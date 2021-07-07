APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Buchanan to debut Saturday for State Liners

“Matthew is a tremendous guy,” Berry said. “I haven’t personally known him for long. I only really met him last week. He is a hard worker and an excellent baseball player. It is cool for us to have that local connection with each other and I’m sure we will remain friends, even after this summer concludes.”

“I think my season has been going well. I started out really well and then had a couple of personally disappointing outings back-to-back,” Berry said. “But learning to deal with adversity and continue to maintain a positive and competitive outlook is still my goal for this summer and for my next year at King. I am learning more about myself as a player and a person every day and understanding that it is a tough, tough game. I’m one of the younger guys on the team, so I’m trying to soak up as much information as I can from my teammates and my coaches.”