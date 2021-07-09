APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Lebanon's Matthew Buchanan scheduled to make debut for Bristol State Liners tonight

A large crowd gathered at DeVault Stadium on May 25 to see Matthew Buchanan of the Lebanon Pioneers pitch against the Virginia High Bearcats.

The uniform, opponent and league will be different this evening, but Buchanan will still be the prime attraction at the venue located at 1501 Euclid Avenue.

Buchanan’s long-awaited debut for the Bristol State Liners is scheduled to occur tonight in the second game of an Appalachian League doubleheader against the Princeton WhistlePigs. The first game of the twinbill begins at 5 p.m.

How is the left-hander who has signed with the University of Virginia feeling about the opportunity?

“Mostly excitement and anxiousness,” Buchanan said on Wednesday night. “It’s been great to be a part of the team and Appy League, but the anxious part comes from wanting to get on the mound and start playing again and the unknown of how I will fare against this competition.”

Buchanan’s last appearance was against the Poquoson Islanders on June 26 in the VHSL Class 2 state championship game as he spun a four-hitter with 14 strikeouts in a 10-1 triumph.