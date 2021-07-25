APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Jackson leads State Liners over Greeneville, 7-2

BRISTOL, Va. – Taylor “T.J.” Jackson returned to the lineup for the Bristol State Liners on Sunday night and it was no surprise that he provided a much-needed spark.
The steady and speedy leadoff man from the University of Illinois went 2-for-4, scored a run and collected a RBI as Bristol posted a 7-2 Appalachian League victory over the Greeneville Flyboys at DeVault Stadium.
Jackson was plunked twice by pitches on Friday night in a loss to the Pulaski River Turtles and had to leave the game after getting drilled the second time. He was held out of Saturday’s game against Greeneville.
“My shoulder was a little sore and bruised,” Jackson said. “But I worked through it.”
That’s the kind of attitude that Bristol State Liners manager Dave Trembley, a practitioner of the old-school approach, likes to see.
“We probably could have played him [Saturday], but it was best not to,” Trembley said. “The guy’s a gamer and plays hard. He’s consistent, very fundamentally sound and every game he gives you what he’s got. He is the right guy for us at the top of the order.”
The numbers back that up as Jackson leads the State Liners in hits (40), runs (35), stolen bases (10) and triples (two) to go along with a .282 batting average and 21 RBIs.
A 5-foot-10, 175-pound center fielder, Jackson stole a team-high seven bases and compiled a .357 on-base percentage in starting all 44 games for the Illinois Fighting Illini of the Big Ten Conference back in the spring. The grind hasn’t slowed for Jackson this summer and neither has his production.
“I love being an everyday guy,” Jackson said. “I wake up each day knowing what I have to do and prepare my mind and prepare my body. With six games a week in this league, I know what I have to do.”
Bristol (20-19) overcame a 2-0 deficit to win on Sunday, doing so by capitalizing on Greeneville’s mistakes. The State Liners scored three times in the third inning to take the lead thanks to a pair of errors by the Flyboys.
A four-run fifth inning did not feature a hit as runs scored via a bases-loaded walk, a wild pitch, a bases-loaded hit by pitch and a fielder’s choice from Jackson.
Bristol finished with just three hits, but still found a way to gut out a victory.
“It was a good team win,” Jackson said. “We started off a little bit slow, but were able to make some things happen and get a little bit of momentum.”
Jackson is one of six players from Bristol who will participate in Tuesday’s Appalachian League All-Star game at Pulaski’s Calfee Park.
“It’s so cool, man,” Jackson said. “I’m blessed for the opportunity.”
Shortstop Matt Golda (Oklahoma State), third baseman Cort Maynard (North Carolina A&T) join Jackson on the West Division squad, along with starting pitcher Fernando Medina (St. Thomas University) and relief pitchers Paul Gervase (LSU) and Rhian Mann (Georgia Gwinnett).
Trembley will manage the West team with pitching coach Larry McCall and hitting coach Barbaro Garbey representing the State Liners too.
“The All-Star Game is about the players and the fans and we’ve got a good group of players to represent Bristol,” Trembley said. “We’re going to sit back and do the very best we can, get them in the right order and let them play.”
NOTES: Relief pitchers Jake DeLisi, Seth Masters and Brenton Fisher combined to toss five scoreless innings for the State Liners. … Tayler Aguilar (Grand Canyon University) and Jonathan Hogart (Wabash Valley) scored Greeneville’s runs. … Bristol trails Greeneville (26-14-1) by 5 ½ games in the Appalachian League’s West Division. The State Liners were 2-6 against the Flyboys this summer. … Bristol hosts Elizabethton in a doubleheader on Wednesday. The first contest, the completion of a suspended game, starts at 5 p.m.
