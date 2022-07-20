All-Stars: Trio of State Liners selected to Appy League All-Star team

BRISTOL, Va. – The entrance to the Bristol State Liners clubhouse does not feature a revolving door, but perhaps it should.

Fifty-five different players have appeared in a game for the Appalachian League team this summer, coming and going with such regularity that you may have missed them if you blinked.

“Obviously, it’s tough seeing new faces in the clubhouse every day,” said Bristol slugger Eric Erato. “It’s also an opportunity to grow. You have to realize that this game is more than just playing, it’s meeting other people and recognizing their backgrounds and trying to help each other get better every day.”

Erato and pitcher Fidel Ulloa have been the constants on an ever-changing roster and it was announced Wednesday they had earned spots on the Appalachian League’s West Division All-Star team.

Pitcher Brandon Decker is the other representative for the State Liners at the All-Star Game to be played Tuesday in Burlington, North Carolina.

None of those guys played in Bristol’s 17-10 setback to the Greeneville Flyboys on Wednesday at DeVault Stadium, but the day off gave them an opportunity to relish the All-Star selections.

“Very happy that the work they have been putting in all season is paying off,” said State Liners skipper Barbaro Garbey. “Especially Erato, the guy who can play every position and plays hard every day. You can count on him.”

A standout from Northern Illinois University, Erato has spent time at first base, second base, left field and right field for the State Liners (12-28) and has also put on the catcher’s gear to help with pitchers during bullpen sessions.

“Even this past season at school played a lot of positions and it’s good to see the field from different angles,” Erato said. “Playing different positions keeps me on the field and keeps me on the lineup.”

He’s produced at the plate as well with a .353 batting average, .476 on-base percentage and 17 RBIs, walking 27 times and striking out on just 21 occasions.

Ulloa was the opening-night starter for the State Liners and the right-hander from San Joaquin Delta College is 2-4 with a 4.33 ERA in eight starts.

“I’ve grown a lot in the Appalachian League,” Ulloa said. “A lot of that is mentally. I’ve learned to throw different pitchers in different counts and have been more comfortable with my stuff.”

Ulloa has pitched better than his numbers.

“He should’ve won more games than he has,” Garbey said. “He’s pitched very well.”

Decker, a righty from Oakland University in Michigan, is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA.

“He’s become our best pitcher,” Garbey said.

Decker is one of 29 different pitchers used by Bristol this season, while 27 position players have appeared in at least one game. Outfielder Blake Wood has been pressed into pitching duty on a few occasions

It’s just been a case of bad luck as far as the constant roster shuffling is concerned with injuries, illness and a few players reaching the innings limits imposed by their college coaches.

“It’s been a roller-coaster and a difficult thing,” Garbey said. “Not disappointed, but frustrated with the in and out of the players. When we were getting a good chemistry, everybody got hurt and everybody left it seemed.”

More reinforcements are on the way as Michael Brewer, catcher Lorenzo Rios and pitcher Jessie Locklear are expected to join the team this week.

That amount of turnover and the team having the worst record in the Appy League hasn’t had a negative impact on Erato.

“I think it’s all a mindset, realizing this is an opportunity God has given me to grow my game and get better,” Erato said. “I could be that guy who looks at the outcome and doesn’t want to be here, but I look at every day as an opportunity to get better in my game. I may never have an opportunity like this the rest of my life, so I try to take advantage of every moment.”

One of Greeneville’s four All-Star selections was the unquestioned star of Wednesday night’s game as Brock Daniels completed the cycle in the sixth inning.

The second baseman who transferred from Oklahoma to Missouri had a single in the first inning, two-run homer in the second, two-run double in the fourth, another single in the fifth and then a RBI triple in the sixth.

NOTES: A night after Greeneville’s 20-12 win over Bristol lasted 4-hours, 6-minutes, the Flyboys won Wednesday’s game that ended at 10:44 p.m. and took 3-hours, 42-minutes to complete. … Sean Smith Jr. (Mississippi Gulf Coast College) and Illinois State signee Nick Strong (San Joaquin Delta College) each had three hits for Bristol. … The State Liners committed six errors. … Former Abingdon High School standout Luke Francisco (Carson-Newman) started at designated hitter for the State Liners and went 0-for-4 with a walk in his final game of the season with the club. … Bristol fell to 4-15 at home this season. … Pulaski pitcher Avery Mabe from the University of Virginia was selected to the East Division All-Star squad. The former George Wythe High School standout is 2-0 with a 5.33 ERA for the River Turtles. … Bristol plays at Johnson City today with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.