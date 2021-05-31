 Skip to main content
APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: King University's Ray Berry ready to pitch for the Bristol State Liners
ray berry

Ray Berry, who played at Chilhowie High School before going to King University, will be playing this season for the new Bristol State Liners.

 BHC File Photo

DeVault Stadium has always held a certain bit of mystique for Ray Berry.

“The first professional game I ever attended was the Bristol White Sox,” Berry said. “I knew quite a bit about the old Appalachian League.”

He’ll now be a part of the new-look Appy League as the Chilhowie, Virginia, native – who recently completed his freshman season at King University – will pitch for the Bristol State Liners.

The current version of the Appalachian League was born last year when Major League Baseball overhauled the minor leagues and cut professional affiliates from 40 communities, including Bristol, which had housed a rookie-league team since 1969.

In its place, MLB and USA Baseball teamed up to create an amateur wooden-bat league for collegiate underclassmen and also rebranded the team names. The Bristol Pirates are now the Bristol State Liners, the Kingsport Mets were replaced by the Kingsport Axmen and the Johnson City Cardinals begat the Johnson City Doughboys.

Bristol opens the season on Thursday night at Johnson City, while the home opener is scheduled for Saturday against the Elizabethton River Riders.

Count Berry as those who were the most excited when added to the player pool for the reimagined 10-team league, which will play 54 games from June 3-August 7 with a championship game slated for August 9.

“I was a little surprised, but more than anything, I was happy to be selected,” Berry said. “I knew as soon as the new league was born, I wanted to be a part of it. My pitching coach at King [Nathan Fritz] called me down to the field one day after my classes and sat me down and told me that I had made it in the league and that he believed in me. I was extremely excited and still am with opening day just around the corner.”

Berry had a 10.12 ERA in three relief appearances for King in 2021, two solid outings sandwiched between a rough one for the freshman right-hander.

“I learned more about the mental side of being a competitor,” Berry said. “I had an uncharacteristically bad outing my first conference appearance against North Greenville. But after that I tried to slow everything down, have confidence and just play the game I love. It was a good feeling to have Coach [Blaine] Brown call my number against Mount Olive in the conference tournament and it was an even better to see the results [three innings of one-run ball].”

Berry went 8-1 on the mound and hit .427 for the Chilhowie High School Warriors in the spring of 2019 as he blossomed into a big-time player.

“I always said Ray Berry was a hidden gem and his best years of baseball were ahead of him,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “He came into my program at Chilhowie as a 5-foot-2, 85-pound eighth -grader and he left a 6-3, 175-pound man. But his baseball IQ was always off the charts. Once his body caught up with his brain, I knew he could play at a high level.”

Berry will be joined on the State Liners roster by Jake Delisi, a sophomore pitcher for King.

“I am really excited to be playing with Jake this summer,” Berry said. “Jake is a good friend and he impresses me with his confidence and athleticism that he displays while on the mound.”

Players from perennial juggernaut LSU, mid-major programs, junior colleges and NAIA schools are among the eclectic group on the State Liners roster. Lebanon High School ace pitcher Matthew Buchanan, a University of Virginia signee, will join the team when his season is complete.

Buchanan and Berry are sure to have staunch supporters from Southwest Virginia in the stands this summer.

“I envy Ray being able to play for the State Liners. He gets to live the life of a pro baseball player for the summer,” Robinson said. “If anyone is suited for that lifestyle, it is Ray.”

The guy who once sat in the bleachers at DeVault Stadium hoping to snag a foul ball for a souvenir at a Bristol White Sox game, will now be on the field unleashing pitches.

“It is awesome to be a local kid in this league,” Berry said.

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

Meet the State Liners

The following is a look at the preliminary roster for the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners. Of course, some names will certainly be added and dropped in the coming days, weeks and months, but here is an initial list of guys expected to play for the city’s franchise in the first season of the new-look Appalachian League:

PLAYERS

» Sebastian Alexander, Infielder, Kent State

He appeared in two games during his freshman season at Kent State in 2021.

» Corbin Barker, Pitcher, San Joaquin Delta College

This will not be the first summer league experience for Barker as the California native pitched in the Alaskan Baseball League in 2019.

» Ray Berry, Pitcher, King University

The former Chilhowie High School star had a 10.12 ERA in three appearances during his freshman season at King. He’ll certainly have a lot of folks make the 35-minute drive from Chilhowie to see him pitch this summer.

» Chandler Blackwelder, Infielder, Catawba Valley Community College

The sophomore hit .441 with 16 home runs and 65 RBIs in 2021 and will be a player to watch for the State Liners. He struck out just 15 times in 188 at-bats.

» Griffin Bruder, Pitcher, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

He had a 5.40 ERA in four relief outings for SIUE, which competes in the NCAA Division I Ohio Valley Conference.

» Matthew Buchanan, Pitcher, Lebanon High School

The left-hander has never lost a game at the high school level and has signed with the University of Virginia. Attendance at DeVault Stadium will pick up when the Southwest Virginia native is on the mound, but that might not happen for a few weeks as the VHSL state tournament doesn’t conclude until June 26.

» Yordy Cabrera, Pitcher, St. Thomas University

He went 3-0 with a 5.31 ERA in 11 games (10 starts) in 2021 for the NAIA school in Miami Gardens, Florida.

» Jordan Davis, Pitcher, Catawba Valley Community College

The Ohio native finished a fine freshman season with a 6-2 record and 4.53 ERA for the school located in Hickory, North Carolina.

» Jake DeLisi, Pitcher, King University

He attended Brentsville District High School in Nokesville, Virginia, before arriving at King, where he’s 1-6 with a 7.09 ERA in two seasons for the Tornado.

» Aaron Dolney, Catcher, Hillsborough Community College

The Plymouth, Michigan, native hit .311 with 12 RBIs in 30 games during his freshman season spent in the warmer weather of Florida.

» Brenton Fisher, Pitcher, North Carolina Central

He had a 7.84 ERA in nine relief outings this season and made two appearances against Atlantic Coast Conference tournament champion Duke.

» Ty Floyd, Pitcher, LSU

He will be one of the top prospects in Bristol this summer as the right-hander went 14-1 with 167 strikeouts over 80 innings during his final two seasons at Rockmart High School in Georgia and was ranked the 28th-best high school prospect in the Class of 2020 by Perfect Game. He’s 0-2 with a 4.03 ERA in 18 relief outings this season as a freshman for the NCAA tournament-bound Tigers.

» Michael Fowler, Pitcher, LSU

The Alabama native is 1-0 with a 5.71 ERA in 13 relief outings during his freshman season for the NCAA tournament-bound Tigers and notched his first collegiate victory on May 11 against Louisiana Tech.

» Paul Gervase, Pitcher, Pitt Community College

The LSU signee was 3-2 with three saves and a 1.66 ERA – striking out 35 batters in 21 2/3 innings – this past season as a freshman at the school in Greenville, North Carolina.

» Hunter Gudde, Pitcher, Baker University

He was 2-4 with a 5.07 ERA on the mound and hit .308 for the NAIA school in Kansas.

»  Bryson Hamlet, Pitcher, North Carolina Central

He was 0-1 with a 10.29 ERA in 11 relief appearances in 2021. Among the highlights were scoreless outings against Duke (twice) and East Tennessee State University. He retired ETSU’s Ashton King on a groundball in that appearance against the Buccaneers and may see him again this summer as King will suit up for the Johnson City Doughboys.

» Tate Kight, Infielder, Georgia Gwinnett College

The 6-foot-7, 243-pound junior entered Monday hitting .250 with one home run and 12 RBIs for the Grizzlies, who are still competing in the NAIA World Series.

» Matthew “M.J.” Lucas, Catcher, UNC Asheville

He showed some pop this season in part-time duty with four home runs and 16 RBIs to go along with a .213 batting average. He homered twice in a game against Presbyterian on April 3.

» Rhian Mann, Pitcher, Georgia Gwinnett College

As of Sunday, he was 1-0 with one save and a 6.59 ERA in 12 relief outings this season for a squad that is still competing in the NAIA World Series. He began his collegiate career at Kennesaw State.

» Noah Matheny, Pitcher, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

He was the workhorse for the SIUE Cougars, going 5-4 with a 5.23 ERA while logging a team-high 72 1/3 innings.

» Charles “Cort” Maynard, Infielder, North Carolina Central

After hitting .282 with six home runs and 23 RBIs this season for the Eagles, he’ll be expected to produce some runs for the State Liners. One of his longballs came against East Tennessee State University.

» Fernando Medina, Pitcher, St. Thomas University

He was 2-1 with a 3.96 ERA with 35 strikeouts and just five walks in 25 innings of work.

» Jared Parenti, Pitcher, Baker University

The two-way standout had a save and 9.00 ERA in four relief outings, while hitting .331 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs.

» Brian Perez, Infielder, Bethune-Cookman

He did not play for NCAA Division I Bethune-Cookman in 2021 as the school canceled the spring sports season in October due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

» Al Pesto, Pitcher, Southeastern

Duke University transfer was 4-0 with a 5.06 ERA in 11 appearances, 10 of which came in relief.

» Grayson Preslar, Outfielder, UNC Asheville

He hit .263 with three home runs and 15 RBIs in 2021 for the Bulldogs.

» Grant Pytel, Pitcher, Wabash Valley College

The right-hander had a 7.04 ERA and one save for the school in Mount Carmel, Illinois, that won 53 of its 58 games.

» Zach Rice, Pitcher, Southeastern

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound right-hander is 20-6 during his time at the collegiate level split between NCAA Division II West Chester and NAIA Southeastern.

» Jack Tomlinson, Outfielder, San Joaquin Delta College

The slugger originally began his collegiate career at California-San Diego.

» Mykanthony Valdez, Outfielder, Hillsborough Community College

Another player to watch as he began his career at the University of Miami and then hit .247 with one home run and 11 RBIs after transferring to Hillsborough.

» Hector Vasquez, Pitcher, Bethune-Cookman

He’ll be ready to log some innings after Bethune-Cookman canceled its 2021 season amid the pandemic.

» Zach Voelker, Pitcher, San Joaquin Delta College

The Long Beach State University commit is a promising prospect.

» Ryan Wetzel, Infielder, Baker University

His 2021 stats featured a .227 batting average, one home run and 11 RBIs

»  Jermaine White, Outfielder, Pasco-Hernando State College

The speedster will provide a spark in the lineup after hitting .329 with seven home runs, 22 stolen bases and 37 RBIs in 2021.

COACHING STAFF

» Dave Trembley, Manager

The baseball lifer went 187-283 during a stint as manager of the Baltimore Orioles from 2007-2010.

» Larry McCall, Pitching Coach

After playing briefly in the big leagues with the New York Yankees (1977, 1978) and Texas Rangers (1979), he began a lengthy career in player development and was the pitching coach for the Appy League’s Bluefield Orioles in 1990 and 2010

» Barbaro Garbey, Hitting Coach

The former MLB utility infielder won a World Series ring with the Detroit Tigers in 1984.

» Adrian Turner, Player Development Coach

He most recently served as a graduate assistant at Grambling State University, the school where he played.

