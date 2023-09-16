BRISTOL, Tenn. – Justin Allgaier entered the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 with a sense of frustration.

The 37-year-old driver for Junior Motorsports had led the most laps in five of the past six races at Bristol Motor Speedway but was unable to record a win.

Allgaier closed the deal Friday in style.

Thanks to a bold yet clever call by crew chief Jim Pohlman and a fantastic finish after grabbing the lead from Daniel Hemric on lap 288, Allgaier won for the first time at BMS since 2010.

“I can’t say enough for my team. The guys have done such an amazing job at this track since I started at Junior Motorsports,” Allgaier said. “I think I’ve learned all the ways to not win here. We had led a lot of laps and the monkey was definitely our back.”

Allgaier offered details into the late-race pit strategy by Pohlam, who elected to take on four tires on the final pit stop and thus give up track position.

“Coming down pit road all by myself. That was nerve-wracking, but it was the right call,” said Allgaier, who led a race-high 110 laps. “Jim and I circled this track before we started the season and we wanted a win. We got it done.”

Hemric, John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer and Chandler Smith rounded out the top five in the opening Playoff race.

It was a memory-bank night for the army of Dale Earnhardt Jr. supporters.

Earnhardt earned the No. 15 starting spot in his first Bristol appearance since finishing 13th in the 2017 Xfinity event. He moved up to fifth by the end of the opening stage.

Waves of fans rose their feet when Earnhardt inherited the lead following the second stage. On lap 191, Earnhardt was still at the front and eventually built his lead to two seconds.

The fun run finally ended for the Earnhardt army on lap 271 when their hero was forced to retire due to a fire in the cockpit of his car. Earnhardt, who was running fourth at the time, was assisted from his smoking ride by members of the John Hunter Nemechek pit crew.

“Somehow or another, the shifter caught on fire. I saw smoke in the car and I smelled it,” said Earnhardt in an interview outside the care center. “I got a hole in my pants and I was probably going to get blistered in another lap.”

Earnhardt said he knew there was trouble moments earlier.

“I saw a big fireball in the car and I felt it,” Earnhardt said. “My uniform was burnt up and I knew that I had to stop. I pulled over by the pit stall and some of the guys there were pretty alert to help me out.

“I was more nervous than I’ve probably ever been before this race. We had a shot at winning, but I had fun. This type of run gives me some confidence to do one or two more races maybe next year.”

Earnhardt, who led a total of 47 laps before settling for 30th, rode on the side of the Allgaier car into Victory Lane.

“That was old-school, man,” Earnhardt said.

It was also a day for remember for Hemric, who signed to drive the No. 31 Kauling Racing NASCAR Cup entry Friday afternoon.

“It’s been a hell of a day,” Hemric said. “We didn’t have the balance in our car tonight, but we did have grit.”

Hemric had success running around the top of the track before encountering lapped traffic in the closing laps.

“I thought I was going to be able to hold off (Allgaier), but his tires were just too much,” Hemric said.

Custer started from the pole for the fourth time this season with a lap of 15.109 seconds.

Driving a Kevin Harvick tribute car, 6, Custer had lapped all but 19 drivers en route to leading all 86 laps of the first stage.

“I can’t believe how there weren’t many wrecks,” Custer said.

Allgaier finally grabbed the lead from Custer on lap 107 and held on the end of the second stage.

Nemechek was pleased with his performance.

“Overall, it was a really solid night and we’re looking forward to next week,” said Nemechek, who holds a 65-point advantage over the Playoff cutline.

The first on-track incident came on lap 147 the car driven by Joe Graff Jr. spun after being hit from behind by Connor Mosack.

The Playoff picture took a dramatic twist on lap 167 when the cars driven by Josh Berry shot up the track and hit Junior Motorsports teammate Sam Mayer. Brandon Jones, in another Junior Motorsports was collected in the crash. All three drivers had been running in the top 10.

“I don’t know what the deal was there,” Mayer said. “(Berry) better hope it was just a tire issue.”

Berry offered an explanation moments later.

“I definitely cut a right front tire down,” Berry said. “It was just an awful situation for Junior Motorsports. I will go back and watch to see what happened. We had been struggling, but I hate to take out my teammates like that.”

Jones emerged from the incident mad at Berry.

“I was not real impressed by that move. I’m going to talk to him,” Jones said.

Another pair of teammates became entangled when Richard Childress Racing drive Austin Hill car into a spin by driver Sheldon Creed smacked the left rear quarter panel of the Hill car.

Judging by his comments on his radio, Hill was furious with the contact.

The race included a pair of Knoxville racer in Chad Finchum and Bayne. Finchum finished in the No. 29 position for car owner Bobby Dotter, while Bayne was seventh for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Bayne said he was “running on fames” since his wife delivered a baby Thursday night.

Parker Kligerman, who drives for Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports in the Truck Series, was running in the No. 13 spot when he was forced into the pits on lap 143 with a wheel bearing issue. Kligerman finished in the No. 31 spot.

The post-race celebration for Allgaier and his crew was rowdy.

“I know the fans wanted Dale Jr to win, but it was cool battling with him out there,” Allgaier said. “I don’t know if this is shots fired going for the playoffs. But man, it feels good going into these next two races.”

NO DIRT: In pre-race ceremonies, BMS general manager Jerry Caldwell announced that both Bristol Cup races in 2024 will be held on dirt with dates to be named later. The fan reaction to the news was mostly positive.

BELL TIME: In qualifying for the Night Race Friday afternoon, Christopher Bell earned his third straight NASCAR Cup pole. Bell also won April’s Food City Dirt Race at BMS.