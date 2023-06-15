Avery Mabe, Matthew Buchanan and Chase Hungate have plenty in common.

They all three pitch for the University of Virginia Cavaliers.

Each attended high school in far Southwest Virginia.

“Chase and Matthew both are some of my best friends on the team,” said Mabe, a former George Wythe High School standout. “I share an apartment with Matthew and Chase lives in the same complex so we see each other a lot. We definitely talk a lot about Southwest Virginia baseball, other sports and a lot of common friends we have throughout the area.”

The trio also happens to be among the many Appalachian League alums on the rosters of teams participating in the College World Series, which gets underway today at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

In fact, six of the eight squads in the CWS feature guys who have spent time in the Appy League.

Mabe pitched for the Pulaski River Turtles last summer and will do so again in 2023.

“I really enjoyed playing there last summer,” Mabe said. “I got to stay home since Pulaski was 20 minutes away. It was really nice and every time I pitched there was a lot of people from Wytheville in the stands.”

Buchanan, who starred at Lebanon High School, suited up for the Bristol State Liners in 2021 and Hungate, an Abingdon High School graduate, did the same last year.

UVa infielder Justin Rubin (2022), Texas Christian University hurler Cohen Feser (2022) and Louisiana State University pitcher Ty Floyd (2021) are the other former State Liners with a shot at winning a NCAA championship ring in the coming days.

Tennessee shortstop Maui Ahuna (Burlington Sock Puppets, 2021), LSU pitcher Nate Ackenhausen (Bluefield Ridge Runners, 2021), TCU infielder David Bishop (Greeneville Flyboys, 2022), TCU first baseman Owen Blackledge (Princeton WhistlePigs, 2022), Tennessee outfielder Kyle Booker (Kingsport Axmen, 2022), Stanford outfielder Saborn Campbell (Greeneville Flyboys, 2022), TCU third baseman Brody Green (Elizabethton River Riders, 2022), LSU outfielder Brayden Jobert (Bluefield Ridge Runners, 2021), Tennessee pitcher Andrew Lindsey (Kingsport Axmen, 2021), UT utility infielder Ethan Payne (Johnson City Doughboys, 2022), TCU two-way guy Mason Speaker (Burlington Sock Puppets, 2021) and Oral Roberts outfielder Sam Thompson (Elizabethton River Riders, 2021) are other ex-Appy Leaguers you might spot on your television this weekend.

Campbell will return to play with Greeneville this summer.

Former Daniel Boone High School star Colby Backus is on Tennessee’s roster, but the outfielder did not get in a game this year after transferring from Walters State Community College. He is currently playing well for the Johnson City Doughboys.

Infielder Austen Jaslove (Elizabethton), catcher Ryan Miller (Kingsport) and pitcher Hollis Fanning (Kingsport) are other Volunteers that will play in the Appalachian League’s West Division at some point this summer.

The Appy League will be well-represented in the mecca of college baseball.

“It’s a great feeling. Omaha is our goal every season,” Mabe said. “Every practice, lift and team conditioning session Omaha is going to be brought up and we will end our day breaking it down to ‘Omaha,’ so it feels like there is a lot of satisfaction that the work we put in was worth it.

“Personally, I really wanted to go since I was unable to travel with the team my freshman season to Omaha. I want to see it for myself after hearing all my teammates’ stories.”

Team USA Talk

Remember when Team USA’s Collegiate National Team played a series of exhibition games in the summer of 2021 at Appalachian League ballparks?

In the contest played at Bristol’s DeVault Stadium, Dylan Crews (LSU) went 1-for-3 and Kyle Teel (Virginia) scored two runs as the Stars posted a 5-4 win over the Stripes. Of course, they were overshadowed by the unforgettable performance of former Tennessee High standout and Virginia Tech slugger Gavin Cross, who hit a grand slam in his return to Bristol. Cross is currently playing for the Kansas City Royals’ High-A farm team in Davenport, Iowa.

LSU’s Paul Skenes and Florida pitcher Brandon Sproat were also on the 2021 Collegiate National Team and are in this year’s College World Series.

More connections

Will Craig (Science Hill) is in his first season as a student assistant coach at Wake Forest University and the Demon Deacons are currently the betting favorites to win it all. Craig played in 20 MLB games with the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He will be featured in Saturday’s Bristol Herald Courier.

Tennessee pitcher Kirby Connell was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, but attended high school in Missouri and South Carolina. He has crafted a 3.77 ERA in 31 appearances as a left-handed specialist out of the bullpen.

TCU head coach Kirk Saarloos was a teammate of Billy Wagner (Tazewell) with the Houston Astros during the 2002 and 2003 seasons. Saarloos, Wagner and four other pitchers famously combined to pitch a no-hitter against the New York Yankees on June 11, 2003.