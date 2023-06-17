BRISTOL, Va. – In case you were wondering, Seth Buchanan is still making things happen for a winning team.

The recent Lebanon High School graduate drove in the go-ahead run for the Bristol State Liners with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning, the key moment in his squad’s 7-5 Appalachian League victory over the Burlington Sock Puppets on Saturday evening at DeVault Stadium.

One week after starting at shortstop in a 7-0 triumph over Auburn in the VHSL Class 1 state finals at Salem Memorial Ballpark, Buchanan came through in the clutch in what was his first Appy League home game in a Bristol uniform.

“He’s a good-looking high school kid that’s going to be a really good college player,” said Bristol manager Bill Kinneberg. “I like him. He’s very talented.”

Buchanan finished 0-for-2 and committed an error at his shortstop position, but that doesn’t tell the entire story of the night for the soon-to-be Virginia Military Institute (VMI) freshman.

He drew a walk from Burlington reliever Lane Essary (East Carolina) to begin the sixth inning and later scored on a wild pitch.

In the seventh inning with no outs and the bases loaded, he drove a 1-1 pitch from Kasen McCawley (UNC Pembroke) that Burlington center fielder Vincent Fattore (UCLA) had to track down. It was deep enough to allow Bristol’s Dalton Bargo (Missouri) to sprint home for the tiebreaking run.

Talk about a tight spot for the newcomer, but he delivered.

“The only thing I was trying to do was push something out to the outfield just enough to get that run in,” Buchanan said. “Find a way to get somebody to score.”

Buchanan is proving he isn’t overmatched in a league where most guys already have high-level collegiate experience. He went 1-for-4 with a RBI single in his first game with the State Liners on Wednesday in Burlington.

“It’s a whole new kind of lifestyle and I am still adjusting,” Buchanan said. “It’s fun so far and I’m enjoying it.”

What is the biggest thing he wants to get out of his own version of summer school?

“Just the experience,” Buchanan said. “I don’t want to go into college without seeing this kind of pitching and this kind of environment for baseball. It’s good to get a look early before I go to college.”

Bristol (6-5) also got a strong performance from starting pitcher Nic Smith of the Missouri Tigers. The left-hander from Jamestown, Tennessee, struck out eight and allowed just one hit in four impressive innings.

Aubrey Smith (UNC Wilmington) got the win with three innings of relief, while Brandon Decker (Oakland University of Michigan) worked the final two innings to notch his second save. Burlington (7-4) got the potential tying run on base in the ninth inning, but Decker worked out of the jam and ended the game with a strikeout.

“I thought our pitching was good throughout,” Kinneberg said. “[Nic Smith] was quick and efficient and got us off to a good start. Those were three crucial innings that Aubrey gave us and being able to close the game with Deck was big.”

Bristol didn’t even have a hit until the fifth inning, but produced at the plate when it mattered most to prevail.

Buchanan is used to prevailing as the VHSL Region 1D player of the year was a catalyst for Lebanon in 2023 as the Pioneers finished 26-2 and won their second state championship in three years.

He was the winning pitcher in a state semifinal win over Middlesex and followed that up by going 1-for-2 with a double in the title-game triumph against Auburn.

The kid will head to college with two state championship rings from his time with the Pioneers.

“It’s the best feeling you’ll ever get in high school baseball,” Buchanan said. “To do that twice in my high school career is pretty special and something not a lot of people can say.”

NOTES: Seth Buchanan’s parents, Aaron and Stephanie, were not in attendance as they are at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Seth’s older brother, Matthew, is a sophomore pitcher at the University of Virginia. … Bristol’s Jake Cooper (Penn State) singled in the fifth inning and finished 1-for-1 with two runs and two walks. He entered the game 0-for-17. Cooper’s Penn State and State Liners teammate, Derek Cease, had two hits in the win. … Aries Gardner, Bristol’s 6-foot-4 first baseman from Grambling, doubled in the seventh inning off Burlington reliever Kasen McCawley, who is 5-foot-9. … Attendance was 1,862 in the third home game of the season for Bristol. … Burlington slugger Kenny Mallory Jr. (Elon) went 2-for-4 with two RBIs on what was his 21st birthday. … Maurice “Mo” Hampton Jr. recently announced he was transferring from Samford to Memphis, where he plans to play baseball and football for the Tigers. The outfielder played last season with the State Liners. He was on Louisiana State University’s 2019 national championship football squad. …. The State Liners host Burlington again today at 6 p.m. in a seven-inning game.