APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Buchanan impressive in debut with State Liners

BRISTOL, Va. – Matthew Buchanan could feel a sense of gratification on Sunday, as well as breathe a sigh of relief after his highly-anticipated debut for the Bristol State Liners.
“This is what I’ve wanted do for two weeks now – get out there on the mound,” Buchanan said. “Now, I’ve got the first one out of the way and I just have to keep moving. I feel a lot better now.”
As Buchanan should after he pitched three solid innings of one-run ball to highlight Bristol’s 6-3 triumph over the Princeton WhistlePigs in the first game of an Appalachian League doubleheader at DeVault Stadium.
A crowd of 1,874 filed through the gates, most of them there to see the recent Lebanon High School graduate and future University of Virginia hurler make his initial Appy League start.
“I’m thankful to every single one of them coming out and supporting not only the State Liners, but myself as well,” Buchanan said. “I loved every bit of it.”
The 19-year-old left-hander didn’t disappoint the partisan crowd as his final line read like this: three innings pitched, one run, three hits, two strikeouts and one hit batter. Twenty-seven of his 41 pitches went for strikes as the control was impeccable.
“It was a huge learning experience and I was grateful to be out there,” Buchanan said.
He unleashed his first pitch at 5:03 p.m., a foul ball off the bat of Princeton leadoff hitter Nathan Holt from William Peace University. Holt eventually hit a single up the middle, but that would not be a harbinger of things to come.
Buchanan bounced back with strikeouts of Dylan Rogers (Chattahoochee Valley Community College) and Nico Popa (Pittsburgh), while getting Tre Morris (Missouri) to fly out in getting through the first inning unscathed.
That was followed by an efficient 10-pitch second inning as he retired Brady Day (Kansas State), Kevin Keister (Maryland) and Fisher Pyatt (San Diego State) on two groundouts and a pop-up.
What was working for Buchanan?
“Mostly fastball and change-up,” he said. “The change-up got me a lot of good results today. That’s a pitch I’ve really been working on for two years and I’m glad it finally came together.”
The only run Princeton could muster against Buchanan was a no-doubt solo home run by Tyshawn Barrett (William Peace) to start the third inning, a blast that traveled every bit of 400 feet and cleared the fence in left-center field.
“It’s probably still going,” Buchanan said. “I left that ball right over the middle of the plate and he put it out. He got every bit of it, but that’ll happen.”
It was the first earned run Buchanan had allowed in 2021 after pitching to the tune of a 0.00 ERA over 51 2/3 innings during his senior season at Lebanon in which he helped the Pioneers win the VHSL Class 2 state championship.
He had last pitched on June 26 when he crafted a four-hitter with 14 strikeouts in a 10-1 win over Poquoson in the state finals.
“He was really sharp and pounded the strike zone really well,” said Bristol catcher Tommy Beres, who plays at UCLA. “I caught 20 of his pitches the other day in kind of a touch-and-feel bullpen [session]. He’s a great kid with a good work ethic and good poise on the mound. It looked like he didn’t skip a beat and was on top of things.”
A moment that stood out to Beres was Buchanan’s final pitch of the night that got Popa on a flyball.
“We didn’t throw a lot of curveballs,” Beres said. “It was a righty heavy lineup [Buchanan was facing] and when he got behind in the count we really used that change-up. His last pitch was a 2-0 change-up to the four-hole hitter. We knew the guy was going to take a big cut and [Buchanan] pulled the string on him.”
That was the end of the day for Buchanan as another pitcher from Southwest Virginia – Chilhowie, Virginia, native Ray Berry of King University – took over on the bump to start the fourth inning.
“I could’ve probably pitched [Buchanan] a little bit more,” said State Liners pitching coach Larry McCall. “But for the first time out that’s just the way it is.”
Buchanan had originally been scheduled to start Saturday night in the second game of a doubleheader against Princeton, but that contest was postponed due to an issue with the league-mandated curfew.
“I was pretty disappointed,” Buchanan said. “I got mentally prepared and then they said the game was done. Things happen like that though. It was all right.”
Things were better than all right on Sunday for the southpaw.
“I felt comfortable,” Buchanan said. “As soon as I get on the mound I feel at home I guess you could say. I hit my spots well except for a couple of times.”
Bristol (17-13) did not complete the sweep, however, dropping a 7-3 decision in the nightcap of the twinbill as the State Liners couldn’t hold a 3-0 lead and managed just four hits.
NOTES: Ray Berry allowed one run and recorded a strikeout in his inning of work for Bristol, which was his ninth relief outing of the season. … Taylor “T.J.” Jackson (Illinois) had two hits and three RBIs to lead the State Liners in the first game. Bristol starting pitcher Zach Voelker, a Long Beach State University signee, injured his knee in the first inning of the second game. … Beau Blanchard (New Orleans) and Zane Probst (Seton Hall) combined to spin six scoreless innings of relief for Princeton (18-13) in the nightcap. … The State Liners play at Elizabethton on Monday and Tuesday.
