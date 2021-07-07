APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Buchanan to debut Saturday for State Liners

Matthew Buchanan’s long-awaited debut with the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners will come on Saturday.
The left-handed pitcher who recently graduated from Lebanon High School and is headed to the University of Virginia is scheduled to start the second game of a doubleheader against the Princeton WhistlePigs at DeVault Stadium, according to Bristol manager Dave Trembley.
The opening game of the twinbill begins at 5 p.m.
It will mark Buchanan’s first outing since June 24 when he struck out 14 in pitching a complete-game four-hitter as the Lebanon Pioneers posted a 10-1 win over the Poquoson Islanders at home in the VHSL Class 2 state finals.
It capped a season in which he went 7-0 with a 0.00 ERA and struck out 87 batters in 51 2/3 innings, while allowing just 15 hits. Buchanan’s career record on the varsity level was a perfect 24-0.
He joined the State Liners on June 30.
Buchanan celebrated his 19th birthday on July 2 and is the third-youngest pitcher on the State Liners roster. Only Michael Fowler from LSU and King University hurler Ray Berry (Chilhowie) are younger.
“He has shown the ability to repeat his delivery in his side sessions,” Trembley said. “He has been receptive to instruction and we have been impressed with his maturity and work habits.”
Berry and Buchanan give the State Liners a couple of Southwest Virginia natives on the roster.
“Matthew is a tremendous guy,” Berry said. “I haven’t personally known him for long. I only really met him last week. He is a hard worker and an excellent baseball player. It is cool for us to have that local connection with each other and I’m sure we will remain friends, even after this summer concludes.”
Berry has an 8.71 ERA and one save in eight relief appearances.
“I think my season has been going well. I started out really well and then had a couple of personally disappointing outings back-to-back,” Berry said. “But learning to deal with adversity and continue to maintain a positive and competitive outlook is still my goal for this summer and for my next year at King. I am learning more about myself as a player and a person every day and understanding that it is a tough, tough game. I’m one of the younger guys on the team, so I’m trying to soak up as much information as I can from my teammates and my coaches.”
Bristol (15-10) plays at Pulaski (16-11) on Thursday and Friday in a crucial series. The River Turtles lead the Appy League’s East Division, while Bristol sits in second place in the West Division, half a game behind the Greeneville Flyboys.
