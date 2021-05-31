APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: King University's Ray Berry ready to pitch for the Bristol State Liners

DeVault Stadium has always held a certain bit of mystique for Ray Berry.
“The first professional game I ever attended was the Bristol White Sox,” Berry said. “I knew quite a bit about the old Appalachian League.”
He’ll now be a part of the new-look Appy League as the Chilhowie, Virginia, native – who recently completed his freshman season at King University – will pitch for the Bristol State Liners.
The current version of the Appalachian League was born last year when Major League Baseball overhauled the minor leagues and cut professional affiliates from 40 communities, including Bristol, which had housed a rookie-league team since 1969.
In its place, MLB and USA Baseball teamed up to create an amateur wooden-bat league for collegiate underclassmen and also rebranded the team names. The Bristol Pirates are now the Bristol State Liners, the Kingsport Mets were replaced by the Kingsport Axmen and the Johnson City Cardinals begat the Johnson City Doughboys.
Bristol opens the season on Thursday night at Johnson City, while the home opener is scheduled for Saturday against the Elizabethton River Riders.
Count Berry as those who were the most excited when added to the player pool for the reimagined 10-team league, which will play 54 games from June 3-August 7 with a championship game slated for August 9.
“I was a little surprised, but more than anything, I was happy to be selected,” Berry said. “I knew as soon as the new league was born, I wanted to be a part of it. My pitching coach at King [Nathan Fritz] called me down to the field one day after my classes and sat me down and told me that I had made it in the league and that he believed in me. I was extremely excited and still am with opening day just around the corner.”
Berry had a 10.12 ERA in three relief appearances for King in 2021, two solid outings sandwiched between a rough one for the freshman right-hander.
“I learned more about the mental side of being a competitor,” Berry said. “I had an uncharacteristically bad outing my first conference appearance against North Greenville. But after that I tried to slow everything down, have confidence and just play the game I love. It was a good feeling to have Coach [Blaine] Brown call my number against Mount Olive in the conference tournament and it was an even better to see the results [three innings of one-run ball].”
Berry went 8-1 on the mound and hit .427 for the Chilhowie High School Warriors in the spring of 2019 as he blossomed into a big-time player.
“I always said Ray Berry was a hidden gem and his best years of baseball were ahead of him,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “He came into my program at Chilhowie as a 5-foot-2, 85-pound eighth -grader and he left a 6-3, 175-pound man. But his baseball IQ was always off the charts. Once his body caught up with his brain, I knew he could play at a high level.”
Berry will be joined on the State Liners roster by Jake Delisi, a sophomore pitcher for King.
“I am really excited to be playing with Jake this summer,” Berry said. “Jake is a good friend and he impresses me with his confidence and athleticism that he displays while on the mound.”
Players from perennial juggernaut LSU, mid-major programs, junior colleges and NAIA schools are among the eclectic group on the State Liners roster. Lebanon High School ace pitcher Matthew Buchanan, a University of Virginia signee, will join the team when his season is complete.
Buchanan and Berry are sure to have staunch supporters from Southwest Virginia in the stands this summer.
“I envy Ray being able to play for the State Liners. He gets to live the life of a pro baseball player for the summer,” Robinson said. “If anyone is suited for that lifestyle, it is Ray.”
The guy who once sat in the bleachers at DeVault Stadium hoping to snag a foul ball for a souvenir at a Bristol White Sox game, will now be on the field unleashing pitches.
“It is awesome to be a local kid in this league,” Berry said.
