APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Bristol pitching coach Larry McCall recalls his time with the Yankees

It would be one of two appearances he made for the club, who beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games to win the World Series thanks to Jackson’s home run heroics that made him “Mr. October.”

The following season, McCall was 1-1 with a 5.63 ERA in five appearances.

That win came on Aug. 9, 1978 at Yankee Stadium against the Milwaukee Brewers.

McCall got Ben Oglivie on a groundout (thanks to a spectacular play by second baseman Willie Randolph), struck out Gorman Thomas and then retired Buck Martinez via flyout in the top of the ninth inning.

The Yankees scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth to eke out an 8-7 win. In a season in which New York had to beat the Boston Red Sox in a one-game playoff to claim the American League East Division title, McCall’s pitching performance was key and he’d be voted a World Series share after the Yankees beat the Dodgers again to win it all.

He had another memorable performance on Sept. 20 shortly after returning from Triple-A Tacoma.

Ron Guidry pitched to the tune of a 25-3 record in 1978 but on that day, he didn’t survive the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Exhibition Stadium north of the border. McCall closed things out, allowing three runs over 6 1/3 innings.