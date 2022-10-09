Lee County's 'Pennington Pounder' is now the high school golf coach

Barry Audia fought his last pro boxing match in 1987. He’s been getting his competitive fix on the golf course ever since.

The local legend from Lee County, Virginia, who went by the “Pennington Pounder” moniker in the ring traded the sweet science for the gentleman’s game long ago and is enjoying success on the links.

He’ll take part in another main event today as he coaches the Lee High Generals in the VHSL Class 2 state tournament at the Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork.

His former profession and his current passion resemble each other more than one might think.

“There are a lot of similarities as far as having to focus and having to be totally committed to what you are doing,” Audia said. “If you don’t focus they’ll beat ya. That’s a fact.”

Lee High’s postseason performance has been hard to beat.

The Generals won the Mountain 7 District tournament and finished as runner-up to Marion in last week’s Region 2D tourney.

Jacob Leonard, Brycen Coomer, Caleb Leonard, Walker Baker, Conner Johnson and Cameron Mosley comprise a well-rounded top six.

“They bring the real meaning of team,” Audia said. “We won the district and the top four scores were within three shots. If you bunch decent scores together like that, you’re going to beat a lot of people.”

Audia dished out far more beatings than he took as a pugilist.

He won his first 21 professional fights and was the fifth-ranked 154-pounder (super welterweight) in the world at one time. He finished with a record of 30-5.

Atlantic City, Houston, Las Vegas and Pittsburgh were among the sites of his bouts. Local fans flocked to see him compete at Bristol’s Viking Hall and the since-demolished Bristol Boxing Arena.

He was featured on ESPN’s Top Rank Boxing.

“That was a great part of my life,” Audia said. “I got to travel to a ton of different states and a few different countries. It was pretty cool.”

Audia is a sixth-grade science teacher at Jonesville Middle School. His students and golfers are aware of his background.

“Barry’s a really good coach,” Jacob Leonard, a sophomore who shot a 76 for Lee in the regional tournament, said. “He knows a lot about golf and is just as funny as can be. He’s one of the best coaches you can have.”

Several of Audia’s fights can be found on YouTube.

“You know what they think the most impressive thing is?” Audia said. “Not necessarily the old television fights or the ones on YouTube. It’s the Wikipedia page. They think that’s the greatest thing. ‘He’s got his own Wikipedia page,' I’ve heard them say.”

He hopes to have his team appear on the pages of the VHSL’s online record book after today. The Generals last won a state golf title in 1990.

That was not long after Audia became invested in the game.

“I got really interested in golf after I retired,” Audia said. “Instead of training eight hours a day running hills, hitting heavy bags and sparring, I started hitting golf balls with the same intensity.”

***

Abingdon aims for its third consecutive team title and sixth crown in the last eight years when the VHSL Class 3 state tournament is played Tuesday at Stonehenge Golf & Country Club in Richmond.

“We feel good going in,” said AHS coach Jason Delp. “We’ve had a couple of good, fun practices this week. If we can just relax and have fun on the course we will be just fine.”

The Falcons lost three starters off last year’s championship-winning squad, but have still thrived.

“This year’s team kinda has that happy-go-lucky mentality we had a few years ago,” Delp said. “They know how to work hard, but also how to have fun and that has been a great asset to them. We have such great leadership in Grace Addison. She had done a tremendous job keeping this team focused on our goal. “

Addison was the Region 3D individual champ and is one of just two seniors that will be on the course for the Falcons on Tuesday. Yenesew Smith is the other, while sophomore Conner Brumitt and a trio of juniors – Mason Funk, Jackson Cook and Colin McClintic – round out the starting lineup.

Abingdon beat Hidden Valley (288-312) by 24 strokes to win last year’s event at Glenrochie Country Club, the Falcons’ home course.

“I don’t want to speculate what score it will take,” Delp said. “We have consistently shot scores under 300 all year. I feel like if we can get that done we’ll have a good shot at winning.”

All of Abingdon’s players will have to get a feel of a new course.

“We’ve played a tough schedule and played several matches away from home this year. This was by design,” Delp said. “Very few of our players had seen some of the courses we played this year and they did a good job figuring out the layout and navigating the greens. This should help prepare us for the state tournament on a course we’ve never played before.”

***

The VHSL Class 1 state tournament is set for Tuesday at the Olde Mill Golf Result in Laurel Fork.

The event should have a familiar feel and not just because it’s being held at the same venue as it was last season.

The top three finishers in the 2021 team standings – Lancaster, Galax and Castlewood – are back in the field and have nearly their entire lineups from a year ago intact.

“I definitely feel like having some familiarity with the course will benefit us,” said Castlewood senior Abby Bradley. “Over the past year I feel like we have developed a better understanding of the course, which will hopefully be beneficial to us as well.”

After finishes of third and second in their previous two state tournament appearances, the Blue Devils are searching for that elusive first-place trophy.

“I feel that as a team we are ready,” Bradley said. “We know what to expect and this is what we have been working for all season.”

Bradley, Jacob Lasley, Connor Robinette and Maddox Barnette are the seniors in the Castlewood lineup.

“No matter the outcome of this championship, we have all given our best effort the past four years,” Bradley said. “We are a team that will be forever thankful to have the opportunity to compete in the state tournament.”

Meanwhile, George Wythe’s Benson Blevins returns to defend his individual title.