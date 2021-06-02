APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Catawba Valley’s Blackwelder brings big ‘wood’ bat to State Liners

BRISTOL, Va. – There are many uncertainties for the Bristol State Liners entering tonight’s Appalachian League opener at Johnson City, but Chandler Blackwelder’s reputation as a big hitter precedes him.

The 22-year-old second baseman compiled a .441 batting average with 16 home runs and 65 RBIs this past spring for the Catawba Valley Community College Red Hawks of Hickory, North Carolina. He struck out just 15 times in 188 at-bats and finished the season with a slugging percentage of .856.

Was it any surprise then that he was named the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Region 10 Player of the Year?

“I’d say experience and confidence was a big key to my success,” Blackwelder said. “It was my third year playing college baseball and I knew I had the abilities to have a great year, but I exceeded my expectations and had a lot of fun.”

Blackwelder has a knack for putting the ball in play, hitting .440 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season at CVCC and batting at a .432 clip during his senior season at East Rowan High School in Salisbury, North Carolina.

He’ll try to continue that trend this summer in the Appalachian League and using a wooden bat will not be a major adjustment.