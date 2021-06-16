APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Bristol has had many memorable no-hitters thrown throughout the years

Bristol was a charter member of the Appalachian League in 1911 and since then the franchise in all of its forms has seen pitchers wearing the uniform of the city’s team craft notable no-hitters. The following is a brief look at each of the 16 Appy League no-hitters thrown by Bristol pitchers as credited by Baseball Reference:
June 14, 1912: Bristol Boosters 4, Asheville Mountaineers 0
Roy “Dixie” Walker held Asheville hitless in a game played in North Carolina that was halted in the bottom of the eighth inning due to rain and muddy field conditions. It was just part of an interesting year for Walker, who would make his MLB debut in September and then get arrested for his role in a street brawl in Nashville in November. Walker pitched six seasons in the big leagues for the Cleveland Naps, Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.
September 10, 1921: Bristol State Liners 4, Kingsport Indians 0
The no-no by Charles Rholeder was of the seven-inning variety and came in the second game of a doubleheader in Kingsport. He struck out 11.
July 27, 1943: Bristol Twins 3, Johnson City Cardinals 0
Bob Cain struck out six, walked two and plunked a batter in going the distance in a nine-inning no-hitter on the road. He also went 4-for-4 at the plate. Future MLB infielder Bernie Creger from Wytheville, Virginia, started at shortstop for Johnson City. The first baseman for the Twins that night was Boyce Cox, who later became the president/general manager of Bristol’s franchise and has the field at DeVault Stadium named in his honor. Of course, Cain is forever a footnote in baseball history for four pitches he threw on Aug. 19, 1951 for the Detroit Tigers – they were all balls to 3-foot-7 pinch-hitter Eddie Gaedel of the St. Louis Browns.
May 3, 1948: Bristol Twins 6, Kingsport Cherokees 0
John L. Porter from Castlewood, Virginia, hurled the first Appy League no-hitter in the history of Bristol’s Shaw Stadium as the 21-year-old struck out 10, walked four and also hit a monstrous home run. Oh yeah, This occurred in the season’s second game and was Bristol’s home opener and was achieved by a guy who had attended Temple Hill High School in Russell County. “After the game,” Gene Thompson reported in the Bristol Herald Courier. “Porter and his teammates were treated to a steak supper at Jack Trayer’s.”
May 4, 1949: Bristol Twins 11, Johnson City Cardinals 0
Clifford Littledave was lights out as the Miami, Oklahoma, native struck out 18 and walked six in front of a crowd of 1,800 fans at Shaw Stadium in Bristol.
May 13, 1952: Bristol Twins 7, Welch Miners 0
A no-hitter so famous it made headlines across the country. A feat so impressive it has never been matched. A moment so incredible that a plaque commemorating the triumph greets those entering DeVault Stadium these days. Ron Necciai struck out 27, while allowing just four baserunners – via walk, error, hit batsman and a passed ball by catcher Harry Dunlop on a swinging strike – on an unforgettable evening at Shaw Stadium. The right-hander from Pennsylvania remains the only pitcher to ever ring up 27 Ks in a nine-inning professional contest.
May 22, 1952: Bristol Twins 1, Kingsport Cherokees 0
Bill Bell, an 18-year-old right-hander, struck out 17 and walked 11 in front of 1,054 fans at Shaw Stadium. He also scored the game’s only run in the sixth inning as he outdueled Johnny Bandula of Kingsport.
May 26, 1952: Bristol Twins 4, Bluefield Blue-Grays 0
While overshadowed by Ron Necciai’s 27-strikeout game, Bill Bell made some of history of his own as he tossed no-hitters four days apart in consecutive starts at Shaw Stadium. His second no-no was even more impressive than his first as he struck out 20 and only walked three.
August 25, 1952: Bristol Twins 4, Bluefield Blue-Grays 0
Bill Bell pitched his third no-hitter of the 1952 season and this was a seven-inning masterpiece as he struck out nine and walked four in the first game of a doubleheader at Shaw Stadium. “The Bomber” as he was known finished his season in Bristol 11-3 with a 2.09 ERA and racked up 194 strikeouts and 113 walks in 112 innings. He was promoted to the big leagues a few days later and would appear in four games with the Pittsburgh Pirates at the end of the ‘52 season.
August 26 1952: Bristol Twins 1, Bluefield Blue-Grays 0
Is it any wonder that Gene Thompson of the Bristol Herald Courier referred to the city as the pitching capital of minor league baseball during the 1952 season? Frank Ramsay, an 18-year-old left-hander, kept Bluefield hitless in the final home game of the season for the Twins. It was the second no-hitter in as many days for the team and the fifth of the season. All of the no-hitters were thrown in front of the home fans at Shaw Stadium. Ramsey struck out nine and issued five walks. “Boy, I always worry about how many hits a club is getting off me,” Ramsey said afterward. “And I knew it all the way.”
August 7, 1974: Bristol Tigers 2, Marion Mets 0
After the spree of no-hitters in 1952, it would be 22 more years before a Bristol pitcher tossed one in the Appy League. It came from Clifford “Lou” Irwin, who struck out five and walked one over seven innings in the first game of a doubleheader in Smyth County. Turns out that would be his final outing for Bristol as he was promoted to the Lakeland Tigers of the Single-A Florida State League following the contest.
August 20, 1977: Bristol Tigers 3, Bluefield Orioles 0
Jeff Jackowiak struck out seven and issued just two walks in the second game of a doubleheader at Bowen Field in Bluefield in pitching a seven-inning no-no.
August 26, 1978: Bristol Tigers 8, Bluefield Orioles 0
In Bristol’s final home game of the season, Bill Klank did not deliver a clunker. He struck out five and issued two walks in a nine-inning effort that included two nice grabs by outfielder Bruce Fields to preserve the no-hitter.
July 7, 1988: Bristol Tigers 2, Pulaski Braves 0
Marcos Betances, a 20-year-old from the Dominican Republic, struck out seven, walked four and retired the final 16 batters he faced in a nine-inning no-hitter at DeVault Stadium. Future big leaguer Rich Rowland was the catcher. “It’s the best [Betances] has thrown all year,” Rowland told the Bristol Herald Courier’s George Stone following the game. “He was throwing just as hard in the ninth inning as he was in the first. He was throwing the ball by people.” Future MLB hurler Turk Wendell was the losing pitcher as he did not allow an earned run and struck out eight in going the distance for the Braves.
July 10, 2003: Bristol White Sox 2, Johnson City Cardinals 0
Left-hander Tim Tisch fired a seven-inning no-hitter in the first game of a doubleheader at DeVault Stadium, coming within a sixth-inning walk of a perfect game. He struck out six and got 10 groundball outs.
June 13, 2021: Bristol State Liners 2, Kingsport Axmen 0
The 2021 season marked the dawn of a new era in the Appalachian League as it transitioned from a professional rookie-league to an amateur wood-bat circuit for collegiate underclassmen. It took Bristol only eight games to get a no-hitter under the new format as Hunter Gudde (Baker University), Griffin Bruder (Southern Illinois-Edwardsville), Rhian Mann (Georgia Gwinnett College) and Chilhowie, Virginia, native Ray Berry (King University) combined for a six-inning no-hitter. The game was delayed with one out in the top of the seventh inning due to lightning and never resumed as the umpires eventually called the game. The final line for the quartet: 6 I.P., 0 Hits, 0 Runs, 1 Walk, 6 Strikeouts, One hit batter.
