been a plus.”
—-
It was announced on Friday that Trembley, the State Liners skipper, will manage the West squad in the Appalachian League All-Star Game. The event will be held on July 27 at Pulaski’s Calfee Park.
Clark Crist of the Pulaski River Turtles will pilot the East squad.
“Both teams will have established and great baseball minds in their respective dugout,” Appalachian League president Dan Moushon said in a press release. “Clark and Dave have immense experience at every level of the sport, and we’re thrilled to have them and their staffs at the inaugural event.”
