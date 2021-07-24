APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Buchanan sharp, but State Liners fall to Greeneville

Kyle Karros from UCLA – the son of former Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Oakland A’s slugger Eric Karros – hit a RBI double later in the first inning to bring Bush Jr. home. That was the extent of what the Flyboys mustered against Buchanan.

“Buchanan got better as the game went on,” Trembley said. “I thought his secondary pitches were the best he’s had. It was good to stretch him out to five innings, since that’s as far as we’re going to go with him. He’s showing improvement.”

Greeneville got runners on second and third in the second inning, but Buchanan escaped the jam.

The University of Virginia-bound 19-year-old coaxed Tayler Aguilar (Grand Canyon University) to hit into a 4-6-3 double play to end the third inning.

In his final inning of work, he sat the Flyboys down in order and needed just five pitches to do so.

“There were a couple of times I was throwing it high and outside, but you figure out how to fix that stuff out there on the mound,” Buchanan said. “Everything was working for me tonight.”

The performance came against a squad that is 26-13-1, had eight NCAA Division I hitters in the lineup and leads the Appy League’s West Division.