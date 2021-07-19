APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Bristol's Matt Golda leads State Liners contingent for All-Star Game

“Golda has shown improvement – he has slowed his game down both in the field and at the plate,” Trembley said. “He has upside, competes and wants to learn.”

Golda is one of four Oklahoma State players who will play in the game as his collegiate teammates Marcus Brown (Elizabethton), Jaxson Crull (Johnson City) and Paco Hernandez (Pulaski) are All-Stars too, as is OSU commit Chase Adkison of Elizabethton. Golda hit .175 in 41 games for the Cowboys back in the spring.

“Matt is an unbelievable baseball player and friend,” Gervase said. “What has impressed me the most is that no matter what the score is he’s always giving it 100 percent and doing whatever it takes to win. He’s also a leader on the field, always communicating and picking up our teammates whenever they’re down.”

The 6-foot-10, 225-pound Gervase is the de facto closer for the State Liners and has a 4.38 ERA with two saves in 10 appearances. Opponents are hitting just .119 against a guy who has signed with the LSU Tigers after previously playing at Pitt Community College in North Carolina.

He’s made the most of his time in the Appy League.