Cam Allen played a football game in the Commonwealth of Virginia last Saturday for the first time since Dec. 8, 2018, and now, like then, he shined in the spotlight as his team earned a memorable victory.

The former Graham High School star who is now a fifth-year senior defensive back at Purdue University recorded an interception and two solo tackles in helping the Boilermakers take a 24-17 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium.

Allen had last suited up in his home state five years ago when he quarterbacked the Graham G-Men to the VHSL Class 2 state championship with a 31-9 victory over Goochland at Salem Stadium in his final high school game.

Call this a happy homecoming for the conquering hero.

“Being only 45, 50 minutes from the house, my family and friends were able to come out and support me and it meant a whole bunch to me,” Allen said on Wednesday in a telephone interview. “I wanted to go out there and perform the best I could. It was a good job to get the win and it felt good.”

Allen intercepted a pass by Tech quarterback Grant Wells with 12:57 remaining in the second quarter and returned it five yards. The Boilermakers scored on their ensuing possession.

It was his 11th interception in 45 career games at Purdue.

“The whole week in practice my coaches told me to stay disciplined in my technique and fundamentals,” Allen said. “The first game against Fresno State I gave up a couple of slants. This week, I knew they were going to go at me. Staying inside on that slant, that’s what they ran on that interception, came down to trusting my coaching, technique and taking the ball away, so the offense could get the ball back.”

The unforgettable game for Allen featured a 5-hour, 27-minute weather delay after four inches of rain fell in Blacksburg.

“Shoot, they kept going back and forth at first about what time we were going to play,” Allen said. “When we got the word it was going to be three or four hours, I just took all my pads off and relaxed like we never got out there before; like preparing for a night game or something like that. We were just in the locker room chilling, listening to music and watching some film here and there, snacking up and fueling our bodies the best we could.”

Offensive lineman Brody Meadows (Graham) got playing time for Tech, while another former star for the G-Men and an ex-Allen teammate – Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw – is also on the Hokies’ roster.

“After the game I saw both them boys on the field and we took a little picture together,” Allen said. “I was talking some sense into those boys and telling them they are going to get their shot. I just gave them a little advice since I’m a fifth year and they are younger.”

Linebacker Jaden Keller (Tennessee High) finished with five tackles for Tech to bring his season total to 10, while brothers Stephen Gosnell and Benji Gosnell – who spent part of their prep careers at Carroll County High School in Hillsville, Virginia – each had three catches for the Hokies in the non-conference contest with all kinds of local ties.

As for Allen, in the era of the transfer portal and unpredictably in college football, he has found a home away from home in West Lafayette, Indiana. What made him stick around?

“Every time somebody asks me that question I tell them I love Purdue and I really wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” Allen said. “The support we have, the resources we have and the fans we have are great. Everything is A-plus in my opinion. I want to go to the NFL, but this place has prepared me for life after football and the real world. Everything here is going in the right direction.”

Davis on the line

With Cooper Mays injured for the University of Tennessee Volunteers, Dayne Davis has seen time at center this season.

The 6-foot-7, 325-pound redshirt senior offensive lineman who attended Sullivan East High School played 27 snaps in a season-opening victory over Virginia and got 19 snaps in last week’s win over Austin Peay.

Defensive lineman Austin Lewis (David Crockett) had a tackle for the Vols against Austin Peay.

TD for Taymon

Purdue’s Cam Allen isn’t the only Graham High School graduate making plays in NCAA Division I football.

Redshirt senior Taymon Cooke of North Carolina A&T had an 80-yard kickoff return for a score with 7:33 remaining in the second quarter of a 30-16 loss to North Carolina Central last Saturday.

It was Cooke’s third career TD for the Aggies.

Prince in pain

An unspecified injury has forced linebacker Prince Kollie (David Crockett) to miss Vanderbilt University’s first three football games. Kollie transferred to Vandy after two seasons at Notre Dame.

Game-winner for Arnold

Emma Arnold scored her first goal of the season on Monday night for the women’s soccer squad at East Tennessee State University and it was clutch.

The ex-Tennessee High standout converted the game-winner on a header in the 73rd minute as ETSU earned a 1-0 win over Winthrop.

It was the fifth goal of the senior’s career.

Milestone for Knight

Hannah Knight recorded the 1,000th assist of her volleyball career for Penn State University-York on Sept. 2

The Virginia High graduate is the all-time program leader in that category and was recently selected as the Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference specialist of the week.

Goodwin does good

Freshman Hannah Goodwin (Chilhowie) had herself a good day with eight kills and three digs on Sept. 9 in helping Bob Jones University earn a 25-11, 25-10, 25-13 volleyball victory over Trinity Baptist.

Zoe’s debut

Freshman Zoe Arrington (Tennessee High) made her debut for Kennesaw State University on Sept. 1 during the Stan Sims Cross Country Opener in Acworth, Georgia.

Arrington navigated the women’s 5K race in 19:37.69 as she placed 57th.

Hutchins wins

Jenna Hutchins won many cross country races during her days as a state champion at Science Hill High School and she collected victory No. 1 as a collegian on Sept. 8 for Brigham Young University.

Hutchins won the women’s 5K at the Autumn Classic hosted by BYU as she crossed the finish line in 17:26.2 to prevail in a field of 46 runners. She beat teammate and runner-up Carmen Alder (17:26.3) by the slimmest of margins.

Allen’s INTs

A look at the 11 career interceptions for fifth-year senior defensive back Cam Allen (Graham) of Purdue University:

Date Opponent Quarterback Result

11/9/2019 Northwestern Aiden Smith W

10/31/2020 Illinois Coran Taylor W

11/14/2020 Northwestern Peyton Ramsey L

9/4/2021 Oregon State Sam Noyer W

10/16/2021 Iowa Spencer Petras (2) W

10/30/2021 Nebraska Adrian Martinez W

9/10/2022 Indiana State Gavin Screws W

10/1/2022 Minnesota Tanner Morgan (2) W

9/9/2023 Virginia Tech Grant Wells W