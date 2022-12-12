Locals In College Notebook | Emily Breeding leads Bluefield past Montreat

Emily Breeding has found her groove for the Bluefield University Rams.

The junior guard tossed in 17 points Saturday in an 87-79 Appalachian Athletic Conference women’s basketball win over Montreat, marking the ninth consecutive game in which the former Abingdon High School standout had scored in double digits.

Her stat line also included four rebounds, three assists and one steal.

“Montreat was a great game for me,” Breeding said. “I knew they were near the top of our conference and the team needed me to play the best I could. I would say it was one of my best games so far this season. … For us – as a team – I believe that’s the best game we’ve had. We had great energy and we played as a team really well.”

For the season, she is averaging 11.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

“The past two seasons I was trying to get my feet wet and understand the difference of college compared to high school,” Breeding said. “As an upperclassman, I feel like I need to be the best version of myself and be able to lead in a positive way. I try my best to lead with energy and positivity and I think it’s been rubbing off the more the team gets closer. This year I’m close with my team, I’ve been playing with more confidence and my coaches have set me up to be the most successful.”

Breeding is getting it done on both ends of the court.

“I also would give our defense as part of my success too,” Breeding said. “Coach [Markell] Cox’s main focus is for us to work hard on defense because offense will always be there. I can see that my defense has gotten better over the past three years and the work is paying off now during season.”

Crawford contributes

Abbey Crawford (Sullivan Central) had four points and dished out an assist on Sunday for the Wofford College Terriers in a 99-67 women’s basketball loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels. A 6-foot-1 junior forward, Crawford is averaging 2.4 points per game.

Latest on Lakin

Freshman Lakin Burke had 17 points, three rebounds, one block and one steal on Dec. 3 for the University of the Cumberlands Patriots in their 90-86 victory over Shawnee State. The ex-Thomas Walker High School star is averaging 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and one steal per game.

Mullins makes mark

Freshman guard Macey Mullins (Gate City) is averaging 7.7 points, 2.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest for the women’s hoops squad at the University of Lynchburg.

Peyton’s place

Peyton Carter of Tennessee Tech had an 11-point, three-rebound, one-steal game Saturday in a 78-68 women’s basketball win over Alabama A&M. The Abingdon High School graduate is averaging six points, three rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest.

Bartley’s best

Dylan Bartley scored a season-high 26 points on Saturday as Milligan University suffered a 73-69 Appalachian Athletic Conference men’s basketball loss to Bryan. The freshman who starred at Sullivan East High School is averaging 17 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Ervin update

That was a 19-point, four-rebound, four-assist performance by Zac Ervin (Gate City) on Sunday for the men’s basketball squad at Elon University as the Phoenix posted a 101-69 win over Johnson & Wales-Charlotte. He is averaging 11 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

VHS grad at VMI

Jake Johnston (Virginia High) had eight points, seven rebounds and one assist on Dec. 7 as the Virginia Military Institute Keydets collected a 106-67 men’s basketball win over Carlow. Johnston, a walk-on, is averaging 4.7 points and three rebounds in three games.

Morrell’s homecoming

Elizabethton High School graduate Mike Morrell is off to a 6-4 start in his fifth season as the head men’s basketball coach at UNC Asheville and he will experience a homecoming of sorts on Saturday when his Bulldogs play East Tennessee State at Freedom Hall in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Locals in Bowls

Plenty of local players will be competing in college football bowl games in the coming weeks:

>>> Offensive lineman Dayne Davis (Sullivan East) and defensive lineman Austin Lewis (David Crockett) will play for the University of Tennessee Volunteers in the Orange Bowl against Clemson on Dec. 30.

>>> Purdue senior safety Cam Allen (Graham) will be on the field for the Boilermakers on Jan. 2 in the Citrus Bowl against the Louisiana State University Tigers.

>>> The Myrtle Beach Bowl is the event and Connecticut is the opponent on Dec. 19 for wide receiver E.J. Horton (George Wythe) and the Marshall University Thundering Herd.

>>> Ben Morgan (Graham) is a freshman walk-on kicker for Wake Forest, which plays Missouri on Dec. 23 in the Gasparilla Bowl.

>>> Notre Dame linebacker Prince Kollie (David Crockett) will compete in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 when the Fighting Irish face South Carolina.

More on Martin

Martin Lucas (Abingdon) had six carries for 22 yards and caught one pass for 20 yards in William & Mary’s 54-14 win over Gardner-Webb on Dec. 3 in the second round of the FCS football playoffs.

He did not tote the rock on Friday in W&M’s 55-7 quarterfinal loss at Montana State.

Lucas finished his second collegiate season with 148 rushing yards, 46 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Maiden: All-American

Milligan University sophomore Ella Maiden earned NAIA honorable mention All-American honors after a superb sophomore season on the volleyball court.

The former Patrick Henry High School star’s stat line this season included 298 kills, 136 blocks, 79 digs, 24 aces and nine assists.

She is just the fifth player in program history to earn All-American status. Gate City High School grads Chelsea Spivey and Doneva Bays had previously done so.