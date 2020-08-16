AN ORAL HISTORY: Holston 2, Coeburn 1 in 18 innings (2010 VHSL Group A State Softball Quarterfinals)

Hannah Light (Coeburn pitcher): Realizing that there will be times in life that you just absolutely give it your all and pour your heart and soul into something and knowing that the outcome may not end the way you want it to and that’s OK, because life goes on and even though it was devastating, I went to college to play and had a great career.

Suzi Atwood (Coeburn coach): It was a hard game to lose at the time, but it made those younger girls so determined and focused. It, also, was just a great game with a lot of great players on both teams. I look back now and just remember a lot of sweet faces and moments that made me laugh. I am still friends with a lot of those girls and love spending time with them.

Catherine Nixon (Coeburn catcher): It’s such a hard game to look back on. Just because I know I’ve been over and over all of my errors and mistakes I made countless times as well as dissecting all the other factors and what ifs that the game posed. So for my sanity, I’ve kind of let it drift to the back of my mind and let all of our other accomplishments and memories we made as a team shine through. But it’s definitely a game I will never forget.