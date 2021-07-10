APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Buchanan's start with State Liners postponed due to curfew

BRISTOL, Va. – Folks will have to wait a tad longer to see the long-awaited Bristol State Liners debut of Matthew Buchanan.
In an odd scene that played out on Saturday night at DeVault Stadium, the second game of Bristol’s Appalachian League doubleheader with the Princeton WhistlePigs was postponed due to curfew issues and Buchanan’s initial start on the mound for the State Liners will now take place today.
Bristol cruised to an 11-3 victory in the first game of Saturday’s twinbill, but that contest was delayed 1-hour, 47-minutes due to rain and that ended up creating a conflict.
“With all due respect, there’s a rule in the league that you can’t start a game after 9 p.m.,” said Bristol manager Dave Trembley. “We tried to stretch that a little bit longer. [Princeton manager] Patrick [Anderson] and I were in consultation with the league and USA Baseball and we agreed to stretch that time a little bit.
“But the first game went past 9 o’clock and to give it 30 minutes, which you are required to do between games, would have taken us well past 9 o’clock and a little past 9:30.”
Buchanan was headed to the bullpen to begin warming up for his first start with the club when the Lebanon High School graduate and the soon-to-be University of Virginia freshman was told to head to the home clubhouse along with the rest of his teammates as the situation was hashed out.
A course of boos accompanied the announcement that was made postponing the contest.
Buchanan will now be on the bump today at 5 p.m. in the first of two seven-inning games between the State Liners and WhistlePigs. He liked the idea of starting the opening game.
“Oh yeah,” Buchanan said. “A lot less waiting around and get straight to the point. I’ll be ready to go.”
The large contingent that came to witness Buchanan make his debut for the State Liners did get to see Jack Tomlinson continue his torrid pace at the plate in the opener, which was the completion of a suspended game from June 8.
The slugger from San Joaquin Delta College in California went 3-for-5 and connected for a three-run homer during a five-run fifth-inning outburst that sealed the deal for the State Liners.
One of the top prospects on Bristol’s roster, the sweet-swinging Tomlinson entered the game with a .273 batting average.
“He is a coachable player,” Trembley said. “For his age, he has good baseball instincts. [Hitting coach] Barbaro [Garbey] has done a heck of a job fine-tuning some of his things at the plate.”
The game resumed with Bristol holding a 2-0 advantage in the second inning and the State Liners padded that lead and finished the contest with 14 hits. Taylor “T.J.” Jackson (Illinois), Cort Maynard (North Carolina A&T) and Tate Kight (Georgia Gwinnett College) added two hits apiece, while Ryan Wetzel (Baker University) drove in three runs.
“Our situational hitting was good,” Trembley said.
NOTES: Hunter Gudde (Baker University), Rhian Mann (Georgia Gwinnett), Darius Blasingame (Edward Waters) and Brenton Fisher (Bethune Cookman) combined to throw a four-hitter for the State Liners. … Infielder Noah Mendlinger (Appalachian State) and pitcher Avery Jones (Bluefield State) have joined the State Liners. Departures have included Chandler Blackwelder (.235), Brian Perez (.208), Ty Floyd (0-0, 3.00 ERA), Michael Fowler (0-0, 13.50 ERA) and Noah Matheny (1-1, 17.18 ERA). … The Team USA Collegiate National Squad played in Kingsport on Saturday with Virginia Tech’s Gavin Cross (Tennessee High) going 3-for-4 with two home runs. Cross hit a grand slam on Thursday night at DeVault Stadium during Team USA’s summer tour. ... Long Beach State University signee Zach Voelker (0-1, 3.14 ERA) is the scheduled starting pitcher in the second game of today’s doubleheader for the State Liners.
