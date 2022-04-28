Allison hits, pitches Wise Central past Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. – Senior Bayleigh Allison has crafted a .357 batting average with six home runs for the Wise County Central Warriors softball team this season.

That’s only part of the story.

In a Mountain 7 District showdown Thursday evening, Allison displayed her talents in the circle as the Warriors downed a hot-hitting Abingdon Falcons team by an 11-3 margin.

Is the 5-foot-7 Allison a better pitcher or hitter?

“Some games, I like hitting better and some games I prefer pitching,” Allison said. “I try to be pretty equal and help my team anyway I can.”

The Falcons (8-7, 4-3) entered the night on a five-game winning streak, but Allison allowed just six hits and did not allow a run until the sixth inning with a blend of fastballs and changeups.

At the plate, Allison drove in two runs with a home run and double.

“Abingdon is always great a hitting team,” Allison said. “We’ve been struggling a little bit with our pitching, so I just wanted to throw as hard as I could and hit my spots while keeping the ball low.”

Central coach Allison Short said the Warriors (12-3, 6-2) are hitting .382 as a team with a school-record 27 home runs. After back-to-back losses to Union and Gate City, Central came into Thursday trailing Gate City (9-6, 6-1) in the Mountain 7 standings.

“We knew this was a big game and we used it as a motivator for the rest of our season,’” Allison said.

Short has come to expect production from Allison, at the plate and in the circle.

“Bayleigh is a tremendous kid,” Short said. “She works hard across the board and always steps up for her team.

“We’ve haven’t been hitting well lately, but our bats came alive tonight throughout the order.”

Lauren Jackson, the No. 9 hitter in the Central lineup, paced the Warriors with three singles, while Baylee Collins boomed two doubles and leadoff batter Taylor Cochran contributed two line singles. Kat Hopkins, who leads the team with eight homers, added a run-scoring single.

Second baseman Jill Sturgill led the solid defensive effort for Wise Central

Sydney Nunley and Brenna Green led AHS (8-7, 4-3) with a combined four hits, with both players driving in runs.

According to AHS coach Randy Martin, regular pitcher Hannah Dillard was unable to play due to an illness.

“I made out four different lineups today,” Martin said. “In addition to our number one pitcher being out, we had another player who I wasn’t sure would be here due to a death in her family but she did come back to play.”

AHS committed six errors. And the night became even darker for the Falcons in the seventh inning when pitcher Kendel Yates was forced to leave the game after being hit in the elbow as the Falcons attempted to throw out a base runner.

Martin said that Yates suffered a bruise in her elbow.

“Central is a good hitting team, and we gave them lot of unearned runs. That’s the same thing we did in our loss at Central,” Martin said. “I hope our good roll is not over. We just didn’t play well tonight.”

Allison has signed to play softball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

“I’m going to be there for pitching and second base,” Allison said.