Amburgey family go full steam into racing

COEBURN, Va. - It’s 93 degrees in the pits at Lonesome Pine Raceway.

Drivers, crew members and track officials are sweating as they multi-task for another busy Saturday night.

As usual, the Amburgey men are going full steam.

For nearly a decade, the Amburgey Racing team from Hiltons, Virginia, has been a staple at regional short tracks.

At age 75, Jesse is the leader of the Amburgey clan.

“Racing is a fun hobby for us,” Jesse said. “I got into the sport in 1993, and both of my boys followed and supported me.”

Chris and Joey Amburgey competed in every Mod 4 event at Kingsport for nine years before deciding to branch out and race at Lonesome Pine a few weeks ago. Michael Newton also drives a car prepared by the team.

In addition to operating the Amburgey Rod Shop in the Scott County community of Hiltons, Chris works as an electrician.

How does he manage to find time to help oversee a four-car operation?

“We keep the cars at the house and work on them when we can find the time,” Chris said. “When the weekend comes, we load up the cars that are running and hit the road.”

This motorsports adventure began back in the early 1990s in Manassas, Virginia, when Jesse basically built a race car from scratch and headed out to Dominion Raceway. Jesse eventually won a track title at the 4/10-mile asphalt oval located in Woodford, Virginia.

In 2005, Jesse moved to Scott County where he retired as a plumber. Jesse now spends much of his time in the family garage.

“We work late at night, just about every night,” said Jesse, who also raced at Newport Speedway in Newport, Tennessee.

The oppressive summer sun hasn’t kept Jesse off the track.

“That heat bothers me some, but I just put up with it and go on racing,” Jesse said. “We were worried that Lonesome Pine might not open this season, but we’re happy it did. This is a fun and fast place and track officials treat you good.”

The family bond with the Amburgeys is common at short tracks, drag strips and motocross layouts across the country.

“It’s a family tradition,” Chris said. “I started working on dad’s car when I was like eight years old, and I’ve been doing it ever since. If it wasn’t for dad, my brother and I probably wouldn’t be doing all this. But, we have fun.”

Chris has paid dues as a mechanic, crew member and racer. In addition to Kingsport, LPR and Greeneville Pickens Speedway in Easley, South Carolina, Chris has competed on the dirt at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee, and Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Virginia.

“We like the competition and the speed, but mostly we just enjoy the people,” said Chris, who has recorded several Mod 4 wins and top-five championship points finishes at Kingsport. “It’s cool to hang out in the pits and see what we can do against other racers and teams.”

According to veteran Mod 4 competitor Billy Duty from Hurley, Virginia, the Amburgeys are a welcome sight on Friday and Saturday nights at the track.

“These guys are my friends,” said the 58-year-old Duty. “Even though I live over two hours away from Hiltons, we work together all winter and support each other.

“In the Mod 4 class, about all of us keep an open book for each other. We’re out here just trying to do the best we can.”

Don’t look for the Amburgey men to slow down anytime soon.

“We actually have a couple other cars that we let people race here and there,” Chris said. “It takes some work, but it’s a lot of fun.”