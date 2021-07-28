APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: All-Star game MVP Maynard goes deep to lead West past East

The home run heroics in Wednesday’s first game were reserved for Kight, who connected for a three-run jack in the fifth inning that cleared the fence in right field. If not for the second retaining wall, Kight’s clout would have smacked into a car that happened to be driving on Division Street at the time.

“I saw that car coming. If that fence wasn’t there,” Kight said. “They might have been missing a window.”

Kight was among those in a State Liners uniform offering kudos to Maynard.

“A couple of teammates and I watched it and it was electric,” Kight said. “I was fired up to see it and I don’t know a guy that deserves it more than Cort Maynard. He’s one of my favorite guys on the team.”

To say it’s been a memorable season for Maynard would be the understatement of all understatements.

“It’s been the best summer of my life,” Maynard said. “The experiences I’ve had, the guys I’ve been blessed to play alongside of, and all the people I’ve been lucky enough to meet or run into along the path since June has been a dream. I went up to [Bristol manager] Dave [Trembley] after the game in the locker room and just said thank you and shook his hand. He’s dealt with my valleys and my peaks this summer, but he’s never lost faith in me.”

NOTES: Bristol president/general manager Mahlon Luttrell was honored on the field in a ceremony between games. The occasion was Luttrell’s recent induction into the Appalachian League Hall of Fame. Appy League President Dan Moushon was among those on hand. … Left-hander Matthew Buchanan (0-2, 2.45 ERA) of the State Liners will make his next start on Friday in Kingsport. … Bristol hosts Elizabethton today at 7 p.m.