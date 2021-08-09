APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Daniel Hicks goes from Bristol groundskeeper to home run hitter for Danville

Daniel Hicks spent his summer at DeVault Stadium manicuring the mounds, keeping the infield grass pristine and carrying out countless other tough tasks required in his job as one of the groundskeepers for the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners.
The Tennessee High graduate and rising sophomore at Rhodes College ended his summer by doing some yard work of a different kind at Elizabethton’s Joe O’Brien Field.
Joining the Appy League’s Danville Otterbots for the final series of the season, Hicks hit a home run in his second at-bat with the team on Friday night in a 12-6 victory over the Elizabethton River Riders.
“That was no doubt the coolest experience I’ve had in baseball in my life,” Hicks said. “To be able to [homer] in a game like that in the Appalachian League was really an experience that I will remember for the rest of my life.”
The circumstances surrounding the addition of Hicks to the Danville roster were many.
COVID-19 (coronavirus) protocols had wreaked havoc on the schedules and rosters of several teams over the course of the final two weeks of the season, including wiping out Bristol’s last four games. With rosters dwindling in number due to various reasons, many teams had to add some additional talent.
“My name had been in a pool of players that could play in the Appalachian League,” Hicks said. “I got a call from [State Liners president/general manager Mahlon Luttrell] on Friday morning telling me to be ready to play for any team in the Appalachian League. I got a call from Danville at 11 a.m. on Friday. They told me they had picked me to play for the rest of the season and I needed to meet them in Elizabethton as soon as possible.
“I had been getting calls and texts about playing for different teams within the Appalachian League since the first couple weeks of the season. But I was employed by the State Liners and I wanted to honor my commitment to work for Mahlon and not hang him out to dry in the middle of a season. With the State Liners season being suspended due to COVID-related stuff on Thursday, the call from Danville came at the perfect time and it just worked out.”
Indeed as there he was on Friday with Danville manager Desi Relaford – the former big-league infielder – penciling his name in the starting lineup, batting ninth and playing third base.
“Before the game I was a little nervous to play in the league I had worked in for several years and in front of a good number of fans on a giveaway night and fireworks night,” Hicks said. “I really just had to focus on the stuff between the lines and remember that it’s just a game.”
Hicks struck out looking in his first at-bat against Brian Williams from Texas Southern.
Then in the fifth inning, he strode to the plate with one out to face Grady Cash, a former David Crockett High School star who now pitches at King University. Hicks’ dad, David, happens to be the athletic director at King.
“I hadn’t played in a game or faced live pitching since April at Rhodes, so I just told myself to go up there and hit my pitch,” Hicks said. “The pitcher had been working fastballs in and out on the batter before me, so I knew at some point in the at-bat I would get an inside fastball. I fouled off the first outside fastball.”
He got ahold of the next pitch.
“I sat on an inside fastball and I got it,” Hicks said. “I knew I hit it hard off the bat, but Joe O’Brien Field is deep to left and it has a massive wall in left. So, I was expecting double off the wall, but the ball had good backspin and carried over the wall.
“The feeling when I hit it is really indescribable. I really don’t remember much, but wanting to see the reactions of my parents. To hit a home run in front of my entire family in my first game in the Appalachian League and in front of the biggest crowd I’ve played in front of was really incredible.”
He wasn’t the only ex-Tennessee High standout on the field that night either as former Vikings Bodhi Baker and Deric Graham were late-season additions to Elizabethton’s roster.
Hicks struck out against Baker later in the game.
“I talked and texted with Bodhi before the game and we had some conversations about the league and how college was going for each other. Deric caught the entire game and we had brief conversations throughout my at-bats,” Hicks said. “In my third at-bat I faced Bodhi and Deric and I had a good conversation about the three of us being from Tennessee High. It was cool to share a field with them because we are all from a different class at Tennessee High and we all ended up there.”
Graham produced his own Appy League memories this summer, hitting .600 (9-for-15) with two home runs and eight RBIs in five games for Elizabethton and the slugger from King University earned the league’s final player of the week honor of 2021.
“The Appy League was an amazing experience,” Graham said. “Playing in front of the Elizabethton fans every night was almost like a dream come true. I can’t say enough about [manager Kevin] Riggs and [hitting coach Jeremy] Owens. Great coaches and even better people. This was my last year playing summer baseball and I’m so glad it was with the River Riders.”
Hicks appeared in three games this past season at Rhodes, a NCAA Division III school in Memphis, Tennessee. He reports back there on Aug. 22.
“Rhodes has a ton of talented players and great guys,” Hicks said. “I’m going to have my work cut out for me.”
The Appy League season concluded on Monday night with the title game and there were certainly some well-documented struggles as the fixture on the local baseball scene transitioned from a professional minor league to an amateur wood-bat collegiate circuit.
There was upheaval in Kingsport as pitcher Matt Taylor made death threats and that led to a complete overhaul of the roster and coaching staff – and for a brief time, the nickname. Meanwhile, Johnson City manager Rick Magnante was fired late in the season and many of his players left with him.
Yet, most players seemed to enjoy their time in the league as it gave them a taste of big-time baseball many may never get again.
For Hicks, it provided an unlikely and unexpected experience as he went from groundskeeper to home run hero in the same league.
“The Appalachian League is a great organization and the fans in this area are truly some of the best in the nation,” Hicks said. “I hope the Appy League will stick around for a long time.”
