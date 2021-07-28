APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: All-Star game MVP Maynard went deep in Tuesday's showcase event; Teammates Kight, Valdez had power surge on Wednesday

After his display gave the West a 10-6 lead, Maynard had to wait and see if Princeton’s Dylan Rogers (Chattahoochee Valley Community College) could match him or overtake his total. Rogers recorded three homers, but his final cut resulted in a ball that hooked foul down the right-field line to give the West the win and secure MVP honors for Maynard.

What prize did Maynard receive for the achievement?

“They didn’t have a plaque or anything, but my mom got me an All-Star Game hat from the [Pulaski team] store so that will be my trophy,” Maynard said. “I’ll put it on a shelf and look at all the time to remember that moment.”

He will receive plenty of notoriety as the All-Star Game will be replayed via tape delay on MLB Network on Saturday.

It was a moment that almost didn’t happen. The West trailed 6-4 entering the final inning before Elizabethton’s Robin Fernandez (St. Thomas University) hit a game-tying two-run bomb in the top of the ninth. Maynard had started at third base, been 0-for-2 and exited the game in the fifth inning as Fernandez replaced him.