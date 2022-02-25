APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Daniel Hicks (Tennessee High), Ray Berry (Chilhowie), Luke Francisco (Abingdon), Chase Hungate (Abingdon) on 2022 roster of the Bristol State Liners

Daniel Hicks has spent every summer since 2017 working at DeVault Stadium in a variety of capacities to help Bristol’s Appalachian League franchise.

He’s been on the grounds crew and served as a clubhouse attendant, completing such chores as cleaning locker rooms, taking care of catering, picking up players from the airport, doing laundry, setting up the field for batting practice, pulling the tarp, rebuilding the pitching mound and countless other tasks.

This time around Hicks will be playing for the home team.

The former Tennessee High slugger who is now an infielder at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, was on the initial 2022 roster of the Bristol State Liners that was released on Friday morning.

King University pitcher Ray Berry (Chilhowie) will suit up for the State Liners for a second straight season, while former Abingdon High School teammates Chase Hungate of Virginia Commonwealth University and Luke Francisco of Carson-Newman University will play for Bristol too.

Right-handed pitcher Davis Kelliher from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise is among those on the roster with local ties as well. Former MLB infielder Barbaro Garbey is Bristol’s manager after serving as hitting coach last season, while ex-big league pitcher Larry McCall will be back for his second year as the team’s pitching coach.

After a slew of positive COVID-19 cases and some players opting to head home prematurely shrunk rosters in the Appalachian League’s final week of the 2021 season, Hicks got a chance to play with the Danville Otterbots.

He went 1-for-4 and hit a home run in his lone appearance for the club in a game at Elizabethton.

“Getting the one-game deal with Danville was a great experience and one of the coolest baseball experiences I have had,” Hicks said. “I think getting my feet wet and getting a taste of the Appalachian League atmosphere will certainly help. Knowing what to expect outside of the game on a day-to-day basis will also help me as the season progresses.”

Berry had a 10.80 ERA with one save in 13 relief outings for the State Liners last season in his initial tour of duty in the Appy League.

“I feel more comfortable going back this year since I kind of know what to expect. Last summer was one of the best experiences of my life,” Berry said. “I learned how to fail, how to handle it, and bounce back from it. I remember Larry telling me he truly learned how to pitch when he wasn’t pitching well. I felt as if I was better than I pitched, had some control problems, but I’ve worked very, very hard and challenged myself to get better at the aspects of my game that I wasn’t great at. But, I think it’s important to draw something from the low points and continue to remain confident.

“I’m not joking when I say this – I listened and learned something from literally everybody there last summer. It was the first time I’d been on the same field with some of the top talent in the country, and now I want to prove to everyone that I can compete with anyone.”

Competing with one another on the same squad is nothing new for Francisco and Hungate, who helped Abingdon finish as VHSL Class 3 state runner-up in both 2018 and 2021.

Francisco is an infielder, while Hungate will likely be one of the top hurlers on the Bristol staff.

He was the winning pitcher in his collegiate debut last week for VCU.

“I can’t wait to play with Chase again,” Francisco said.” We grew up in the same neighborhood and have played on the same team in T-ball, Little League, travel ball, high school and now with the Bristol State Liners.”

Outfielder Jack Tomlinson from San Joaquin Delta College in California joins Berry as the only returning player for the State Liners. He hit a team-leading .294 last season to go along with two home runs and 31 RBIs.

Bristol opens the season on June 2 at Princeton, while its home-opener is June 4 against Greeneville.

Former George Wythe High School ace pitcher Avery Mabe of the University of Virginia will play for he Pulaski River Turtles this season. He logged innings for the Brockton Rox of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England last summer.

This is the Appalachian League’s second season operating as an amateur wood-bat league for college underclassmen after previously being a professional rookie-league circuit comprised of Major League Baseball farm teams.

Hicks will certainly relish his opportunity in the Appy League.

“I am really excited to get a baseball season in Bristol,” Hicks said. “I was a part of the class of 2020 that did not get a senior baseball season for Tennessee High due to the pandemic. I didn’t get to properly say bye to the baseball in Bristol, so this season in Bristol means a lot more to me than really any season has before.”

