APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Axmen take two from State Liners

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – In a highly-anticipated matchup between high school teammates and Southwest Virginia stars, it was Preston Steele who stole the show.
A leadoff single against Matthew Buchanan was the most notable of three hits Steele collected for the Kingsport Axmen on Saturday in their 11-4 victory over the Bristol State Liners in the first game of an Appalachian League doubleheader at Hunter Wright Stadium.
The duo were cornerstones for Lebanon High School during the 2021 season as the Pioneers went 19-0 and won the VHSL Class 2 state championship. Steele hit .565 and smacked five home runs, while Buchanan was 7-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 84 strikeouts.
On Saturday, they squared off as opponents at a ballpark in Northeast Tennessee.
“It was real cool,” Steele said. “Obviously, we’ve been buddies our whole lives and I had faced him a couple of times when we were younger. I hadn’t faced him as good as he is now, so that was neat and I was able to get a dink single.”
Leading off the contest – Bristol was the home team for the opener of the twinbill – Steele worked a 3-2 count against his friend and then the right-handed hitter poked a pitch from the southpaw the other way.
Bristol second baseman Daniel Stephens dove to stop the ball in shallow right field and threw to first baseman Tate Kight, but Steele legged it out.
“I was trying to just fight it off, but ended up getting a single out of it,” Steele said.
He added hits in the third and seventh innings. Steele entered Saturday’s doubleheader with a .235 batting average.
“I definitely felt good today,” Steele said. “I’ve been seeing the ball real well, but had some tough breaks hitting the ball right at people. Things started to go my way a little bit this game.”
While it was a good day for Steele, Buchanan had his worst start of the season for the State Liners as he didn’t survive the first inning and got just one out.
The University of Virginia-bound hurler was charged with five runs (four earned) on four hits, while walking two and failing to notch a strikeout. His ERA climbed from 2.45 to 5.56.
What went wrong?
“Command mostly,” Buchanan said. “Fastball was kind of there tonight, but every other pitch I just didn’t have working all the time. Just one of those days – learn from it and move on to the next one is all you can do.”
There was a large contingent of fans from Russell County in attendance, including Lebanon coach Doc Adams.
“It’s great for both of ‘em,” Adams said. “We had a lot of talent come through and they were the heart-and-soul of the team.”
Anthony Houchins and Hunter Hertig were also among the stalwarts for the state champs. They will suit up for Southwest Virginia Community College and currently playing for the West Virginia Miners of the Prospect League.
“These guys are getting experience and it will help them at the next level,” Adams said.
Steele, who will play for the NCAA Division II King University Tornado, agreed.
“I think the best thing for me seeing the higher-level pitching,” Steele said.
Like the ace he knows well and faced on Saturday.
“We were both smiling before the at-bat,” Buchanan said. “Definitely a moment I will remember.”
NOTES: Kingsport completed a sweep with a 3-1 victory in the nightcap. … Kingsport officials announced prior to the game the franchise was reverting back to the Axmen nickname after a stint as the Road Warriors. … A moment of silence was held prior to the game for Dotty Cox, the longtime front-office member of Bristol’s professional baseball franchises and Appalachian League Hall of Famer. She passed away on Friday. … Bristol’s Tate Kight hit a solo home run in the first game that traveled 448 feet and had an exit velocity of 109 miles-per-hour. … Actor Chauncey Leopardi was in attendance. He played Michael “Squints” Palledorous in the 1993 film “The Sandlot.” … Bristol (22-20) hosts the Burlington Sock Puppets today at 6 p.m. Three-time MLB All-Star pitcher Jack McDowell is the manager for Burlington.
