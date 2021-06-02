 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Catawba Valley’s Blackwelder brings big ‘wood’ bat to State Liners
0 comments

APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Catawba Valley’s Blackwelder brings big ‘wood’ bat to State Liners

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bristol Baseball

Bristol Baseball President Mahion Lutrell at the unveiling of the Bristol State Liners logo earlier this year. The State Liners open the Appalachian League's college wood-bat season tonight in Johnson City. 

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Va. – There are many uncertainties for the Bristol State Liners entering tonight’s Appalachian League opener at Johnson City, but Chandler Blackwelder’s reputation as a big hitter precedes him.

The 22-year-old second baseman compiled a .441 batting average with 16 home runs and 65 RBIs this past spring for the Catawba Valley Community College Red Hawks of Hickory, North Carolina. He struck out just 15 times in 188 at-bats and finished the season with a slugging percentage of .856.

Was it any surprise then that he was named the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Region 10 Player of the Year?

“I’d say experience and confidence was a big key to my success,” Blackwelder said. “It was my third year playing college baseball and I knew I had the abilities to have a great year, but I exceeded my expectations and had a lot of fun.”

Blackwelder has a knack for putting the ball in play, hitting .440 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season at CVCC and batting at a .432 clip during his senior season at East Rowan High School in Salisbury, North Carolina.

He’ll try to continue that trend this summer in the Appalachian League and using a wooden bat will not be a major adjustment.

“Thankfully, Paul Rozzelle, the head coach at Catawba Valley, requires us to swing wood in the fall,” Blackwelder said. “So I’ve been able to do that the last couple of years.”

Catawba Valley has five players in the Appy League this summer with Blackwelder and pitcher Jordan Davis suiting up for the State Liners. Andrew Dye (Pulaski River Turtles), Brett Banks (Johnson City Doughboys) and Cooper Sain (Princeton Whistle Pigs) are the other Red Hawks who will be on the field.

Blackwelder hopes his name gets called in next month’s Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, but until then will look to spray line drives all over the field for the State Liners.

“This is a great opportunity not just for me, but for all my teammates who are here,” Blackwelder said. “I’m just looking to learn, grow and become a better person, better player and better teammate.”

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts