APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Bristol's Matt Golda leads State Liners contingent for All-Star Game

Matt Golda collected a hit in his first at-bat for the Bristol State Liners this summer.
The shortstop from Oklahoma State University hasn’t stopped producing since, slugging his way to a spot in the Appalachian League All-Star Game.
Golda is one of five Bristol players who will suit up for the West Division squad in the showcase event scheduled for July 27 at Pulaski’s Calfee Park. The game will be streamed live on MLB.com and will be telecast four days later via tape delay on MLB Network.
Relief pitchers Paul Gervase and Rhian Mann, along with third baseman Cort Maynard and outfielder Taylor “T.J.” Jackson will represent the State Liners in next week’s game as rosters were revealed on Monday.
Bristol’s coaching staff – manager Dave Trembley, pitching coach Larry McCall and hitting coach Barbaro Garbey – will call the shots for the West team.
Golda’s selection was a mere formality as he’s hit .333 with one home run and 19 RBIs in 22 games with the State Liners to go along with a .409 on-base percentage.
He had five hits against the Kingsport Road Warriors on Friday, hammered out three doubles against the Elizabethton River Riders on June 20 and had seven assists from his shortstop position as he flashed the leather against the Johnson City Doughboys on June 18.
“Golda has shown improvement – he has slowed his game down both in the field and at the plate,” Trembley said. “He has upside, competes and wants to learn.”
Golda is one of four Oklahoma State players who will play in the game as his collegiate teammates Marcus Brown (Elizabethton), Jaxson Crull (Johnson City) and Paco Hernandez (Pulaski) are All-Stars too, as is OSU commit Chase Adkison of Elizabethton. Golda hit .175 in 41 games for the Cowboys back in the spring.
“Matt is an unbelievable baseball player and friend,” Gervase said. “What has impressed me the most is that no matter what the score is he’s always giving it 100 percent and doing whatever it takes to win. He’s also a leader on the field, always communicating and picking up our teammates whenever they’re down.”
The 6-foot-10, 225-pound Gervase is the de facto closer for the State Liners and has a 4.38 ERA with two saves in 10 appearances. Opponents are hitting just .119 against a guy who has signed with the LSU Tigers after previously playing at Pitt Community College in North Carolina.
He’s made the most of his time in the Appy League.
“The crowds here are amazing and while they may not be the same as it will be in the SEC, it’s definitely a step up from junior college and it’s definitely helping me learn how to compete under pressure, especially with the game on the line in the ninth inning,” Gervase said. “I can’t wait to get to Alex Box Stadium [in Baton Rouge] and get after it with my LSU teammates next season.”
Mann was on the NAIA World Series championship squad at Georgia Gwinnett College and is 2-2 with a 4.02 ERA in six outings for the State Liners.
“It means a lot to me,” Mann said. “This is a great opportunity not only for me, but for my fellow teammates and all the other players who were recognized. It is always an amazing feeling when you hit these little moments in time where your hard work is recognized for a bit.”
Maynard, who is bound for North Carolina A&T, is hitting .277 with two home runs and 27 RBIs.
Jackson, who attends Illinois, is batting .270 with a home runs and 20 RBIs for Bristol.
The notable All-Star snub in regards to the State Liners was outfielder Jack Tomlinson, who sports a .295 batting average with two home runs and 27 RBIs.
Bristol (18-15) currently sits in second place in the Appy League’s West Division, trailing the Greeneville Flyboys (21-13-1) by 2 ½ games. The two teams play in Greeneville on Tuesday and Wednesday.
