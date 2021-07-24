APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Buchanan sharp, but State Liners fall to Greeneville

BRISTOL, Va. – There are several things Bristol State Liners manager Dave Trembley likes when it comes to left-handed pitcher Matthew Buchanan.
“He has poise,” Trembley said. “He doesn’t get rattled and has a very good feel for things.”
Those traits were on full display Saturday night at DeVault Stadium as Buchanan did not allow an earned run in tossing five impressive innings for the State Liners in their 6-1 Appalachian League loss to the Greeneville Flyboys.
Buchanan yielded four hits, while striking four and walking one. Forty-six of the 2021 Lebanon High School graduate’s 66 pitches resulted in strikes and it marked just the fourth time this summer that a Bristol starter had thrown five complete innings in a game.
“I was happy with it,” Buchanan said.
The game began in odd fashion as Greeneville’s leadoff hitter – Homer Bush Jr. from Grand Canyon University – fouled off 10 pitches during a 12 pitch at-bat. Buchanan registered a strikeout of Bush Jr.,, but the ball got away from catcher Matthew “M.J.” Lucas (UNC Asheville) of the State Liners and Bush Jr. reached first base safely.
“Twelve pitch at-bat – my goodness,” Buchanan said. “It wasn’t the best start I wanted, but I battled through it and got through it.”
Kyle Karros from UCLA – the son of former Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Oakland A’s slugger Eric Karros – hit a RBI double later in the first inning to bring Bush Jr. home. That was the extent of what the Flyboys mustered against Buchanan.
“Buchanan got better as the game went on,” Trembley said. “I thought his secondary pitches were the best he’s had. It was good to stretch him out to five innings, since that’s as far as we’re going to go with him. He’s showing improvement.”
Greeneville got runners on second and third in the second inning, but Buchanan escaped the jam.
The University of Virginia-bound 19-year-old coaxed Tayler Aguilar (Grand Canyon University) to hit into a 4-6-3 double play to end the third inning.
In his final inning of work, he sat the Flyboys down in order and needed just five pitches to do so.
“There were a couple of times I was throwing it high and outside, but you figure out how to fix that stuff out there on the mound,” Buchanan said. “Everything was working for me tonight.”
The performance came against a squad that is 26-13-1, had eight NCAA Division I hitters in the lineup and leads the Appy League’s West Division.
That will boost the confidence of a pitcher, right?
“It helps a lot, actually,” Buchanan said. “You always have to have confidence on your own, but getting experience and knowing what you’re going to be dealing with at the next level is important.”
As good as Buchanan (0-2, 2.45 ERA) was he was pinned with a tough-luck loss as Greeneville hurler Ryan Day was just a tad better.
Day, a southpaw from NCAA Division II Colorado Mesa University, needed just 59 pitches to log five scoreless innings as he allowed three hits and struck out eight. He faced a State Liners lineup that did not include three of the team’s top hitters – Cort Maynard (North Carolina A&T), Taylor “T.J.” Jackson (Illinois) and Jack Tomlinson (San Joaquin Delta College) – who were out with minor injuries.
Regardless, the first five innings were a clinic in pitching efficiency from Buchanan and Day.
“It was as lot of fun,” Day said. “Going back-and-forth makes things easier when the game is moving fast like that.”
Was it Day’s best start of the season?
“I think so,” he said. “I had trouble early on in the season with my curveball, but I’m starting to get more of a feel for it. The pitching coach [Mack Jenkins] has been helping me a lot.”
Greeneville seized control of the contest by pushing across five runs in the sixth inning against Bristol relief pitchers Jared Parenti (Baker University) and Griffin Bruder (Southern Illinois-Edwardsville), a two-run homer from Aguilar being a crushing blow.
Bristol avoided the shutout with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning as Mykanthony Valdez (Hillsborough Community College) connected for a solo home run, his second longball of the summer.
Buchanan likely has two more starts for the State Liners and he certainly made his most recent outing memorable. After being the ace for Lebanon’s VHSL Class 2 state championship team, Buchanan is going strong for the State Liners.
“I still feel good,” Buchanan said. “I don’t know if I’ve hit any high numbers [as far as velocity], but I’m just looking for control, working on stuff and getting some valuable experience.”
NOTES: King University’s Ray Berry (Chilhowie) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the State Liners, highlighted by a strikeout of Emanuel Dean from UCLA. … Bristol (19-19) now trails Greeneville by 6 ½ games in the Appalachian League’s West Division as the playoff hopes dwindle for the State Liners. … Kyle Karros (UCLA) had three hits for Greeneville. He was one of four players from the school in Los Angeles who played for Greeneville on Saturday. .. Bristol hosts Greeneville today in a seven-inning contest that begins at 6 p.m.
