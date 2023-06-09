It was a proud moment for the Kinneberg family, and for the Bristol State Liners.

Joe Kinneberg singled home Blake Wood to highlight a four-run ninth inning to lead the State Liners to a 6-5 Appalachian League victory over the Kingsport Axmen on Friday night at DeVault Stadium.

Bristol (3-1) trailed 5-2 going into the ninth, but the State Liners rallied against three different pitchers with RBI singles from Trey Obias, Aries Gardner, Aiden Heberlie and Kinneberg, who is the son of State Liners manager Bill Kinneberg.

Gardner had two hits and drove in two runs for Bristol, which rebounded from a late-ending 13-7 loss to the defending league champion Axmen on Thursday night.

Nick Strong (lllinois State), Tariq Freeny (Cisco College), Derek Cease (Penn State) and Heberlie (Missouri) had two hits each for the State Liners, which banged out 14 hits and won despite committing four errors and walking six batters.

Anthony Gonzalez (Lehigh) pitched the final two innings to pick up the win. Matthew Boynton (Murray State) and Nicholas Smith (Missouri) combined with Gonzalez to scatter seven hits.

Corbin Shaw (Walters State/Tennessee Wesleyan) led Kingsport with two hits, while Trevor Horne (Auburn) allowed six hits in five innings as the starter for the Axmen. Brett Johnson (North Carolina), the third of four pitchers in the game and the third of three pitchers in the bottom of the ninth, was saddled with the loss.

Bristol begins six-game road trip tonight at Elizabethton. The State Liners will play a trio of two-game series with the Twins, at Burlington and at Danville before returning home to face Burlington on June 17.