Another tight race expected at top of Mountain Lakes standings

If last season is any indication, the race for the top spot in the Mountain Lakes Conference football race will be wide open and could go to the final week of the regular season.

David Crockett has won the last two titles, including last year when the Pioneers were the only squad in the five-team league to finish above .500.

Joining the Pioneers in the five-team 5A Mountain Lakes are Tennessee High, Daniel Boone, Cherokee and Morristown West.

Tennessee High was the last team not named David Crockett to win the Mountain Lakes, finishing 6-0 and taking the title in 2019.

Josh Holt, Tennessee High’s fourth head coach in just over a year, hopes the Vikings (3-7, 2-2) will have a say on who finishes on top. Tennessee High endured a tragedy-filled campaign in 2020 when a player and coach died in a matter of eight days.

They are back, opening on Friday at Dobyns-Bennett. The Vikings will have just four games at the Stone Castle this season. Tennessee High defeated Morristown East and Cherokee to finish third in the Mountain Lakes last season to cease a postseason berth.

“I would like to think so. Boone and Crockett and Morristown West, Cherokee, we are all going to be good,” Holt said. “We know what we have got coming in. We have just got to battle them on Friday nights. That is basically what we have got to do.”

David Crockett (7-5, 3-1) opens its season on Friday at Sullivan East, a game that was supposed to be played in Jonesborough. However, improvements to their facility won’t be ready for use until later in the season.

“Obviously we’d love to be playing in Jonesborough the first two weeks like planned, however, you have to adapt and adjust,” David Crockett head coach Hayden Chandley said. “The only good part about it is that our week 3 game is our first region game and it’s on the road at Morristown.

“We have so many young guys that getting those first two games ‘on the road’ could be good for us. I feel better about that rather than our first true road game to be going to Morristown.”

Chandley has had numerous college-bound athletes in recent seasons, including Prince Kollie, who is now a sophomore at Notre Dame, and Brenden Reid, who did a little bit of everything last season for the Pioneers. Isaiah Lang (Emory & Henry), Jordan Williams (Ferrum) and Dominic Hopper (Tusculum) also committed to play college football from last year’s squad.

There is still talent remaining, including 310-pound Isaiah Tisor, 280-pound Tyson Matthews up front, and athlete Aidan Clark. Chandley is, however, concerned about inexperience in certain positions, including the secondary and offensive line.

The Pioneers were the only Region 1-5A school to win a playoff game last season.

“We have a lot of new guys in spots, and important spots at that,” Chandley said. “We have to hang our hat on playing hard and being more physical than our opponent. Most nights we play, we won’t be the bigger, faster, or more athletic team, but we can be more physical and play harder.

“We only have eights seniors and one of those is our kicker, so we are going to have to have some sophomores and juniors really step up.”

Daniel Boone (5-6, 2-1) finished right behind David Crockett in the standings last season.

While the Trailblazers lost some talent, including East Tennessee State signee Peyton Ford, head coach Jeremy Jenkins has quality returnees, including defensive lineman Luke Scott, quarterback Luke Jenkins and running back Brayden Blankenship.

The Trailblazers open the season against South Greene on Saturday, with the game moved up a day due to work being done on their facility in Gray. The Trailblazers started 1-5 last season before winning four straight to move into the postseason.

“We have an upper-class driven team with lots of expectations,” Jenkins said. “We have to play hard, physical, and show toughness every game both mentally and physically.”

Morristown West (5-6, 2-2) was the pick of at least one Mountain Lakes Conference coach to finish in the top spot in the league.

It has been a long dry spell for the Alvin Sanders-coached Trojans. Since a 10-3 campaign that included a third round playoff appearance in 2016, Morristown West won three or fewer games for four straight seasons before getting to the five-win mark last year.

Morristown West opens with crosstown rival Morristown East on Friday. The Trojans have won seven of the last eight meetings with the Hurricanes.

Cherokee (2-7, 0-3) has also struggled in recent seasons under Josh Hensley, finishing 4-15 over the last two years. The Chiefs open with Cocke County on Friday.