Locals in College Notes: Emma Aubrey of Sullivan East continues hot shooting for Carlow Celtics

Emma Aubrey was one of the top shooters in Northeast Tennessee during her time at Sullivan East High School and she hasn’t lost her long-range stroke at the next level.

Aubrey drained seven 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 21 points for the Carlow University Celtics Saturday in their 101-33 women’s basketball win over the Community College of Allegheny County.

“What impressed me about her performance Saturday night was how mentally locked in she was,” Carlow coach David Gordon said. “She was really in tune with her teammates and had command and flow of the game.”

The sophomore guard was 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and also added three rebounds, two steals and one assist.

“Her shooting was what pops out about Saturday night,” Gordon said. “But she was locked in defensively as well.”

Aubrey averaged 1.3 points in 26 games last year for Carlow, a NAIA school located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Her contributions will be much more this winter.

“Emma is going to play multiple roles for us,” Gordon said. “Of course, she’ll be a 3-point threat, but she’ll also play a major role in our defensive schemes.”

One thing is certain: Aubrey can knock down shots.

“Emma is a great shooter because her shot is so consistent,” Gordon said. “She’s always shot-ready with her feet and shoulders square to the basket.”

Burke’s best

The women’s basketball team at the University of the Cumberlands is 4-0 and freshman Lakin Burke has contributed to the hot start.

The former Thomas Walker High School star is averaging 6.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1 assist per game for the Patriots.

UPike pairing

Ridgeview High School graduates and siblings Bailey Frazier and Brooklyn Frazier experienced a neat moment on Nov. 2 when the pair played for the University of Pikeville in a 93-45 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats in a women’s hoops exhibition game at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington.

Bailey, a senior, had five points, one rebound and a block.

Brooklyn, a freshman, finished with five points and two rebounds.

Brown vs. Wolfpack

Lees-McRae College freshman Brandon Brown’s first college basketball game came against a team from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Brown, who split his high school hoops career between Tennessee High and Teays Valley Christian in West Virginia, finished with six points, four rebounds and two assists in his team’s 107-59 exhibition loss to the North Carolina State Wolfpack Nov. 2.

Bartley’s best

That was a 15-point, three-rebound, two-assist stat line for Milligan University freshman Dylan Bartley (Sullivan East) in Saturday’s 72-66 Appalachian Athletic Conference men’s basketball loss to Reinhardt.

Bunch begins

Freshman Bradley Bunch (Union) recently had a couple of milestone moments to begin his college basketball career for the men’s squad at the University of Pikeville.

He posted a stat line of seven points, two assists and one rebound in his collegiate debut Oct. 30 in a win over Virginia University-Lynchburg.

On Nov. 2 in an exhibition game against NCAA Division I Marshall, Bunch scored three points and hauled down a rebound.

Kollie collects first TD

Notre Dame sophomore linebacker Prince Kollie (David Crockett) scored the first touchdown of his college football career in Saturday’s 35-14 triumph over the Clemson Tigers.

Jordan Botelho of the Fighting Irish blocked a punt that Kollie scooped up and took 17 yards to the end zone to get the scoring started with 9:08 remaining in the first quarter.

Dales does well

Joey Dales of the Bluefield University football team was selected as the Appalachian Athletic Conference special teams player of the week.

The ex-Graham High School standout caught a touchdown pass, drilled a 52-yard field goal, averaged 47.4 punting yards and was 6-for-6 on extra points in Saturday’s 50-12 stomping of St. Andrews.

Horton with the Herd

The Marshall Thundering Herd earned a 12-0 football win over Old Dominion University on Saturday as E.J. Horton caught four passes for 28 yards and carried the ball once for a 12-yard gain.

Horton played his high school football at both George Wythe and Pulaski County.

Allen update

Purdue University senior safety Cam Allen (Graham) collected three tackles in Saturday’s 24-3 Big Ten Conference football loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

It was the first time this season Allen did not start after some recent struggles. He has 33 tackles and three interceptions in 2022.

Knight goes national

Hannah Knight (Virginia High) has dished out 388 assists this season for the volleyball squad at Penn State-York.

She also helped the Lions finish as runner-up in the Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference tournament and she’ll compete in the USCAA (United States Collegiate Athletic Association) national tournament beginning Thursday in Virginia Beach.

Elaina at the net

Elaina Vaughan of St. Francis-Brooklyn played a starring role in one of the most exciting three-set volleyball matches of the season Nov. 4.

The Sullivan Central High School graduate had 10 kills and six blocks in a 26-24, 25-12, 40-38 win over Farleigh Dickenson.

Bronze for Rodriguez

Levid Rodriguez has certainly made an immediate impact for the wrestling team at Campbellsville University.

At Saturday’s Adrian Invitational in Michigan, the freshman 197-pounder prevailed in his first collegiate match by pinning Alex Christy of Jamestown Community College in 89 seconds.

Rodriguez, a former VHSL state champion at Grundy High School, won four of his five matches on his way to a third-place finish in the event.

Eighth-place for Ray

Ferrum College’s Trent Ray (Lebanon) wrestled his way to an eighth-place finish at the Mount Union Invitational tournament Saturday in Alliance, Ohio.

Ray compiled a 2-3 record in the 285-pound weight class.

Freshman Perry Roller (Tennessee High) made his collegiate debut for Ferrum in the event and lost both of his matches.

Mabe on the mound

Avery Mabe (George Wythe) was the winning pitcher during the University of Virginia’s final intrasquad baseball scrimmage of the fall Oct. 25.

He allowed one hit, walked none and notched three strikeouts over three impressive innings of work.