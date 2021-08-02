APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Bristol pitching coach Larry McCall recalls his time with the Yankees

BRISTOL, Va. – Not many folks walking the planet can say they once occupied a locker beside Reggie Jackson at Yankee Stadium, went hunting in the offseason with Jim “Catfish” Hunter, got summoned in from the bullpen by Billy Martin and unleashed strikes to catcher Thurman Munson.
Larry McCall, now 68-years-old and the pitching coach for the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners, was an inhabitant in 1977 and 1978 of the “Bronx Zoo,” the moniker given to the clubhouse of those powerhouse New York Yankees teams with the powerhouse personalities.
The “Bronx Zoo” was also the name of pitcher Sparky Lyle’s book that chronicled the ‘77 and ‘78 seasons and McCall is mentioned on several pages of the tell-all memoir.
The country boy from Asheville, North Carolina, recorded his first MLB win in the city that never sleeps and owns two World Series rings from his brief time in the Big Apple.
“It was pretty awesome,” McCall said. “When I walked in there I was just a young kid and they still treated me with a lot of respect. I didn’t really think about it at the time, but looking back now, I realize what a great experience it was.”
He made his MLB debut for the club on Sept. 10, 1977, two days after his 25th birthday and served up a two-run homer to Roy Howell, the second batter he faced as the Yankees were trounced, 19-3, by the Toronto Blue Jays.
It would be one of two appearances he made for the club, who beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games to win the World Series thanks to Jackson’s home run heroics that made him “Mr. October.”
The following season, McCall was 1-1 with a 5.63 ERA in five appearances.
That win came on Aug. 9, 1978 at Yankee Stadium against the Milwaukee Brewers.
McCall got Ben Oglivie on a groundout (thanks to a spectacular play by second baseman Willie Randolph), struck out Gorman Thomas and then retired Buck Martinez via flyout in the top of the ninth inning.
The Yankees scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth to eke out an 8-7 win. In a season in which New York had to beat the Boston Red Sox in a one-game playoff to claim the American League East Division title, McCall’s pitching performance was key and he’d be voted a World Series share after the Yankees beat the Dodgers again to win it all.
He had another memorable performance on Sept. 20 shortly after returning from Triple-A Tacoma.
Ron Guidry pitched to the tune of a 25-3 record in 1978 but on that day, he didn’t survive the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Exhibition Stadium north of the border. McCall closed things out, allowing three runs over 6 1/3 innings.
“That was the only game Guidry got knocked out of early all year,” McCall said. “They were trying to bunt on us with a 6-0 lead and that was a no-no, bunting on the Yankees. Bob Bailor, a friend of mine, came up and tried to bunt so I drilled him and ended up breaking his hand.”
Following the ‘78 season, the Yankees dealt McCall, Lyle, Mike Heath, Dave Rajsich, Domingo Ramos and cash to the Texas Rangers for Greg Jemison, Juan Beniquez, Mike Griffin, Paul Mirabella and Dave Righetti.
McCall made two appearances for the Rangers in 1979 in what would be his final season in the majors. His final MLB stats: 2-2, 5.04 ERA, nine games, two World Series rings.
Like many of those guys on those legendary Yankees teams, McCall eventually entered the player development profession when his playing days were done.
The Bluefield Orioles, Kane County Cougars, Frederick Keys, High Desert Mavericks, Bowie Baysox, Rochester Red Wings, Delmarva Shorebirds, Ottawa Lynx, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and Norfolk Tides were just some of the minor league teams that employed McCall as pitching coach. He was the bullpen coach for the Baltimore Orioles in 2006, making a return to the big leagues.
He also worked in the San Francisco Giants organization and gained two more World Series rings in 2012 and 2014 while employed by the National League club.
This summer’s return to the Appalachian League for McCall came exactly 50 years after he made his professional playing debut for the Bluefield Orioles in 1971.
“It doesn’t seem like it’s been that long ago,” McCall said. “The park here in Bristol really hasn’t changed much. I remember giving up a home run up on the road [beyond right field].”
The Appy League is now an amateur wood-bat league for collegians.
“It’s kind of like rookie-ball,” McCall said. “They just want to develop their talents and get better. They aren’t signed [as professionals], but they are trying to get signed and a few of them will.”
McCall has some major league advice to pass on.
“The biggest thing I’ve learned from Larry is that in order to succeed you have to establish your fastball before you start mixing in offspeed pitches and how to stay healthy while getting your throwing in every day,” said Bristol relief ace Paul Gervase, a LSU signee.
With four games remaining in the 2021 Appalachian League season, McCall still has a few more mound visits to make as the guy who once used to throw off the bump at Yankee Stadium tries to impart some words of wisdom to promising prospects.
