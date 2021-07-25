APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Jackson leads State Liners over Greeneville, 7-2

BRISTOL, Va. – Taylor “T.J.” Jackson returned to the lineup for the Bristol State Liners on Sunday night and it was no surprise that he provided a much-needed spark.

The steady and speedy leadoff man from the University of Illinois went 2-for-4, scored a run and collected a RBI as Bristol posted a 7-2 Appalachian League victory over the Greeneville Flyboys at DeVault Stadium.

Jackson was plunked twice by pitches on Friday night in a loss to the Pulaski River Turtles and had to leave the game after getting drilled the second time. He was held out of Saturday’s game against Greeneville.

“My shoulder was a little sore and bruised,” Jackson said. “But I worked through it.”

That’s the kind of attitude that Bristol State Liners manager Dave Trembley, a practitioner of the old-school approach, likes to see.

“We probably could have played him [Saturday], but it was best not to,” Trembley said. “The guy’s a gamer and plays hard. He’s consistent, very fundamentally sound and every game he gives you what he’s got. He is the right guy for us at the top of the order.”