APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: King University's Ray Berry ready to pitch for the Bristol State Liners

“I was a little surprised, but more than anything, I was happy to be selected,” Berry said. “I knew as soon as the new league was born, I wanted to be a part of it. My pitching coach at King [Nathan Fritz] called me down to the field one day after my classes and sat me down and told me that I had made it in the league and that he believed in me. I was extremely excited and still am with opening day just around the corner.”

Berry had a 10.12 ERA in three relief appearances for King in 2021, two solid outings sandwiched between a rough one for the freshman right-hander.

“I learned more about the mental side of being a competitor,” Berry said. “I had an uncharacteristically bad outing my first conference appearance against North Greenville. But after that I tried to slow everything down, have confidence and just play the game I love. It was a good feeling to have Coach [Blaine] Brown call my number against Mount Olive in the conference tournament and it was an even better to see the results [three innings of one-run ball].”

Berry went 8-1 on the mound and hit .427 for the Chilhowie High School Warriors in the spring of 2019 as he blossomed into a big-time player.