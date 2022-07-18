All-Star Game will feature some local connections

If you happen to tune in to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game this evening, you will recognize some folks with local ties taking part in the festivities at iconic Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Former Science Hill High School and Milligan University baseball player Will Little is serving as the third-base umpire. The 38-year-old has worked 24 postseason games since becoming a MLB ump in 2013, but this will be his first Midsummer Classic.

Willie Horton will serve as an honorary coach for the American League. He was born in the Wise County, Virginia, community of Arno, moved to Michigan at a young age and became a World Series champ and four-time All-Star as an outfielder for the Detroit Tigers.

The following is a look at some more All-Star Game participants who have passed through these parts:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Toronto Blue Jays: He hit .271 with eight home runs and 46 RBIs in in 62 games for the Appalachian League’s Bluefield Blue Jays in 2016. His first professional home run came against Nicholas Economos of the Bristol Pirates on June 24, 2016 at Bowen Field.

Alejandro Kirk, C, Toronto Blue Jays: He was gifted the nickname “Captain” by the Bristol Herald Courier during his stellar season with the Appalachian League’s Bluefield Blue Jays in the summer of 2018 when he hit .354 with 10 home runs and 57 RBIs. He hasn’t stopped hitting since.

Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros: Altuve played in 85 games with the Appalachian League’s Greeneville Astros over the course of the 2008 and 2009 seasons. His first homer as a professional came at Elizabethton’s Joe O’Brien Field, while Altuve went 9-for-29 in seven career games at DeVault Stadium in Bristol. An injury will keep Altuve from being on the field tonight.

Tim Anderson, SS, Chicago White Sox: He was a member of the Appalachian League’s Bristol White Sox – for one day. He flew from Arizona to Tri-Cities Regional Airport with the team on the eve of the 2013 season-opener, but was promoted to Low-A Kannapolis the following morning. His time in Bristol consisted of zero games, zero at-bats and a one-night stay at the then-Holiday Inn on Linden Drive.

Byron Buxton, OF, Minnesota Twins: Over the course of 21 games for the Appalachian League’s Elizabethton Twins in 2012, he hit .286 with a home run and six RBIs. That longball came at Pulaski’s Calfee Park.

J.D. Martinez, DH, Boston Red Sox: He mashed to the tune of a .403 batting average, five home runs, 23 RBIs in 2009 for the Appy League’s Greeneville Astros.

Kyle Tucker, OF, Houston Astros: He batted .286 with one home run and 20 RBIs in 30 games for the 2015 Greeneville Astros.

Justin Verlander, P, Houston Astros: He starred at Goochland High School near Richmond, Virginia, and later at Old Dominion University. He lost a 1-0 decision to Clarke County in the quarterfinals of the 2000 VHSL Group A state tournament, which was eventually won by the John Battle Trojans. His teammates at ODU included former Virginia High stars Tyler Belcher and C.J. Lee.

Shane McClanahan, P, Tampa Bay Rays: In 2018 for the Appy League’s Princeton Rays, he pitched four scoreless innings over two outings.

Nestor Cortes, P, New York Yankees: He was one of the Appalachian League’s top pitchers in 2015, going 6-3 with a 2.26 ERA in 12 games for the Pulaski Yankees.

Framber Valdez, P, Houston Astros: He went 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA in two starts for the Appalachian League’s Greeneville Astros in 2016. One of those outings came against the Bristol Pirates at DeVault Stadium as he struck out seven and yielded two runs in 4 2/3 inning

Liam Hendricks, P, Chicago White Sox: He made three starts for the Appalachian League’s Elizabethton Twins in 2009 and was 3-0 with a 3.71 ERA.

Jordan Romano, P, Toronto Blue Jays: He was 1-1 with a 2.16 ERA in 11 relief outings for the Appalachian League’s Bluefield Blue Jays in 2014.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, Atlanta Braves: He hit .290 with a home run and seven RBIs in 18 games for the Appy League’s Danville Braves in 2015.

William Contreras, C, Atlanta Braves: For the Danville Braves of the Appalachian League in 2017, Contreras hit .290 with four home runs and 25 RBIs in 45 games.

Jeff McNeil, 2B, New York Mets: He showed signs of stardom with the Appy League’s Kingsport Mets in 2013, hitting .329 with 18 RBIs in 47 games.

Austin Riley, 3B, Atlanta Braves: In just 30 games for the Appalachian League’s Danville Braves in 2016, Riley raked to the tune of a .351 batting average, five home runs and 19 RBIs.

C.J. Cron, 1B, Colorado Rockies: His father, Chris, managed the 1995 Bristol White Sox.

Joe Musgrove, P, San Diego Padres: He pitched parts of two seasons in the Appalachian League for two different teams. He had brief stints with the Bluefield Blue Jays in 2011 and 2012 and also pitched for the Greeneville Astros in 2012 after being traded.

Max Fried, P, Atlanta Braves: He was the starter in a four-man no-hitter on May 9, 2013, for the Fort Wayne TinCaps of the Low-A Midwest League. Matthew Shepherd (Sullivan East) contributed 1 1/3 innings to that no-no.

Edwin Diaz, P, New York Mets: He made 13 starts for the Appy League’s Pulaski Mariners in 2013 and went 5-2 with a 1.43 ERA in 13 starts.

Ryan Helsey, P, St. Louis Cardinals: A 1-1 record and 2.01 ERA were on the stat line for Helsey in 2015 for the Appalachian League’s Johnson City Cardinals.

Joe Mantiply, P, Arizona Diamondbacks: He helped Tunstall High School win the 2009 Region IV tournament. Mantiply struck out 16 in an 8-4 semifinal win over Tazewell and then homered in a 15-8 thumping of Richlands in the title game.

Brian Snitker, Manager, Atlanta Braves: He both played (1977 Kingsport Braves) and managed (1996 Danville Braves) in the Appalachian League prior to becoming a World Series-winning skipper.