APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Axmen take two from State Liners

“I was trying to just fight it off, but ended up getting a single out of it,” Steele said.

He added hits in the third and seventh innings. Steele entered Saturday’s doubleheader with a .235 batting average.

“I definitely felt good today,” Steele said. “I’ve been seeing the ball real well, but had some tough breaks hitting the ball right at people. Things started to go my way a little bit this game.”

While it was a good day for Steele, Buchanan had his worst start of the season for the State Liners as he didn’t survive the first inning and got just one out.

The University of Virginia-bound hurler was charged with five runs (four earned) on four hits, while walking two and failing to notch a strikeout. His ERA climbed from 2.45 to 5.56.

What went wrong?

“Command mostly,” Buchanan said. “Fastball was kind of there tonight, but every other pitch I just didn’t have working all the time. Just one of those days – learn from it and move on to the next one is all you can do.”

There was a large contingent of fans from Russell County in attendance, including Lebanon coach Doc Adams.