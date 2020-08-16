AN ORAL HISTORY: Holston 2, Coeburn 1 in 18 innings (2010 VHSL Group A State Softball Quarterfinals)

Just after 5 p.m. on June 8, 2010, Holston High School leadoff hitter Megan Honaker swung at a 1-2 pitch and grounded out against Coeburn ace Hannah Light as the first out was recorded in a VHSL Group A state quarterfinal softball game in Wise County.
Nobody in attendance knew the emotional and intense roller-coaster ride they were about to go on or that this game wouldn’t be decided until the following afternoon as the Cavaliers and Blue Knights competed in a two-day, 18-inning classic that is still as unbelievable 10 years, two months and one week later as it was then.
Holston eventually prevailed 2-1 and 15 folks who were in attendance that day in various capacities shared their memories that remain fresh as they recount that classic. The title listed in the parentheses is what those folks were doing a decade ago.
Lisa Blackburn (Holston coach): It was the strangest, most stressful, most exciting, most unforgettable game I’ve ever been involved with.
Morgan Lowe (Holston pitcher): Both us and Coeburn were so evenly matched. I was so focused during that game to a point everything happening around me was a blur. I just remember facing what was right in front of me and that was the only thing that mattered. I had no choice but to take the game pitch-by-pitch.
Taylor Doss (Holston first baseman): When I first think of that 18-inning game, I get chill bumps. Every single time. The intensity was just so surreal. Even now when I talk about that game, I feel like my chest tightens a little like I have held my breath for a long time. Weird, right?
Megan Honaker (Holston catcher): One word I would use to describe the game is passion. Not just from Holston, but from Coeburn too.
Faith Ritchie (Holston shortstop): I have never felt a game as intense as that one. You could feel the energy and determination from both teams and the waves of anticipation and nerves coming from the fans.
Brianne Casteel (Coeburn assistant coach): That was probably the most intense game I have ever been a part of. Playing or coaching.
Hannah Light (Coeburn pitcher): Exhausting and heartbreaking. Ten years later that game still haunts me. I can remember almost every detail about it and it still stings to this day.
Lindsay Lawson (Coeburn first baseman): The first thing that comes to mind is heartbreak, but ultimately looking back it was such an exciting game and I was lucky enough to be a part of it.
Courtney Marrs (Coeburn right fielder): The intensity inning after inning. Wow, you cannot even put that into words.
Coeburn had already played it share of classics in the 2010 postseason.
There was a 2-1, 10-inning win over Powell Valley in the semifinals of the Region D tournament.
Then, with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning of the Region D title game, Nixon notched a walk-off grand slam to give Coeburn a 5-1 victory over Virginia High.
Suzi Atwood (Coeburn coach): I still remember the look on Catherine’s face as she went to the plate. She looked like she was so determined and mad. I can remember thinking something is going to happen.
Catherine Nixon (Coeburn catcher): I’ll always remember connecting with that pitch. I saw it coming in my wheelhouse and just swung away with everything I had. Then, running and digging with my head down to try and get as many runs across the plate as possible. I’ll never forget the feeling of rounding second base and seeing Atwood on third holding me up, saying it went over. I hadn’t even looked up to see it was a home run until that moment.
Alana Johnson (Coeburn third baseman): I remember standing around home plate watching Catherine from third headed home after her home run, just screaming my head off. After she touched home plate, it was kind of a blur. … It was a feeling like no other.
Meanwhile, Holston had suffered a 4-0 loss to Bath County in the finals of the Region C tourney as the Cavaliers were the victims of a perfect game spun by Jailyn Ford of the Chargers.
Taylor Doss (Holston first baseman): I think losing that game helped us. It proved to us that we weren’t unbeatable, which made us that more determined to work hard at practice and prove a statement in our next game.
Holston had just two seniors on the roster – Stephanie Fritts and Katie Applegate – and the Cavs were led by six superb sophomores. They were in the state tournament for the first time since 1998.
Megan Honaker (Holston catcher): Ultimately, I was just glad to still be playing late in the season and have another chance to move on in the tournament with my teammates. I just wanted to make my town proud, we all did. Our fans and community supported us so much, we wanted to win for them just as much as for ourselves.
Morgan Lowe (Holston pitcher): I don’t want to say we felt like the underdogs. We were a young team and if anything, that game was a true test of our character.
Taylor Doss (Holston first baseman): The weekend before that game a lot of us decided to go out to the lake and a majority of us played that game with a terrible sunburn and thought how we could ever make it seven innings.
Coeburn ace pitcher Hannah Light entered the game with a 20-4 record, a microscopic 0.18 ERA and 246 strikeouts. She had allowed just six total hits over three games in the Region D tournament.
Megan Honaker (Holston catcher): Well, we knew Hannah from travel ball. Most of us had faced her several times outside of high school ball, so we knew a little of what we were going to see when stepping in the box. We definitely felt pressure, because even though we were familiar with what pitches she threw, we were also very aware she was going to bring it the entire game and that Hannah Light would fight each and every pitch, so we would have to work hard each at-bat.
Lisa Blackburn (Holston coach): Hannah was impressive in all facets of the game. She was dominant, no doubt, with her speed, but she was also smart and hit her spots well. She was a fierce competitor and the vocal leader of her team. She had experience and the will to win.
Devynne Stiltner (Holston center fielder): She knew how to work around the batter’s box, but even more than that, she knew how to work her pitches. She was an incredibly talented pitcher.
Taylor Doss (Holston first baseman): Hannah Light gave off a sense of confidence. … I think when a pitcher has that type of confidence and carries that demeanor it can go a long way. Literally.
Lowe had an almost identical stat line: 21-2 record, a minuscule 0.19 ERA of her own and 246 strikeouts.
Lisa Blackburn (Holston coach): Personally, [assistant coach] Chris [Wright] and I knew we were in for a dogfight. Hannah and Morgan were both dominating pitchers, so we figured it would be a low-scoring game.
Suzi Atwood (Coeburn coach): The game against Virginia High was huge and I just remember being worried about coming off a big win like that. We also realized how good Morgan Lowe was. Her location was always on point. We knew that they had some big hitters between Lowe and Megan Honaker.
Holston
Megan Honaker C
Faith Ritchie SS
Morgan Lowe P
Brianna Thomas 3B
Taylor Doss 1B
Brittany Boyd 2B
Stephanie Fritts DP (hitting for LF Mary Hand)
Emily Sullivan RF
Devynne Stiltner CF
Coeburn
Hannah Light P
Catherine Nixon C
Lindsay Lawson 1B
Alana Johnson 3B
Lauren McCoy 2B
Samantha Cole SS
Megan Hall CF
Courtney Marrs RF
Taylor Helbert LF
Those were the starting lineups for that day. The players were pumped as they stepped on the field, some of them playing in the state tournament for the first time.
Megan Honaker (Holston catcher): Coach Blackburn always reminded me the catcher is like the quarterback. I knew my job was to keep my teammates focused and pumped up. I took my role pretty seriously. My youth pastor always joked that the second my mask went on the giggles went away and all seriousness came out. It helped my teammates were also my best friends. As a team you have to trust each other. There are few people I trusted more than those girls. We grew up around that little yellow ball.
Faith Ritchie (Holston shortstop): I always felt a little bit of game-day nervousness, but I remember it was elevated that day.
Taylor Doss (Holston first baseman): We always went into games relaxed. I don’t ever remember any of us being in the dugout stressing over any game situation. We always knew we were there to get a job done and if one of us had an off day, someone else would be there to pick up the slack.
Devynne Stiltner (Holston center fielder): Centerfield was always a zen space to me. I absolutely loved being out there. As soon as my spikes hit the grass it was on to analyzing batter stances, reading pitches called and preparing for a potential defensive play. I was naturally excited to take center field for this game, but the stakes felt a bit higher than usual.
Hannah Light (Coeburn pitcher): It was so hot that day and I always pitched well when it was hot outside, because it always took me a while to warm up. I was confident I could hold them offensively and I was hopeful we could push a few runs across. I knew it would be a tough game though. Everyone was excited to play.
Lindsay Lawson (Coeburn first baseman): I don’t know if you ever feel really confident going into a game at that point in the season. We did have some big wins, but we knew we had our work cut out for us with a great Holston team. We knew we had to focus and prepare for that game and that game alone.
Lisa Blackburn (Holston coach): I remember that I wasn’t feeling well prior to the game and had taken some cold medicine that had made me kind of jittery. I was pacing back and forth and the longer the game went, the more I paced. We also liked our chances the longer the game went. Morgan always got stronger the more she threw. And our girls were seeing more pitches from Hannah, so we knew eventually we would hopefully break through.
It would take a while. Coeburn got two runners on in the first inning, but couldn’t push a run across. From then, the pitching duel was in full swing as Lowe and Light matched zeroes for 14 innings.
Suzi Atwood (Coeburn coach): It was extremely tense and the girls were tight. We couldn’t seem to loosen up.
Megan Honaker (Holston catcher): I think at one point we all just sort of forgot what inning it was, because they just kept rolling by. I remember our scorekeeper going through pages and pages of the book.
Morgan Lowe (Holston pitcher): The intensity of that game was unreal. Not just physically, but mentally as well. I would always keep a clear head on the field, but it changed as soon as I stepped foot back in the dugout each inning. I remember sitting down and having to take a few minutes just to process each pitch and each play that had just happened while we were on defense. I kept asking myself, ‘Is this ever going to end?’
Taylor Doss (Holston first baseman): By the 15th inning we were all on edge. Parents on the edge of their seats in the stands, hoping and praying we would make the plays defensively and strong hits offensively.
Hannah Light (Coeburn pitcher): There were points during the game that I just felt like my legs were going to give out at any point in time. I was beyond the point of exhaustion, but knew I had to push through. And honestly, I felt like I was pitching better in the 14th and 15th innings vs. the first and second.
Lindsay Lawson (Coeburn first baseman): I think I was more mentally tired than physically. Games like these don’t happen very often and there really is no way to prepare mentally for them. Our coaches did a great job of keeping everyone motivated and focused.
Holston finally struck first with one out in the top of the 15th inning as Brittany Boyd hit a ball to right field that got past lunging right fielder Courtney Marrs. Boyd circled the bases to give the Cavaliers a 1-0 lead and got the crew from Damascus fired up.
The elation was short lived. With two outs and on a 0-2 pitch in the bottom of the 15th inning, Lindsay Lawson connected for a RBI single to knot the game up again as Light scored from second base on the timeliest of hits.
In the span of five days, Lawson had played in a 10-inning regional title game against Virginia High on Friday night, competed in the VHSL Group A state track and field meet on Saturday and on Tuesday was playing in the state quarterfinals for the Blue Knights.
Lindsay Lawson (Coeburn first baseman): I just remember thinking this game and our season cannot end like this. I didn’t want it to be the last game for our seniors and I knew if I put the ball in play the rest would work itself out.
Hannah Light (Coeburn pitcher): I was about to puke running from second to home. I could feel my legs about to give out when I saw Coach Atwood wave me home. It’s a feeling I can’t describe. Even thinking about it gives me chills.
Brianne Casteel (Coeburn assistant coach): Lindsay always seemed to come through for us in clutch situations. I felt we had taken some of the momentum away from them at that point.
Alana Johnson (Coeburn third baseman): Lindsay came through when we needed her. It gave us the motivation that we can win this game no matter how long it took us. We were sending a message to Holston that we can respond.
Megan Honaker (Holston catcher): Yeah, that was tough. I think my initial reaction was simply, ‘You have got to be kidding me.’ But that hit just showed how tough Coeburn was and they were not going to just lay down because we scored.
Faith Ritchie (Holston shortstop): When they tied it back up in the 15th, it only took the wind out of our sails for a moment. We wanted to win it there, but Coeburn wasn’t making it easy on us. We came back to the dugout after getting out of the inning and Coach Blackburn and Coach Wright just kept saying, ‘One inning at a time. Let’s win this inning.’
Morgan Lowe (Holston pitcher): That hit was initially a tough pill to swallow, but I didn’t expect anything less. I knew we needed to bounce back from it rather than let it bring us down.
Devynne Stiltner (Holston center fielder): I felt like we went from jumping up and down in the dugout [after Boyd’s homer] to putting our serious game faces back on in an instant. To call it a roller coaster of emotions would be an understatement.
Lisa Blackburn (Holston coach): When the girls came back into the dugout, they looked a little shellshocked, but they knew we were still in it. Back to a tie game, which is what the game had been all along. We just told them to keep playing hard and that good teams find a way to win and that’s what they did.
There was a brief respite for those on the field during this marathon.
Dante Lee (Coeburn principal): I have never been to a sporting event that lasted so long that the umpires took a 15-minute bathroom break for players and the umpires.
After Holston went down in order in the top of the 16th, Lauren McCoy singled and Samantha Cole reached on an error for Coeburn to start the bottom of the inning. Lowe buckled down and got three straight outs to escape the jam.
Coeburn almost earned a walk-off win in the bottom of the 17th inning with two outs. Alana Johnson singled to Stiltner in center field and Nixon – who had connected for a double – made the turn at third base and headed for home.
Holston’s season hung on the arm of a ninth-grader and she unleashed a perfect throw to get Nixon at the plate.
Devynne Stiltner (Holston center fielder): Usually, it’s an exciting challenge, but this time it was a show up or go home until next season kind of situation. I knew it had to be a perfectly executed play to pull it off and I knew I had to try my absolute best not to let my team down. I fielded the ball on one hop and saw Megan at home plate, staring at me with her glove held up. I think that throw had the most adrenaline of any of my throws to home plate by a long shot. I threw it as hard as I could and watched it soar through the air to Megan. I looked on with my hands on my knees while holding my breath. I saw the ball get there and knew we got her out. I think that’s the first time I ever got teary eyed while playing. That was hands down my best defensive play during my entire career. I threw others out, but nothing compared to taking out Nixon at the plate after 17 long innings.
Megan Honaker (Holston catcher): I had no doubt the second the ball was hit to Dev she was throwing her out. I was like ‘C’mon, please try her arm.’ We practiced that throw a million times over. It was often the last thing we did at practice every day. I just remember telling myself that this girl was not about to score, whatever it took to protect the plate, because I trusted Dev would place her throw perfectly to my mitt, then it was up to me to lay the tag. She was not scoring.
Faith Ritchie (Holston shortstop): I knew Devynne had her. I had never seen an arm as strong or as accurate as Devynne’s. She loved that play and practiced it meticulously. I knew I didn’t have to cut it. I remember yelling, ‘Four Dev, Four’ Then I watched her sling it home and Meg lay the tag. The fans roared and so did we. It was a beautiful play.
Morgan Lowe (Holston pitcher): It all happened so fast. When they hit the single to center field I knew I had screwed up by missing my spot and was certain the game was going to be over. That was the best part of our team though. If one of us made a mistake or an error, someone was always there to pick you up and make up for it. That’s exactly what Devynne Stiltner did when that play unfolded. I made the mistake and she was the one that picked me up by throwing Nixon out at home plate. Devynne had one of the best arms I had ever seen in my 17 years of playing softball. I always had full confidence in her.
Taylor Doss (Holston first baseman): Devynne even threw out a girl at first base from center once. That throw changed the whole aspect of the game.
Lisa Blackburn (Holston coach): It was flawless. She fielded it smoothly and threw a bullet to home. It was a game-saver. And she was a freshman.
Catherine Nixon (Coeburn catcher): I personally still think [Megan Honaker] may have tagged high on me, but in retrospect, it was a great throw and she did lay the tag on me. But it was on my thigh/waist area though, so … This is a play I go back to a lot and wish I would have done differently – either by just staying on third and letting the next batter get me in, being just a little bit quicker running the bases, had a pinch-runner or if I had been thinking of this at the time to try and do a better slide into home to avoid the tag and catch the plate with my hand on the side instead of sliding normally. Maybe we would have won the game then and there. That’s definitely the one I would want a do-over on if I could. I think about those what-ifs a lot when thinking about this game.
Alana Johnson (Coeburn third baseman): I had this short feeling of ‘We just won this’ as I was making my turn to second to watch the play at home. I had a great view from my position and knew she fell short. I was disappointed, because I wanted to make the big play for my team by producing the RBI we needed to win. [Stiltner] had an excellent reaction to my hit and the perfect throw to home. It just wasn’t meant to be that day.
Lindsay Lawson (Coeburn first baseman): When she was rounding third, I remember thinking, ‘This is it, we have won the marathon.’ There is always one play that haunts you and I can remember playing that particular one over and over in my head days after the game.
Suzi Atwood (Coeburn coach): I thought she was safe, but of course I would think that. It was close and I knew it could go either way.
Brianne Casteel (Coeburn assistant coach): I thought she was going to be safe and we were going to win. I thought the tag was high at the time, but of course during those situations I’m running on emotion and adrenaline. I would hate to be an ump and have to make those types of calls during those situations.
Hannah Light (Coeburn pitcher): She was absolutely safe. She was tagged in the chest after her feet had slid through home plate. Everyone that was there will tell you she was safe.
With dusk having already arrived and daylight disappearing, the umpires huddled with the coaches and administrators from both schools. The game would be suspended due to darkness and resumed the next day at 5 p.m.
Megan Honaker (Holston catcher): I think we were all upset they called it. Our adrenaline was so high at that point, but I remember being so exhausted at the same time.
Hannah Light (Coeburn pitcher): I think if we continue the first day we win the game.
Faith Ritchie (Holston shortstop): I wasn’t surprised that they called the game due to darkness, but I did not want to leave in the middle of such an intense game. We were so superstitious, we didn’t want to break the mojo. But I was thankful that Morgan got some time to rest. She and Hannah were both throwing great games and I knew they needed a break. It was definitely a different kind of bus ride home. Usually, we talked about the result of the game. This time we talked about how to win it tomorrow.
Catherine Nixon (Coeburn catcher): After getting called out at home and then having the game postponed, it hurt my morale just a little bit, honestly.
Morgan Lowe (Holston pitcher): I was somewhat thankful they called the game due to darkness, because that that point it seemed like the game was at a complete standstill. I felt like if they didn’t call the game, then it would have played out a lot longer than 18 innings.
Lisa Blackburn (Holston coach): Morgan had a late ice bath and rub down with IcyHot courtesy of her sweet momma, Tonya.
Hannah Light (Coeburn pitcher): My mom [Monica] and Coach Casteel literally forced me and my catcher Catherine into an ice bath. Catherine had to be wrestled in. I’m almost 100 percent sure they cleaned out the ice chest at Payless [grocery store] and I’m almost 100 percent sure the water was below freezing. It was an interesting memory to say the least. I remember taking a shower after the first day of play and looking in the bottom of my bath tub and it looking like pure mud. I was filthy and exhausted. But I would do it all over again in a heartbeat.
The next day’s edition of the Bristol Herald Courier had a photo of Catherine Nixon walking angrily back to the dugout as Holston’s Megan Honaker lay on the ground holding the ball after the final out of the 17th inning. In the background was Rob Campbell, the brother-in-law of Holston coach Lisa Blackburn and the husband of scorekeeper Kathy Campbell.
Rob Campbell (Holston fan): I had called in sick to work. My boss followed the team and saw the picture in the paper and got a chuckle out of it. So much for being sick, right?
Members of both teams spent most of Wednesday, June 9 looking at the clock and watching the minutes slowly tick by.
Suzi Atwood (Coeburn coach): It just seemed like a really long day.
Lindsay Lawson (Coeburn first baseman): I don’t necessarily feel like we got a day of rest, we got another day to stress and build up our nerves again.
Hannah Light (Coeburn pitcher): That morning, Catherine Nixon and I went to get full body massages. We felt like brand new players when we walked on the field on day two. I was fully prepared to go 16 more innings.
Devynne Stiltner (Holston center fielder): I think we all wanted the school day to be over so we could head back to Coeburn.
Early that afternoon, Holston’s players loaded up on that yellow bus and departed for the game. First, there was a stop at the McDonald’s in Abingdon.
Faith Ritchie (Holston shortstop): The first thing I remember about day two was completely mimicking day one. We were a very superstitious bunch and we decided that we needed to do everything exactly the same, so that would bring the same mojo and intensity back to the field. We wore the same clothes, sat in the same seats, went to the same McDonald’s, ordered the same meals and sat in the same places at the restaurant. I even remember that we asked some people to move at McDonald’s so that we could have our seats. They were very understanding and moved.
Morgan Lowe (Holston pitcher): It was literally like déjà vu, to a point that it was somewhat comical.
Lisa Blackburn (Holston coach): I think the routine of it all helped with the nerves.
The Cavaliers and their caravan of players, coaches and supporters weren’t the only one making a return trip to Coeburn.
Lisa Blackburn (Holston coach): The umpires had to drive back to the Staunton area, because one of them didn’t have his medication and couldn’t stay overnight. But they came back the next day, because they wanted to see the end of the game.
The second day of this softball extravaganza took all of 12 minutes to decide.
After Emily Sullivan popped up a bunt that Nixon caught in foul territory and Devynne Stiltner grounded out to start the 18th inning, Megan Honaker hit a ball to right field – in almost the identical spot as Boyd’s inside-the-park home run the day before – and turned on the jets. The ball took a hop into foul territory and just eluded the grasp of Coeburn right fielder Courtney Marrs again.
Megan Honaker (Holston catcher): I knew I needed to step up. I never was a power hitter, so I was not trying to hit it over the fence. The plan was to pick a good pitch and make solid contact and then use my speed to steal second and let the power hitters behind me in the lineup knock me in. I remember seeing the right fielder turn towards the fence after I made contact with an outside pitch. That might have been the fastest I have run. I remember seeing Coach Wright [who was coaching third base] doing his iconic arm windmill when I rounded first base and picked him up and when I saw him jumping and swinging his arms to go after hitting second base it was over – I was not stopping until I scored. It is very possible he didn’t wave me on to home. I honestly don’t remember, but at that point it was too late. I was going.
Courtney Marrs (Coeburn right fielder): My heart stopped or it felt like it. I was angry with myself. I practiced so hard every single practice and I always had the mindset of the ball cannot get past me and it never did until that game. It was a huge shock to me that it was the same hit. A time to redeem myself and I didn’t. That feeling is indescribable.
Hannah Light (Coeburn pitcher): I was in complete shock. I just remember throwing her an outside pitch and her poking it to right field. Then watching it roll in slow motion to the dreaded right field corner.
Catherine Nixon (Coeburn catcher): It was kind of eerie how it was almost the exact same play that happened the day before.
Faith Ritchie (Holston shortstop): I knew once the ball landed that she was going to score. Megan was so fast and I knew there was no way that Coach Wright was going to hold her on third. I remember jumping and shouting until my throat hurt from the on-deck circle.
Morgan Lowe (Holston pitcher): I was in complete shock when it happened. I expected the game to last a lot longer than it did. I was on cruise control, because I was mentally and physically exhausted from the day before, but after that hit she motivated me. In that moment, I knew Megan came ready to play and nothing was stopping her. I was ready to go back out on defense and end that game once and for all.
Brianne Casteel (Coeburn assistant coach): My heart broke at that moment.
Holston still had to keep Coeburn off the board and that responsibility would fall on Lowe.
Megan Honaker (Holston catcher): I just remember us telling each other to finish it. I looked at Morgan before taking my spot behind the plate and I was like, ‘Give me everything you have left in you. Nine more pitches and let’s go home.’ She did and after pitching inning after inning she never let up. Nor did any of my teammates for that matter.
Morgan Lowe (Holston pitcher): I was nervous, but I was ready for it to be over. I knew I had to find a way to push through the pain and the soreness.
After Lauren McCoy and Samantha Cole were retired to start the bottom of the 18th, Megan Hall reached on a two-out infield single. However, Lowe struck out Courtney Marrs to cap an instant classic.
Lowe had allowed just one run on 16 hits over 18 innings of work, while striking out 19 and walking two. Brittany Boyd and Megan Honaker finished with three hits apiece.
Morgan Lowe (Holston pitcher): I wasn’t the type to show or feel much emotion during or after games, but that day was definitely one for the books. Once that game ended, I do remember the first person I celebrated with was Megan. I was flooded with so many emotions once we put that hard-fought battle behind us. I was relieved, exhausted, happy, sore proud, but also ready to move on to the next opponent.
Devynne Stiltner (Holston center fielder): The game ended and I think adrenaline took over. People were crying, laughing, high-fiving all around. It was certainly a proud moment for our team. All I can remember doing is smiling until my face hurt.
Faith Ritchie (Holston shortstop): I remember sleeping really well that night after all the pressure and tension was released.
The mood was the exact opposite in the Coeburn dugout, especially for seniors like Light and Nixon. Light had struck out 24, yielded 11 hits and had not issued a walk while throwing 216 pitches in 18 innings. She also went 4-for-8 at the plate.
Hannah Light (Coeburn pitcher): Pure devastation. I gave everything I had left in me during that game. I was completely devastated to know I played my last game on the field that meant so much to me and for the coach I loved and respected. My career in high school was beyond amazing and I will forever be thankful for getting the opportunity to wear a Coeburn jersey. But that game will forever sting. I remember walking in the dugout and taking my jersey off, walking to my car and just driving. I told my mom that I would be home later and that I just needed to be myself for a little bit. I remember driving to a parking lot and just crying. I think I sat there for a good three hours crying my eyes out. It took me a good two to three weeks to not start crying at the mention of it.
Catherine Nixon (Coeburn catcher): Oh, it hurt like hell for sure. Following that game, I had so many emotions I really couldn’t process it all.
Brianne Casteel (Coeburn assistant coach): If anyone knows me or has watched me coach, they know I am a ball of emotions. I cried after that game not because we lost, but because my heart hurt for our girls.
Nobody was more despondent than Marrs, who had been able to corral the hits by Boyd and Honaker in right field and had made the final out. That’s tough for anybody take, especially a sophomore.
Courtney Marrs (Coeburn right fielder): I have never took a loss like that one. I will never forget that feeling. I sat in the dugout for 30 minutes to an hour after the game feeling mortified. I couldn’t believe it was over. My dad had to pry me out of that dugout.
Suzi Atwood (Coeburn coach): I remember just how sad Courtney was.
Brianne Casteel (Coeburn assistant coach): I remember going to Courtney and hugging her. I know she needed it the most at that time. She always gave 100 percent and for the game to end like that on the same type of hit [as the day before] I knew she would have the weight of the world on her shoulders.
Holston didn’t have a ton of time to relish the victory. Less than 48 hours later, the Cavaliers were playing Nandua in a state semifinal game at Radford University. They prevailed 4-3 in 10 innings in what was another thriller.
However, the Cavs eventually dropped a 5-1 decision to Gretna in the state title game.
Faith Ritchie (Holston shortstop): We were pretty gassed by the time we came to the state final. We had played a lot of innings and Morgan had thrown a lot of pitches. Despite being tired, we were still very motivated and excited to play in the state finals.
Morgan Lowe (Holston pitcher): Unfortunately, I didn’t have enough gas left in the tank when we faced Gretna in the state championship. That’s when the exhaustion finally caught up to me. I was struggling and it was very noticeable. I remember I couldn’t throw a strike and it was frustrating watching everything crumble the way it did.
Holston would finish as state runner-up again in 2011 and 2012 as well.
For Coeburn, it was the penultimate season for the program as consolidation led to the formation of Eastside High School in the fall of 2011 from the combination of Coeburn and St. Paul.
In 2012, Eastside – with several players who had played on that Coeburn team two years prior and with Atwood at the helm – won the VHSL Group A, Division 2 state championship.
In a 1-0 title-game triumph over John Battle, Alana Johnson drove in the lone run in the sixth inning as Samantha Cole scored. Both had played in that 2010 state quarterfinal game.
Meanwhile, Courtney Marrs made four putouts in right field. Sweet redemption as the right fielder made things right.
Suzi Atwood (Coeburn/Eastside coach): I think that game [against Holston] turned Lindsay Lawson and Alana Johnson into leaders. They were able to manage the team and their emotions with grace, while still having a lot of tenacious determination. And Courtney Marrs worked like a dog catching balls and reading the ball off the bat. I remember many times driving by the field and her dad would be out there hitting her balls.
Lindsay Lawson (Coeburn/Eastside first baseman): I do believe that game in 2010 helped us when we won the state title two years later. Some of us that played in the Holston game were part of the state title team. That is where the perseverance we learned from the Holston game kicked in. We had so many close games in the postseason that we were able to win, but as competitors the loss to Holston left such a bad taste in our mouths, we didn’t want to feel that again. That game – mentally and physically – prepared us for the games and seasons ahead leading to the state championship game.
Courtney Marrs (Coeburn/Eastside right fielder): That state win was a polar opposite emotion. Those plays I made in state, I thank our loss for that. I worked my butt off improving myself. We worked our butt of as a team improving ourselves. I would have never made those plays in 2012 in state if it wasn’t for that loss. I didn’t want to lose, but it was a lesson. It didn’t matter how good I thought I was I could be better.
The 2014 King University softball team included Hannah Light and Samantha Cole from Coeburn and Morgan Lowe from Holston. The old foes became teammates at the NCAA Division II level.
Morgan Lowe (Holston pitcher): Samantha Cole and I were roommates and best friends while we played ball together at King. She and I would talk about that game all the time. We would sit in our dorm room and have detailed conversations about the big plays and our emotions during that game. We often wondered if small details and plays were changed in that game, who would have come out with the win and how it would have played out. In high school it was serious business, but in college we would always sit and laugh about it together.
Several players from that Holston team continued their careers at the college level – Megan Honaker at Radford University, Morgan Lowe at King University, while Taylor Doss and Devynne Stiltner played at Emory & Henry College. Yet, when the ex-teammates get together now as they approach 30, one game always comes up when they reminisce.
Faith Ritchie (Holston shortstop): That game ranks number one for me. I loved every game I played … but nothing can top that game. It was unbelievable and I was so proud to contribute to a piece of VHSL history. It will always be my favorite game.
Morgan Lowe (Holston pitcher): That game against Coeburn will always have a special place in my heart.
Devynne Stiltner (Holston center fielder): When I think of my career playing softball, this is the game that instantly comes to mind. The entire game may seem made up if you weren’t there to witness it. It had everything – 18 innings, darkness delay, major plays. It doesn’t get any juicier than that.
Lisa Blackburn (Holston coach): It’s the game that most people want to talk to me about. Summing it up in one word is hard: Epic, or classic, or intense or stressful.
Coming up short in an unforgettable game is gut-wrenching. Ask the 1986 Boston Red Sox, 1991 Atlanta Braves or the 2010 Coeburn Blue Knights. Lessons were learned.
Hannah Light (Coeburn pitcher): Realizing that there will be times in life that you just absolutely give it your all and pour your heart and soul into something and knowing that the outcome may not end the way you want it to and that’s OK, because life goes on and even though it was devastating, I went to college to play and had a great career.
Suzi Atwood (Coeburn coach): It was a hard game to lose at the time, but it made those younger girls so determined and focused. It, also, was just a great game with a lot of great players on both teams. I look back now and just remember a lot of sweet faces and moments that made me laugh. I am still friends with a lot of those girls and love spending time with them.
Catherine Nixon (Coeburn catcher): It’s such a hard game to look back on. Just because I know I’ve been over and over all of my errors and mistakes I made countless times as well as dissecting all the other factors and what ifs that the game posed. So for my sanity, I’ve kind of let it drift to the back of my mind and let all of our other accomplishments and memories we made as a team shine through. But it’s definitely a game I will never forget.
Courtney Marrs (Coeburn right fielder): You know the wins are easy to talk about, but accepting defeat – that’s tough. I wasn’t a sore loser, but I hated losing. Still do with anything, even a game of UNO. Softball taught me a lot and that definitely is that you might be good, but there is always room for growth. … We all just loved the game and I know if we could all go back – obviously not at our ages now, I personally would probably break an ankle. If I tried to run around out there – but if we could, regardless of the outcome we would do it all again. I would give a lot to be able to step foot on that field again and put a uniform on. Time sure does go quick.
Those two days in June 10 years, two months and one week ago remain timeless.
Dante Lee (Coeburn principal): This was one game that all fans got their money’s worth and you hated to see either team lose. This was one of those games that the fans should have given an extra $5 when they left because of the excitement. Fans really saw two and a half games for the price of one.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
