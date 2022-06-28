Aluma looks to shine for Grizzlies

Keve Aluma is ready to show the Memphis Grizzlies what he can do.

The former Virginia Tech star is joining the Grizzlies as an undrafted free agent, so he is hardly a lock to make the team’s regular-season roster. But he does not mind the challenge.

“I’ll definitely have to prove myself,” Aluma said Monday in a phone interview. “I may have to do a year or two on the G League team. I just want to compete and try to prove myself and work hard and see what happens.”

Aluma was not chosen in last Thursday’s two-round NBA Draft. But Memphis called Aluma’s agent after the draft Thursday night to express interest in signing him.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony had tweeted Friday that Aluma would be joining the Grizzlies.

Aluma will report to Memphis on Tuesday for a few days of practice. He will then play for the Grizzlies’ team in the Las Vegas Summer League, which will be held July 7-17.

“The way the NBA’s going, the more versatile you can be … on the court, a team has a spot for you. That’s what I want to show Memphis — but also everybody,” Aluma said. “So if I have to play a year in the G League, that can be to show everybody.”

Dallas, the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento also called Aluma’s agent after the draft with interest in a free-agent deal, but Memphis was the first team to make a concrete offer.

Memphis was one of 15 NBA teams that brought Aluma in for a workout before the draft.

Aluma does not mind having to make an NBA team as an undrafted free agent. After all, he is used to making an uphill climb.

He began his college career at Southern Conference member Wofford, where he played for current Hokies coach Mike Young. After two years with the Terriers, Aluma transferred to Tech and continued to play for Young. He wound up being a two-time All-ACC second-team pick.

“My life has kind of been [about the fact that] I have to prove myself. My story’s been a little different than everybody else’s,” Aluma said. “So this is my path.

“I wasn’t super good, and then everything just kind of started once I got to Tech. … So if I’ve got to take a little bit longer and do a different route, than that’s what I’m willing to do.

“I had to prove myself at Tech. I probably will have to keep doing that.”

Aluma has not yet officially signed with Memphis. He said he has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract, which is a one-year, nonguaranteed contract for the NBA minimum salary. Memphis will have the option before the regular season of changing his contract to a two-way contract, enabling Aluma to shuffle back and forth between the Grizzlies and their NBA G League affiliate (which is also in Memphis). If the Grizzlies waive him from their roster but still want him on their G League team, they would have to pay him a bonus.

Aluma had already received a few offers to play overseas, but he wants to give the NBA his full attention. If he does not make the Grizzlies’ regular-season roster, he plans to remain in the United States and play in the NBA G League.

“This next year, if I have to do the G League route, and maybe even the next two years, I’ll really just go all in and try and get called up,” he said.

The 23-year-old Aluma thought he might have a shot to get drafted in the second round. But he figures his age hurt his draft stock because he is older than many prospects.

“I was just telling myself that regardless of what happens [with the draft], this is only the beginning and I’ve just got to work for what I want,” Aluma said. “It was hard to see all the names get called [in the draft], but … I wasn’t destroyed by it. Just more motivated.”

Aluma made the All-ACC second team in the 2020-21 season, when he averaged 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds. He graduated from Tech in 2021.

He made the All-ACC second team again as a fifth-year senior in the 2021-22 season, when he averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds. The 6-foot-9 post player helped Tech win the ACC tournament and make a second straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

Aluma opted not to return to Tech for his extra year of eligibility, which the NCAA gave all 2020-21 Division I winter-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic. After five years of college, he was ready to move on with his career. He also figured he could make more money as a pro than he would have by returning to Tech and getting paid for his Name, Image and Likeness in an NIL deal.

“I was just ready for this next step and ready to start making real money,” he said. “I do feel like I’m an NBA player and I can help a team win games.”

The Grizzlies went 56-26 this year, falling to Golden State in the Western Conference semifinals.

Memphis added four players via the draft, trading for the rights to first-round picks Jake LaRavia of Wake Forest and David Roddy of Colorado State and for the rights to second-round pick Kennedy Chandler of Tennessee. The team drafted Vince Williams Jr. of VCU in the second round.