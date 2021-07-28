APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: All-Star game MVP Maynard goes deep to lead West past East

BRISTOL, Va. – Cort Maynard provided the power surge on Tuesday night, so he didn’t mind ceding the longball limelight to his teammates on Wednesday.
Tate Kight hit a three-run home run as the Bristol State Liners posted a 9-4 victory over the Elizabethton River Riders in the first game of an Appalachian League doubleheader at DeVault Stadium, while Mykanthony Valdez went yard in the first inning of the nightcap, which was not complete at press time.
Maynard scored two runs in the opener, which was the completion of a suspended game from July 13. Prior the showdown, most people in Bristol’s clubhouse were still buzzing about the magic the North Carolina A&T-bound slugger worked in the Appy League All-Star Game the night before at historic Calfee Park in Pulaski.
The contest was tied at six runs apiece after nine innings and based on pre-determined rules, the showcase event was decided by a six-man home run derby.
The West Division All-Stars held a 10-9 edge over the East All-Stars in the swing-off as Maynard mashed four of those blasts. Which of the prodigious shots resonated most?
“The last one by far,” Maynard said. “I don’t remember any of the others, but I still close my eyes and see the last one soaring through the night sky over the far wall and remember flipping the bat and knowing I just gave our team a good chance to win.”
Maynard was the penultimate basher after fellow West All-Stars Joe Vetrano (Boston College) of Johnson City and Elizabethton’s Sam Thompson (Texas Christian) had taken their hacks and connected for three bombs apiece for the West. The first two East hitters recorded three homers apiece as well.
“There was a lot of pressure,” Maynard said “But I didn’t feel the pressure in a negative sense, where I didn’t think I could do it. During the ninth inning Vetrano, Thompson and I were talking to each other about the order and I was happy with going last, but Vetrano insisted. When we went up to the plate to talk about the rules, they had a preset order and I drew the third slot and I felt I had something special in the tank.”
Maynard had a secret weapon: Bristol hitting coach Barbaro Garbey — a 1984 World Series champion as an infielder for the Detroit Tigers — was throwing the pitches he was pounding.
“Barbaro threw the best batting practice round that I’ve ever seen,” Maynard said. “There was actually a couple he put right on the dot where I wanted it, so he hit the spot.”
After his display gave the West a 10-6 lead, Maynard had to wait and see if Princeton’s Dylan Rogers (Chattahoochee Valley Community College) could match him or overtake his total. Rogers recorded three homers, but his final cut resulted in a ball that hooked foul down the right-field line to give the West the win and secure MVP honors for Maynard.
What prize did Maynard receive for the achievement?
“They didn’t have a plaque or anything, but my mom got me an All-Star Game hat from the [Pulaski team] store so that will be my trophy,” Maynard said. “I’ll put it on a shelf and look at all the time to remember that moment.”
He will receive plenty of notoriety as the All-Star Game will be replayed via tape delay on MLB Network on Saturday.
It was a moment that almost didn’t happen. The West trailed 6-4 entering the final inning before Elizabethton’s Robin Fernandez (St. Thomas University) hit a game-tying two-run bomb in the top of the ninth. Maynard had started at third base, been 0-for-2 and exited the game in the fifth inning as Fernandez replaced him.
“I think I honestly jinxed it into happening,” Maynard said. “I said to Barbaro that if we tie it my heart is going to pound out of my chest. Next thing you know Robin Fernandez hits the two-run homer and I immediately went and got my batting gloves and bat and paced the entire dugout until the last out was made in the ninth.”
Maynard’s experience in any type of home run derby was, well, nil.
“That was the first home run derby I’ve ever been in,” Maynard said. “I didn’t actually hit my first-ever home run until the spring of 2020. It’s crazy how far I’ve come from hitting my first-ever home run a year and a half ago to being in the home run derby on national television.”
The home run heroics in Wednesday’s first game were reserved for Kight, who connected for a three-run jack in the fifth inning that cleared the fence in right field. If not for the second retaining wall, Kight’s clout would have smacked into a car that happened to be driving on Division Street at the time.
“I saw that car coming. If that fence wasn’t there,” Kight said. “They might have been missing a window.”
Kight was among those in a State Liners uniform offering kudos to Maynard.
“A couple of teammates and I watched it and it was electric,” Kight said. “I was fired up to see it and I don’t know a guy that deserves it more than Cort Maynard. He’s one of my favorite guys on the team.”
To say it’s been a memorable season for Maynard would be the understatement of all understatements.
“It’s been the best summer of my life,” Maynard said. “The experiences I’ve had, the guys I’ve been blessed to play alongside of, and all the people I’ve been lucky enough to meet or run into along the path since June has been a dream. I went up to [Bristol manager] Dave [Trembley] after the game in the locker room and just said thank you and shook his hand. He’s dealt with my valleys and my peaks this summer, but he’s never lost faith in me.”
NOTES: Bristol president/general manager Mahlon Luttrell was honored on the field in a ceremony between games. The occasion was Luttrell’s recent induction into the Appalachian League Hall of Fame. Appy League President Dan Moushon was among those on hand. … Left-hander Matthew Buchanan (0-2, 2.45 ERA) of the State Liners will make his next start on Friday in Kingsport. … Bristol hosts Elizabethton today at 7 p.m.