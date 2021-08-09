APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Daniel Hicks goes from Bristol groundskeeper to home run hitter for Danville

“I had been getting calls and texts about playing for different teams within the Appalachian League since the first couple weeks of the season. But I was employed by the State Liners and I wanted to honor my commitment to work for Mahlon and not hang him out to dry in the middle of a season. With the State Liners season being suspended due to COVID-related stuff on Thursday, the call from Danville came at the perfect time and it just worked out.”

Indeed as there he was on Friday with Danville manager Desi Relaford – the former big-league infielder – penciling his name in the starting lineup, batting ninth and playing third base.

“Before the game I was a little nervous to play in the league I had worked in for several years and in front of a good number of fans on a giveaway night and fireworks night,” Hicks said. “I really just had to focus on the stuff between the lines and remember that it’s just a game.”

Hicks struck out looking in his first at-bat against Brian Williams from Texas Southern.

Then in the fifth inning, he strode to the plate with one out to face Grady Cash, a former David Crockett High School star who now pitches at King University. Hicks’ dad, David, happens to be the athletic director at King.