APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Buchanan impressive in debut with State Liners

“I could’ve probably pitched [Buchanan] a little bit more,” said State Liners pitching coach Larry McCall. “But for the first time out that’s just the way it is.”

Buchanan had originally been scheduled to start Saturday night in the second game of a doubleheader against Princeton, but that contest was postponed due to an issue with the league-mandated curfew.

“I was pretty disappointed,” Buchanan said. “I got mentally prepared and then they said the game was done. Things happen like that though. It was all right.”

Things were better than all right on Sunday for the southpaw.

“I felt comfortable,” Buchanan said. “As soon as I get on the mound I feel at home I guess you could say. I hit my spots well except for a couple of times.”

Bristol (17-13) did not complete the sweep, however, dropping a 7-3 decision in the nightcap of the twinbill as the State Liners couldn’t hold a 3-0 lead and managed just four hits.

NOTES: Ray Berry allowed one run and recorded a strikeout in his inning of work for Bristol, which was his ninth relief outing of the season. … Taylor “T.J.” Jackson (Illinois) had two hits and three RBIs to lead the State Liners in the first game. Bristol starting pitcher Zach Voelker, a Long Beach State University signee, injured his knee in the first inning of the second game. … Beau Blanchard (New Orleans) and Zane Probst (Seton Hall) combined to spin six scoreless innings of relief for Princeton (18-13) in the nightcap. … The State Liners play at Elizabethton on Monday and Tuesday.

