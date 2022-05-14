Allison hurls Wise Central past Gate City

BIG STONE GAP, Va. – As the high school softball season enters crunch time, Wise County Central senior pitcher Bayleigh Allison is on top of her game and has helped the Warriors ascend to the top of the Mountain 7 District.

“Bayleigh’s focused, hitting her spots and doing what she needs to do,” said Central coach Allison Shortt. “She’s a gamer.”

Allison held a dangerous lineup in check thanks to plenty of help from her defense and also smacked a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning as Wise County Central earned a 3-1 win over the Gate City Blue Devils on Saturday in a one-game Mountain 7 District playoff.

The Warriors (17-4) clinched the Mountain 7’s top seed for the Region 2D tournament and also earned a first-round bye in the district tourney. Central and Gate City had finished tied atop the league’s regular-season standings.

Allison pitched a shutout and hit a home run on Friday in a 6-0 win over Ridgeview and 24 hours later turned in another stellar performance. Two days, two tough foes, one run allowed, two big hits at the plate provided.

“We were really motivated,” Allison said. “We were pumped up for this game and thankful for the chance to get back to the top. It meant a lot to us. … It’s easy to pitch when the defense has your back.”

Right fielder Lauren Jackson certainly aided the cause.

First, she fielded a hit to right-field on a bounce and came up throwing as she gunned down a Gate City baserunner at the plate trying to score in the second inning.

“I knew when they hit that,” Allison said. “It was just an everyday play for Lauren.”

And if one defensive gem wasn’t enough, she came up with another big-time play a couple of innings later.

With a runner at third base and no outs in the fourth inning, Jackson made a diving catch of a flyball to prevent a run from crossing the plate. Jackson tracked the ball that most in the ballpark thought would fall as she slid across the grass.

“It’s one of those things where you have to go with it,” Jackson said. “And hopefully, it works.”

Central also turned a nifty 1-2-3 double play in the fifth inning and third baseman Baylee Collins snared a hard-hit line drive for the first out of the seventh inning.

Gate City (13-8) received some nice defensive plays as well from second baseman Kally Wood and center fielder Addie Gibson, but not enough to swing the momentum.

“That was game for us – the missed opportunities,” said Gate City coach Cara Hamilton Noe. “And the game for them was great defensive plays. We hit the ball hard, we just hit it right at ‘em and they made the plays. We can choose to learn from this and I hope that’s what we do.”

Allison, Taylor Cochran and Baylee Collins had two hits apiece for Central. Allison’s two-run single in the third plated Cochran and Emily Sturgill to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead, while Collins hit a no-doubt solo homer in the sixth inning to give the Warriors a two-run advantage.

Central feels good about things with the arrival of the postseason.

“This is the time of the year you want to be hot,” Shortt said.

The pitching of Allison and the glove work exhibited on Saturday is certainly a recipe for success.

“We’re very confident,” Jackson said. “We don’t want to be cocky, but we’re confident about the next couple of weeks.”

