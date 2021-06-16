APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Bristol has had many memorable no-hitters thrown throughout the years

After the spree of no-hitters in 1952, it would be 22 more years before a Bristol pitcher tossed one in the Appy League. It came from Clifford “Lou” Irwin, who struck out five and walked one over seven innings in the first game of a doubleheader in Smyth County. Turns out that would be his final outing for Bristol as he was promoted to the Lakeland Tigers of the Single-A Florida State League following the contest.

August 20, 1977: Bristol Tigers 3, Bluefield Orioles 0

Jeff Jackowiak struck out seven and issued just two walks in the second game of a doubleheader at Bowen Field in Bluefield in pitching a seven-inning no-no.

August 26, 1978: Bristol Tigers 8, Bluefield Orioles 0

In Bristol’s final home game of the season, Bill Klank did not deliver a clunker. He struck out five and issued two walks in a nine-inning effort that included two nice grabs by outfielder Bruce Fields to preserve the no-hitter.

July 7, 1988: Bristol Tigers 2, Pulaski Braves 0