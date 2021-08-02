 Skip to main content
APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Kight leads State Liners to win over Sock Puppets
BRISTOL, Va. – The Appalachian League player of the week award Tate Kight received on Monday came as quite a shock to the first baseman for the Bristol State Liners.

“I didn’t even realize there was such an award,” Kight said. “I got a text message about it and it kind of caught me off guard. I’m grateful and I can only thank one person and that’s God. He’s been good to me.”

Kight hit .455 (10-for-22) with three home runs and nine RBIs in six games from July 28-August 1 in becoming the first player from the State Liners to garner the weekly accolade this summer.

The imposing 6-foot-7, 250-pound slugger continued to swing the bat well on Monday night as he went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in Bristol’s 9-3 victory over the Burlington Sock Puppets at DeVault Stadium.

Kight started at first base for the State Liners in the season-opener back on June 3 and has played in all but one of team’s games since. He entered Monday leading the Appy League in strikeouts with 74 and endured a season-opening slump, but he’s taken his game to another level down the stretch.

His five home runs are tops on the team as the dude from Homerville, Georgia, has lived up to the name of his hometown.

“It’s nice to see someone benefit from all the work and time they’ve put in,” said Bristol manager Dave Trembley. “I’ve not seen the young man change, even when he was struggling. He’d still come out and put his time in and he’s spent countless hours in the batting cage with [hitting coach] Barbaro [Garbey]. It’s a good story for him and for everybody else that the path to success is perseverance. He stuck with it and he got recognized.”

Last week’s Appy League All-Star break came at a perfect time for Kight.

“I took a step back and I didn’t touch a bat for two days,” Kight said. “I came back and have just been simplifying things and taking a lot of pressure off myself.”

A favorite among the vocal fans who gather at the beer garden behind the third-base bleachers, Kight’s walk-up music is “Mountain Music,” the timeless hit from the country group Alabama.

Kight, who most recently attended Georgia Gwinnett College, has certainly given his loyal supporters something to cheer about recently.

“I figured I’d pick a song that fit the environment,” Kight said. “I love that song and it fits me and the area pretty good.”

NOTES: A couple of guys who attend UNC Asheville keyed the win for Bristol. Matthew “M.J.” Lucas had two hits and two RBIs, while Grayson Preslar homered. … Burlington manager Jack McDowell spent a portion of the top of the seventh inning jawing with some Bristol hecklers while he was coaching third base. McDowell, a former American League Cy Young Award winner, was not exchanging pleasantries with the fans. McDowell famously flipped off fans at Yankee Stadium in 1995 while pitching for the New York Yankees. … Rick Magnante was fired as manager of the Johnson City Doughboys on Sunday night. He served as skipper of the Appy League’s Bristol Tigers in 1987 and 1988 … Brad Carter, a Virginia High graduate and longtime scoreboard operator for Appalachian League games at DeVault Stadium, threw out the ceremonial first pitch. … Bristol is off today, while returning Wednesday to host the Bluefield Ridge Runners. The Appalachian League regular season ends on Saturday.

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

