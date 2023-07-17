Matthew Buchanan was a winning pitcher for the first time in the Appalachian League on Sunday afternoon and he made sure to relish the moment in the immediate aftermath.

“I definitely took it in for a bit,” Buchanan said. “You never wanna take a good day for granted.”

Buchanan spun six spectacular innings for the Bristol State Liners as they recorded a 5-3 win over the Greeneville Flyboys in the first game of a doubleheader at Pioneer Park on the campus of Tusculum University.

The Lebanon High School graduate who attends the University of Virginia yielded only three hits and the only run Greeneville pushed across against the left-hander was unearned. He walked two and struck out five in playing the starring role as Bristol snapped a six-game losing streak.

“Buchanan did an excellent job at getting ahead and staying ahead,” said Bristol catcher Nick Strong from Illinois State. “He was able to throw any pitch in any count and you usually don’t get that out of a pitcher. He was really able to spin that curveball and keep Greeneville guessing all day. It was the start we needed to get us back in the win column.”

Buchanan (1-2) had struggled in his two previous starts, but was locked in on Sunday as his ERA fell from 12.54 to 7.63.

“The way I look at it is either you can set there and dwell on everything that went wrong,” Buchanan said. “Or you can decide to get back to work and prepare for the next time.”

The most memorable sequence for the southpaw from Southwest Virginia occurred in the fourth inning when he struck out the side in order, fanning Gavyn Boyle (Virginia Commonwealth), Johnny Pilla (Stony Brook) and Tristan Ellis (Minnesota), needing just a dozen pitches to do so.

“The biggest key today was just preparation in my game beforehand and just trying to relax and do my job for the team,” Buchanan said.

It was the first time his name appeared beside the W in a boxscore since last summer for the Keene Swamp Bats of the New England Collegiate Baseball League.

“Matt gave us great effort,” said Bristol manager Bill Kinneberg. “His breaking ball was very good.”

>>> The State Liners will break ground on their new stadium Wednesday at Whitetop Creek Park in an event that is open to the public.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at 100 Sportsway Drive in Bristol, Tennessee, with Major League Baseball and local government officials among those scheduled to be in attendance.